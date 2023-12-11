Sen. Drew MacEwen joining campaign for Sixth District Congressional seat

Sen. Drew MacEwen formally announces that he is running for Congress in the 6th Congressional District on Monday.

The race for the Sixth Congressional District representative position coming open in 2024 is now officially at four candidates, including the first Republican: Sen. Drew MacEwen of the 35th Legislative District confirmed that he'll formally announce his bid Monday to run against state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, Jefferson County Commissioner Kate Dean, state 26th District Sen. Emily Randall.

“After spending the past month listening to voters, prayer, and discussing with my family I am excited to announce I am running to represent the 6th Congressional District in the 2024 election," MacEwen said in a statement. The state senator formed an exploratory committee for the seat in November after U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer said he won't seek reelection after his term ends next year.

The Mason County resident was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2012. MacEwen represented the 35th District, which covers all of Mason County and parts of Kitsap County and Thurston County, for five terms between 2013 and 2022. This year, MacEwen moved to the state Senate after topping Democrat challenger Julianne Gale in the 2022 election for the seat that was previously occupied by Tim Sheldon, now retired.

"I have a proven track record of winning elections, working on bipartisan solutions, and strongly advocating for my district at the state level. I will take this same approach to Congress,” MacEwen said.

In his announcement, MacEwen said inflation has affected families and infrastructure issues, education issues, and a growing threat to national security weighs on the minds of voters. With a background of serving in the Navy, running a small business, and representing citizens at the state level for over 11 years, he was given "a unique perspective and qualification" to serve the people of the congressional district.

"We need to rebuild our Navy, repair our infrastructure, ensure a strong economy, and provide every opportunity for our children to succeed," MacEwen said. "I look forward to representing the hard-working families of the 6th Congressional District."

MacEwen is the ranking member on Energy, Environment, and Technology Committee. He serves on Transportation, Labor and Commerce, as well as Business and Financial Services, according to the statement. MacEwen also served in the Navy on submarines for six years, and has a professional background in finance and business management.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Sen. Drew MacEwen running to replace Derek Kilmer in Congress