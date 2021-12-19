  • Oops!
Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for Covid

Teaganne Finn
·1 min read
WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said on Sunday that she has contracted a breakthrough case of Covid.

"I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case," Warren said in a tweet. She added that she is only experiencing mild symptoms and is "grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., participates in a Senate hearing on Dec. 7, 2021. (Eric Lee / Bloomberg via Getty Images file)
The news comes as cities and schools brace for a rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught. A growing number of school closures come as President Joe Biden’s administration unveiled a new strategy on Friday to use increased Covid testing to keep children in classrooms.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned Sunday that the next few weeks will see severe stress on hospital systems as the omicron variant is "raging around the world."

There is no doubt on omicron's "extraordinary capability" for transmission, Fauci said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Although the latest coronavirus mutation appears to have less severe symptoms in vaccinated people, Fauci warned that its transmissibility counteracts the mildness of the cases.

