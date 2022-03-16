Sen. Gannon: Protecting the pockets of New Hampshire taxpayers

With prices skyrocketing everywhere, from the grocery store to the gas pump, New Hampshire families are feeling the squeeze. Inflation is a harsh, regressive tax that takes more from our pockets every time we try to meet our families’ needs. As your State Senator, there isn’t much I can do to change the national and international trends driving record inflation, but I have worked hard to keep more money in the pockets of New Hampshire families.

I was proud to support a balanced New Hampshire budget that provides tax relief for all Granite Staters. We lowered business taxes, helping to create jobs and grow our state’s economy as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. We began to phase out the Interest and Dividends Tax on retirement savings which hits our seniors, and sometimes drives them out of state after retirement. We established Education Freedom Accounts to help working families afford school choice for their children.

I also wanted to update you on how we have helped lower your local property tax bill.

As part of the budget, we increased revenue sharing under the Meals and Rentals Tax and set up a dedicated fund guaranteeing that 30% of these revenues will be sent to cities and towns before they enter the State Treasury. This will prevent future legislatures from raiding the M&R revenues for state spending, shortchanging local property taxpayers.

Overall, municipalities will receive more than $100 million in revenue sharing this year, an increase of more than $31 million from last year. Locally, that means an additional $167,000 in Epping, $109,000 in Fremont, and $167,000 for Brentwood. Every town will see similar increases based on their population, and every dollar coming from the state relieves pressure on your property tax bill. If your taxes are going up this year, it’s because of local spending decisions, not lack of support from the state.

In addition to increased revenue sharing, next year you will also be receiving direct tax relief under the Statewide Education Property Tax. The budget includes a $100 million cut to this tax in Fiscal Year 2023. Every family and every business that pays property taxes will see this savings. For example, this will mean savings of $434,000 in Kingston, $235,000 in Danville, and $364,000 in Chester.

With four children, I certainly understand how hard it is to keep up with inflation. That’s why I’m doing what I can to make New Hampshire a more affordable place to live, work, and raise a family. Every bill we see, I ask whether it will make it harder for New Hampshire taxpayers to pay their bills. I promise to keep looking out for you as your State Senator.

Sen. Bill Gannon (R-Sandown) represents District 23.

