Sen. Graham introduces resolution supporting ICC complaint against Putin's alleged war crimes in Ukraine

On Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a resolution in support of the Ukrainian government’s complaint to the International Criminal Court alleging Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes in the invasion of Ukraine. Standing with Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., who is Ukrainian American, Graham warned Russian troops that they follow Putin “at [their] own peril,” saying they could find themselves before the court if they commit war crimes.

Video Transcript

LINDSEY GRAHAM: So what I'm doing today, along with Representative Sparks, is introducing a resolution supporting the complaint filed by the Ukrainian government against Putin in the International Criminal Court alleging war crimes on his behalf. The International Criminal Court was set up during the Balkans War.

There've been 161 individuals indicted and convicted ranging from common soldiers to prime ministers and generals. The United States is not a member. We've had some problems with the court in the past. When the court tries to go after Israel or Rumsfeld here in the United States, I think that's off base.

The court is designed to bring justice to those where there is no rule of law to bring justice to them. So the first thing you have to understand or make a decision-- is there a rule of law in Russia viable enough to hold Putin accountable? And the answer is, no. That was the same in the Balkans.

So this is a good example of where the International Criminal Court, I think, should exercise jurisdiction. So I have a resolution-- a Senate resolution-- I'm sure Representative Sparks will do the same in the House-- where I want the Senate to vote and speak with one voice in support of this complaint. I think the entire world, those who believe in the rule of law, need to speak on behalf of this complaint.

We're not prejudging the outcome. We're just saying this is a good thing to be doing. This is a legitimate complaint in our eyes and we'd ask the ICC to investigate. And I want to let the Russian generals and the Russian pilots know that you follow the orders of Putin at your own peril.

You can find yourself in The Hague if you drop cluster bombs on civilians, if you use vacuum bombs, if you have a scorched Earth policy to get the Ukrainian people to submit to your will. So the world is watching you, not just Putin. And I will do everything in my power as long as it takes to be a voice for justice for the Ukrainian people, to hold one of the most vicious people on the planet finally accountable-- Putin and all of his cronies.

Enough of the murder. Enough of destruction and carnage on your behalf. There'll come a day when the rule of law will trump the rule of the gun. And that day, I hope, will come sooner rather than later.