Sen. Graham proposes nationwide 15-week abortion ban

Reuters

Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday defended his late father's imposition of martial law when in power, saying it was necessary because he was simultaneously fighting communist and separatist rebellions at that time. Marcos, son of Ferdinand Marcos Sr who was overthrown in a 1986 popular uprising, said his father declared martial law not to stay in power but because the "government had to defend itself." "Martial law was declared because of the wars, the two wars we were fighting on two fronts," Marcos said in his first interview since his landslide victory in a May election.