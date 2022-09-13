Sen. Graham (R-SC) has no answer for a mother whose deceased baby had an anomaly that caused complications at 16 weeks.

WOMAN IN CROWD: “What do you say to someone like me who found out that their son would be born with an anomaly that would make him incompatible with life at 16 weeks. I have regular appointments. I did everything right and it's 16 weeks we found out that our son with likely not live when he was born. He would for 8 days, bleed from every porpose of his body but we were about to make that choice for him. You would be robbing that choice from those women. What do you say to someone like me?”

SEN. GRAHAM: “I would say the world pretty much is spoken on this issue. The developed world has said at this stage in the pregnancy, the child feels pain and and we were saying we're going to join the rest of the world and not be like a Iran. As to your particular case, they'll be exceptions for life of the mother and rape and incest.”

WOMAN IN CROWD: “There weren't exceptions in this bill. Our baby was born with an anomaly.”

SEN. GRAHAM: “Well ma'am this this there were 55,000 abortions after the fifteen week period and I think we are resolved to get America back in line with the rest of the world.”