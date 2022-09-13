Sen. Graham (R-SC) has no answer for a mother whose deceased baby had an anomaly that caused complications at 16 weeks.

·1 min read

Sen. Graham (R-SC) has no answer for a mother whose deceased baby had an anomaly that caused complications at 16 weeks.

WOMAN IN CROWD: “What do you say to someone like me who found out that their son would be born with an anomaly that would make him incompatible with life at 16 weeks. I have regular appointments. I did everything right and it's 16 weeks we found out that our son with likely not live when he was born. He would for 8 days, bleed from every porpose of his body but we were about to make that choice for him. You would be robbing that choice from those women. What do you say to someone like me?”

SEN. GRAHAM: “I would say the world pretty much is spoken on this issue. The developed world has said at this stage in the pregnancy, the child feels pain and and we were saying we're going to join the rest of the world and not be like a Iran. As to your particular case, they'll be exceptions for life of the mother and rape and incest.”

WOMAN IN CROWD: “There weren't exceptions in this bill. Our baby was born with an anomaly.”

SEN. GRAHAM: “Well ma'am this this there were 55,000 abortions after the fifteen week period and I think we are resolved to get America back in line with the rest of the world.”

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya election 2022: William Ruto sworn in as president

    About 60,000 pack a stadium to witness the transfer of power, following last month's election.

  • Up to 200 Russian war crimes documented on liberated territories of Ukraine each day General Staff

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:42 Up to 200 violent war crimes committed by Russian forces are documented on the territories of Ukraine that have been most recently liberated from Russian occupation.

  • Putin faces rare criticism at home as Ukrainian troops reclaim ground

    For months, Russian state TV has been full of analysts and pundits regurgitating Putin's defense of his "special military operation." That's changing.

  • Russian troops "running away" from Ukraine's 2nd largest city

    Residents in liberated towns and villages across a huge swath of ground retaken by Ukraine's forces crying tears of joy, but Russia has left devastation in its wake.

  • Jennette McCurdy unpacks her new book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” detailing the severe abuse she experienced as a child.

    Jennette McCurdy unpacks her new book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” detailing the severe abuse she experienced as a child when asked by Sunny Hostin on “The View”. Jennette was a star of the popular Nickelodeon show, iCarly.

  • Putin calls for calm amid deadliest Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes since 2020

    TBILISI (Reuters) -At least 49 Armenian soldiers and 50 Azeri military personnel were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war, each side said, spurring Russian President Vladimir Putin to appeal for calm. Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbouring former Soviet republics, blamed each other for the renewed fighting which began overnight at several points along their border, raising fears of another major armed conflict in the area of the old Soviet Union while Russia's military is tied up in Ukraine. Russia has peacekeeping troops in the Azeri-Armenian conflict zone as guarantor of an agreement that ended a six-week war two years ago over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

  • Putin’s Man in the Far East Dies in Bizarre Fall From Boat

    Far East and Arctic Development CorporationA Russian executive tasked with helping to oversee development in the country’s Far East died in a bizarre fall from a moving boat just days after attending an economic forum with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Ivan Pechorin’s death was confirmed by the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, where he had served as aviation director. The corporation has been tasked by the Russian government with developing resources in the Far East and Arctic. Pe

  • Sharp-shooting Ukrainian air defenses bag two enemy warplanes and a drone in quick succession

    The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two Russian military aircraft within the space on only two hours on Sept. 13, the press service of the Air Force Command reported on Facebook.

  • 'Ukraine is key factor' - Armenia-Azerbaijan expert

    STORY: At least 49 Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday (September 13) in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for calm. "Since February, we also have been seeing the collapse of Russia's reputation as a security patron and a provider of security in the region," Broers said. "That has created a window of opportunity for Azerbaijan, recalling that the outcome of the second war in 2020 left unfinished business."Armenia and Azerbaijan each blamed the other for the renewed fighting which began overnight at several points along their border, raising fears of another major conflict in the region while Russia's military is tied up in Ukraine.Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield accounts from either side.Russia has peacekeeping troops in the Azeri-Armenian conflict zone as guarantor of an agreement that ended a six-week war over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh two years ago.Azerbaijan, which is politically and culturally linked to Turkey, made significant territorial gains in 2020, reclaiming land it had lost to ethnic Armenians in an earlier war over Nagorno-Karabakh 30 years before.Azerbaijani media reported that a ceasefire agreement had been broken almost immediately after being enforced early on Tuesday.Both Russia and the United States, at loggerheads over the Ukraine war, called on Baku and Yerevan to observe restraint.

  • Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa 'Can't Wait to Hold' Baby Boy on the Way as She Shows Off Bare Belly

    Heather Rae El Moussa is reminding herself to be present and enjoy pregnancy as she awaits the arrival of her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa

  • Mitch McConnell throws cold water on Lindsey Graham's new 15-week abortion ban after anti-abortion activist says GOP leader 'cleared the pathway for this to happen'

    McConnell's public dismissal of Graham's bill comes after the head of a major anti-abortion group told Insider that the minority leader supports it.

  • McConnell throws shade on Graham’s proposed national abortion ban

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday made clear that Senate Republicans are not eager to debate Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) proposal to ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy, telling reporters that most GOP senators want to leave the issue to states. McConnell also said Graham’s proposal is the South Carolina…

  • Manchin Enlists Oil CEOs to Get GOP Support for Permitting Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is enlisting the help of energy-industry executives to marshal Republican support for his plan to speed up the process of getting federal approvals for energy projects, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian

  • More Democrats urge Pelosi to keep energy 'side deal' out of funding bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A growing number of Democrats in the U.S. House oppose fellow party member Senator Joe Manchin's energy-permitting bill that speeds fossil fuel projects including a natural gas pipeline in his state of West Virginia. U.S. Representative Raul Griljalva said on Monday that 77 Democrats in the House have signed a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi opposing the measure, a side deal that clinched Manchin's support for the Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed last month.

  • The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump tries to slow classified document probe

    To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. TALK OF THE MORNING …

  • Why Curaleaf Stock Dived by 4% Today

    The country's top-down push toward pot decriminalization might have encountered a new roadblock.

  • Democrats Waste No Time Using Graham's 15-Week Abortion Ban to Slam GOP

    Kevin DietschEntering a neatly prepared room in the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) seemed jubilant to be introducing a national 15-week abortion ban in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned this summer.But while Graham figuratively thumped his chest, Democrats throughout Washington on Tuesday were locking eyes with the bill, almost instantly behaving as if Graham was throwing them a thick, juicy bone.For months Democrats have been warning of the very pos

  • Top Democrats try to distance themselves from their party and Biden, but voting records tell a different story

    The most vulnerable Democrats in this year's midterm elections have continuously sought to distance themselves from their own party and President Biden despite voting with them 100%

  • Baldwin pushes back on GOP arguments against same-sex marriage legislation

    As the Senate prepared to move on a bill that would protect same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) on Monday pushed back against GOP objections that it is unnecessary. Some Republicans have said the Respect for Marriage Act, which would make marriage a constitutional right regardless of a couple’s sex, race, ethnicity or national origin,…

  • GOP Senate Candidates Mehmet Oz, Joe O'Dea Back Same-Sex Marriage Protections

    More than 400 current and former GOP officials have signed a letter calling on the Senate to pass federal legislation protecting same-sex marriage.