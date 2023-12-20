Sen. Jacque's human trafficking bill moves on in state Legislature, and more in your 'Watchdog Wednesday' report

MANITOWOC — A bill authored by state Sen. Andre Jacque aimed at preventing human trafficking in strip clubs will soon be considered by the Wisconsin Legislature.

In a news release from Jacque's office, the state senator said the Human Trafficking Prevention Act would block known sex offenders or people who have knowingly employed a victim of a human trafficking offense from owning adult entertainment establishments.

“Victims of human trafficking, especially women, are often forced into sexual servitude, which may involve prostitution under the guise of an escort service or working in a strip club,” Jacque said. “Pimps then traffic these victims around the state or across state lines from one establishment to another, capitalizing on the high demand for these services, the cash nature of the business, and the anonymity of the participants.”

The bill would also place limits on the ages of employees at strip clubs and require owners of clubs to supply a list of their employees, operators and owners to local law enforcement on request.

Jacque said the proposal has been suggested by prosecutors, victim support and advocacy groups, and law enforcement to prevent human trafficking.

The bill was passed unanimously by the state Assembly Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform. It still needs to be passed by the state Senate and the state Assembly and signed by Gov. Tony Evers to become law.

Now, here's more government news from across Manitowoc County in "Watchdog Wednesday."

Wisconsin Ice Age Trail receives National Parks designation

The Ice Age Trail, a hiking trail that winds throughout Wisconsin, including through Manitowoc County, has been designated as part of the National Parks System.

The designation opens the way for additional federal resources to maintain and preserve the trail, which stretches over 1,000 miles.

“As a lifelong Wisconsinite, I am proud to be from a state with such a beautiful natural environment,” said U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman in a joint press release with U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan. “I am happy to support this bipartisan effort to ensure the Ice Age Trail has the opportunity to participate as a unit of the National Park System.”

FILE - In this file photo, Dolly McNulty walks along the Ice Age Trail in Point Beach State Forest.

Two Rivers garbage fees change to $3 per sticker

The Two Rivers City Council approved changing the price of garbage stickers from $2.50 to $3 during its meeting Dec. 18.

People will have until March 3, 2024, to use their $2.50 stickers, but after March 4, 2024, only the new stickers will be accepted. Retail stores will start selling the new garbage stickers Feb. 1, 2024.

City Manager Greg Buckley said people will also be able to turn in any unused $2.50 stickers at City Hall after March 4, 2024, for a credit to purchase the new stickers.

The change comes as the council approved extending the city's contract with Manitowoc Disposal through the year 2030. The contract was updated to account for the rising prices of employment and equipment for the garbage collection company.

Buckley said the last price hike for garbage stickers was in 2009.

Two Rivers committee looking at allowing sidewalk sign decals

Two Rivers City Council also agreed during its Dec. 18 meeting that decals for the sidewalk surface is an idea worth pursuing.

Two Rivers Main Street Director Jason Ring said there are downtown businesses that have already installed such signs and others that are interested in using them.

The council approved the Plan Commission to start looking at the signs and what restrictions or guidelines would be appropriate in an ordinance to allow them.

City of Manitowoc drafts settlement in tax assessment appeal from Walgreens

The Manitowoc Common Council's Committee of the Whole met Dec. 18 to discuss a lawsuit by Walgreens against the city "seeking a refund of excessive real estate taxes."

A draft settlement agreement, which was discussed in closed session, was passed unanimously by the Committee of the Whole and then unanimously by the Common Council later the same night.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Alisa M. Schafer at aschafer@gannett.com.

