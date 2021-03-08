Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, says he will fight for Republicans to get a say in Biden's infrastructure bill and block it if they don't

Tom Porter
·2 min read
Joe Manchin
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to the press near the Senate subway following a vote in the Senate impeachment trial in February 5, 2021. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Senator Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat and swing voter, said he'd block President Joe Biden's planned infrastructure bill if it doesn't attract Republican support.

In an interview with Axios broadcast Sunday, Manchin said that that he also wants the bill to contain tax hikes rather than relying on more government borrowing.

Manchin said he was opposed to passing the new bills using budget reconciliation, the mechanism used for Biden's $1.9 trillion infrastructure bill which passed the Senate over the weekend.

Under reconciliation, a simple majority is required to pass the bill. It bypasses the need to gain GOP support because GOP Senators have no opportunity to filibuster the bill, a tactic which can only be defeated with 60 votes.

The Senate is currently balanced 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris wielding the tie-breaker vote.

Discussing the new bill, Manchin told Axios: "I'm not going to do it through reconciliation. I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start." By "them" he meant Republicans in the Senate.

Manchin said that he trusts Biden to understand the importance of gaining a bipartisan support for major legislation, citing Biden's decades serving as a senator from Delaware.

Manchin addressed reports that Democrats are considering using their control of Congress to scrap the filibuster rule, which would end the need to win over 60 senators to pass laws.

He said: "I would say this to my friends. You've got power ... Don't abuse it. And that's exactly what you'll be doing if you throw the filibuster out."

Read the original article on Business Insider

    The Mayan Red Queen has been recreatedas part of a new exhibitionLocation: Palenque, Chiapas, MexicoLady Ix Tz'akbu Ajaw reigned over 1,000 years agoShe's referred to as "the Red Queen"because her tomb was entirely covered in red cinnabar(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ANTHROPOLOGIST AND DIRECTOR AT THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ANTHROPOLOGY AND HISTORY, DIEGO PRIETA, SAYING:"The central chamber (of Mayan temple) was used for burial, inside a monolithic sarcophagus that was accompanied with offerings. The chamber of the Red Queen surprised us with its simplicity and lack of context (on the person buried). On the lid the remains of incense probably used during the burial ritual was found, which covered the circular opening located over a duct. That is a channel that allowed the soul of the deceased to leave its body and start its journey to the underworld."