Sen. Joe Manchin says wife is in stable condition after Alabama car crash

Gayle Manchin, the wife of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was hospitalized along with a colleague following a car crash in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday, according to a personal statement from his office.

The West Virginia senator's wife, in her role as federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, traveled to Alabama with her coworker Guy Land for an Appalachian Regional Commission event. The pair were on the way from the airport to the hotel when the accident occurred, according to Manchin's office.

"Both were admitted to UAB Hospital and are receiving excellent care," Joe Manchin wrote in his statement. "She remains in stable condition but will stay there for a couple of days for precautionary measures."

Birmingham police could not immediately be reached for comment.

President Joe Biden nominated Gayle Manchin in 2021 to lead the commission, where she has served since.

Joe Manchin announced in November that he would not be seeking reelection in 2024.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his wife Gayle thank supporters at his campaign celebration in Fairmont, W.Va., Nov. 6, 2012. Manchin defeated Republican challenger John Raese.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wife of Sen. Joe Manchin hospitalized from car crash