In turnabout, Sen. Joe Manchin, Senate Leader Schumer reach deal on energy, drug prices, taxes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ledyard King and Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

WASHINGTON – Key Senate Democrats have agreed on a deal they say would lower the cost of prescription drugs, bring down carbon emissions and chip away at the federal deficit.

In a major breakthrough, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Wednesday they had reached agreement on a wide-ranging proposal that could salvage parts of President Joe Biden's stalled domestic agenda. It was an unexpected turnabout after negotiations hit a setback earlier this month.

Manchin's support was key given his steady opposition to large government spending bills and any energy proposals that would dramatically cut back on the fossil fuel industry crucial to his state's economy.

Chief among its components is allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices – long opposed by the pharmaceutical industry – and investing in clean energy transmission that would help Biden's goal of significant cabin emissions reduction over the decade.

The measure is also projected to cut the deficit by approximately $300 billion over the next decade, in part by ramping up IRS enforcement and closing certain tax loopholes.

More: Biden promises 'strong executive action' on climate change after Sen. Manchin dooms domestic agenda

More: Sen. Joe Manchin cools on spending negotiations, citing fears of an 'inflation fire'

"This bill will cut the inflation taxes Americans are paying, lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, and ensure our country invests in the energy security and climate change solutions we need to remain a global superpower through innovation rather than elimination," Manchin said in a statement.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would:

  • Invest in domestic energy production and manufacturing, and reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030.

  • Allow Medicare to negotiate for prescription drug prices.

  • Extend the expanded Affordable Care Act program through 2025.

  • Cut the federal deficit by approximately $300 billion over the next ten years.

  • Reform environmental permitting to speed up domestic energy production and transmission projects.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says &quot;we cannot add fuel to the inflation fire&quot; amid rising consumer prices.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says "we cannot add fuel to the inflation fire" amid rising consumer prices.

The senators project the proposal will raise $739 billion in revenue over 10 years, with nearly half coming from a 15% corporate minimum tax. The measure is meant to close a loophole that has allowed large companies from avoiding paying income tax.

An additional $124 billion in revenue would be generated by ramping up enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service.

In a joint statement, Manchin and Schumer called the deal a "historic down payment on deficit reduction to fight inflation, invest in domestic energy production and manufacturing and reduce carbon emissions."

The deal comes two weeks after Manchin appeared to crush Democrats’ hopes for a legislative package that went beyond prescription drugs and Affordable Care Act subsidies. Manchin previously said he wanted to wait until August, when July inflation figures are released, to decide what could be passed without further spiking consumer prices.

Biden praised the deal, calling it "historic" partly because it's projected to lower health insurance costs for 13 million Americans, by an average of $800 a year, for families covered under the Affordable Care Act.

"This is the action the American people have been waiting for," the president said in a statement Wednesday evening. "This addresses the problems of today – high health care costs and overall inflation – as well as investments in our energy security for the future."

Manchin's clout: Joe Manchin suddenly seems to influence everything Washington does. The West Virginia senator says he wants to make Congress ‘work again’

It's unlikely to receive much - if any - GOP support so Schumer said Democrats (who only control 50 seats) will try to pass the measure through a Senate rule that bypasses a potential 60-vote filibuster and only requires a simple majority to pass.

Biden took a backseat during talks, letting Schumer take the lead after the president's negotiations for a trimmed-down $2.2 trillion Build Back Better bill was thwarted because of Manchin’s opposition last year.

The deal was announced only hours after the Senate approved a bipartisan bill designed to boost the computer chips industry and high-tech research in the U.S.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had vowed to block the CHIPs bill if Democrats tried to ram through a separate tax and spending package.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Kevin Hern urged his fellow Republicans to block the CHIPs bill "in light of this deal."

"Whether Republican Members support CHIPS or not (I don't), we must ALL vote no. Passing CHIPS will pave the way for the radical Build Back Broke plan," he tweeted minutes after the Schumer-Manchin agreement was announced. "The time to fight is now."

Advocates praised the deal even as many of its detail were still not released.

"This is the best development on health care for the American people in years," said Sara Lonardo, spokesperson for the progressive group Families USA. "It promises lower drug costs and wider health care access."

American Clean Power CEO Heather Zichal was equally effusive.

“The entire clean energy industry just breathed an enormous sigh of relief," she said in a statement. "This is an 11th hour reprieve for climate action and clean energy jobs, and America's biggest legislative moment for climate and energy policy."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lower drug prices, inflation part of Senate deal to help Biden agenda

Recommended Stories

  • DOJ, Georgia, New York: A guide to Trump's legal threats

    The former president is one of several prominent Republicans whom federal investigators are asking about. And that's among several other probes he faces.

  • Joe Biden and Donald Trump Are Tied in New Polling Data on 2024 Presidential Race

    Both the current and former president are the preferred candidate of half the respondents who were asked about a hypothetical yet likely general election rematch

  • More LIV golfers destroy their reputations as they sports wash for MBS | Opinion

    At Saudi LIV Golf circus in Bedminster, golfers have no idea how to say anything meaningful about plight of women and LGBTQ people in Saudi Arabia.

  • Manchin announces agreement with Schumer on spending bill that includes climate

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday they have reached a deal on a spending bill that includes health care and climate, with a goal of passage by next week, before the August recess. While Manchin, one of the Democratic caucus' most moderate members and a key vote in the 50-50 chamber, had balked at previous climate provisions in the face of historic inflation, he said Wednesday he supported clean energy tax credits and other as-yet-to-be-unveiled climate provisions that Democrats argue will reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030.

  • Manchin says he has reached a deal with Schumer on taxes, climate

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he has struck a deal with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on legislation aimed at advancing key pieces of President Biden’s agenda, including measures that target taxes, lowering drug prices and combating climate change. “I strongly support the passage of commonsense policies that reduce inflation and…

  • AP Top Stories July 27 P

    Here's the latest for Wednesday July 27: Fed unleashes another big rate hike; US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan; Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers; Climate change and vanishing islands threaten brown pelicans.

  • What a digital law expert wants you to know about post-Roe data privacy

    Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, concerns have surfaced over personal data collected by certain reproductive health apps. The fear is that such information could be used against someone seeking an abortion in a state that has made it illegal,

  • LA County supervisors advance ballot measure for removing sheriff

    The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors gave approval to an ordinance placing a measure on the ballot that would give the panel authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office.

  • Trump didn't have 10,000 troops ready to deploy on Jan. 6, defense secretary says

    The House Jan. 6 committee tweeted a clip featuring former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller's testimony.

  • Teen bullied by Matt Gaetz raises over $200,000 for abortion rights funds

    Olivia Julianna credits Republican for bringing attention to her platform after he ‘decided to body shame me publicly’

  • Gas hasn’t been this cheap in NC since early May, and the price keeps dropping

    According to AAA, gas is back under $4 a gallon on average across North Carolina. In Wake and some eastern counties, it’s even less.

  • Xi, Biden to speak as possible Pelosi Taiwan visit looms

    U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in four months, with a wide range of bilateral and international issues on the table. On Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the presidential phone call. However, spokesperson Zhao Lijian reiterated China's warnings over a Pelosi visit.

  • Democrats Manchin, Schumer agree on $430 billion tax, drugs, energy bill

    U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he has reached a deal with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on a bill to increase corporate taxes, reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost of prescription drugs. Manchin has often been a roadblock to President Joe Biden's policy goals, including those specifically addressed in the bill. The bill includes $430 billion in new spending on energy and health insurance investments, and more than pays for itself by raising minimum taxes for big companies and enforcing existing tax laws, Schumer and Manchin said in a statement.

  • Manchin, Schumer report abrupt deal on health, energy, taxes

    In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin announced Wednesday they had reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and federal debt reduction. The two Democrats said the Senate would vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory in the runup to November congressional elections in which their control of Congress is in peril. A House vote would come afterward, perhaps later in August.

  • "CBS Evening News" headlines for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

    Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."

  • Hayti Reborn founder leaves Durham and NCCU for post in the Biden administration

    McKoy’s group, Hayti Reborn, sought to redevelop the long vacant Fayette Place property south of downtown, but the propoal was rejected by the Durham Housing Authority.

  • Senate Democrats running out of time to move agenda

    Senate Democrats are running out of days before the midterm election to pass their legislative priorities and confirm President Biden’s judicial nominees, putting pressure on Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to make tough calls about the schedule in the weeks ahead. The resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the Senate Democratic Conference is making the…

  • How Himars could force Russia into an embarrassing collapse in Ukraine

    Some weeks ago the Russians announced an "operational pause" in the Donbas.

  • Wisconsin Democrats line up behind Barnes in bid to unseat U.S. Senator Johnson

    Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry will end his run for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination in Wisconsin, party officials said on Wednesday, as Democrats lined up behind Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes to take on to Republican Ron Johnson. Lasry, who has spent more than $12 million on his campaign only to end it less than two weeks before the primary, endorsed Barnes after trailing him by only a few percentage points in opinion polls.

  • Sen. Manchin says he has health, energy, tax deal with Senate majority leader

    Sen. Joe Manchin III's agreement with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer covers healthcare, energy and climate issues, taxes and U.S. debt.