Sen. Joe Manchin's wife in hospital after car accident

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Tuesday that his wife, Gayle Manchin, is in the hospital following a car accident in Alabama.

The accident occurred Monday while Gayle Manchin and her colleague, Guy Land, were headed from the airport to a hotel in Birmingham for an Appalachian Regional Commission event, Joe Manchin said in a statement.

According to a statement from the Appalachian Regional Commission, another vehicle struck the one Gayle Manchin and Land were traveling in.

Gayle Manchin, who is the federal co-chair for the organization, is in "stable condition," the senator’s statement said.

Gayle Manchin and Land were both admitted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital following the crash and “are receiving excellent care,” the senator said. He added that his wife will stay at the hospital for a “couple of days for precautionary measures.”

“We want to thank the first responders who answered the call and were first on-site to provide assistance and support,” Joe Manchin said.

His fellow West Virginia senator, Shelley Moore Capito, sent her well wishes to Gayle Manchin after the accident.

“Charlie and I are thinking about our friends Gayle Manchin and Guy Land as they recover from a car accident,” Capito, a Republican, wrote in a post on X. “We hope for a speedy recovery and are thankful for the quick action of first responders.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com