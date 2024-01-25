Sen. John Barrasso's Wife Dies Following Brain Cancer Battle

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) announced Thursday that his wife, Bobbi Barrasso, had died following a two-year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer.

“After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord,” he said in a statement, noting that she died in Casper, Wyoming.

The senator is the chair of the Senate Republican Conference and the third-ranking member of his party’s leadership in the chamber. He spent 24 years as an orthopedic surgeon before entering politics in 2003, and has served in the Senate since 2007. He has three children with his late wife.

“In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met,” he said in Thursday’s statement. “We miss her dearly. On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together.”

Then-Vice President Mike Pence (right) administers the Senate oath of office to Sen. John Barrasso, accompanied by wife Bobbi Barrasso, in 2019.

According to a biography provided by the nonprofit Meridian International Center, Bobbi Barrasso held degrees in both speech pathology and law, and worked for two U.S. senators during her career. She helped found the group Congressional Spouses for Suicide Prevention and Education after learning of Wyoming’s high suicide rate.

“Wyoming is a beautiful state,” she said at a 2015 event. “We have great open spaces. We are a state of small population. We care about one another. We’re resourceful, we’re resilient, we cowboy up. And of course, I’ve learned it’s those very things that have led to a high incidence of suicide in our state.”

John Barrasso’s fellow lawmakers from Wyoming shared tributes to his wife following the news of her death.

“Bobbi Barrasso has been lighting up rooms with her infectious smile, natural warmth and generosity of spirit since we first met as teenagers at the University of Wyoming,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) said in a statement. “She had a fierce love for her family and her beloved Wyoming, both of which she gave to tirelessly her entire life.”

“Bobbi was always warm to everyone, welcoming them with a big smile and a kind word,” said Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.), who attended law school with her in Laramie, Wyoming.

If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for mental health support. Additionally, you can find local mental health and crisis resources at dontcallthepolice.com. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

