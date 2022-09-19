Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) accuses Pres. Obama’s DoJ of being overly political, seemingly forgetting the Trump DoJ.

Senator John Cornyn, a republican from Texas, accused President Obama’s Attorney Generals, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, of being overly political while criticizing present Attorney General Merrick Garland. This statement fails to acknowledge President Trump’s Attorney Generals, Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions, and their overt politicization of the Department of Justice.

CORNYN: “When Attorney General Garland went through the confirmation process for his current job as Attorney General of the United States, he made a solemn pledge to keep politics out of the Justice Department. I for one was encouraged by his statement having seen the disastrous politicalization of the Justice Department under former Attorney General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch. Attorney General Garland said this, he said, quote, “I will never make a decision in the department based on politics or partisanship.” I took him at his word. I hope we wouldn't see a return to the days when people saw double standards play out in the Justice Department based on who happened to be in office.”