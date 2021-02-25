  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sen. John Cornyn wants to join Bidens on Houston trip to examine storm aftermath

Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, expressed interest in accompanying President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on a trip to Houston on Friday following a winter weather crisis in the state.

"We haven't gotten clear signals from the administration in terms of what their travel schedule is," Cornyn told reporters at the Capitol on Thursday. "But if I could do that I would. I would like to do that. I think it would be appropriate," the senator said.

At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said it's uncertain whether any Texas officials will be traveling with the Bidens to the Lone Star State, noting "some limitations on space available" on Air Force One.

Gov. Greg Abbott will be spending the day with Biden in Texas traveling across the state to survey the storm damage, Psaki said.

Mid-February, winter storms crippled Texas' energy grid and blackouts implemented by state officials and power companies left large swaths of the state at times without power and heat as frigid temperatures cascaded across the state. Frozen pipes also meant no water or boil water advisories for many residents

More: Texas' winter storm could make life worse for Black and Latino families hit hard by power outages

On Saturday, Biden approved a state of emergency in Texas and directed resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Federal aid can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Cornyn has been criticized in recent days for not being present in the Lone Star State as the winter storms turned deadly. Earlier in the week, the hashtags “#WheresCornyn?” and “#WheresJohnCornyn” were both trending on Twitter. His staff told local media he was unable to return to Texas from Washington because of the weather, but worked with state and local officials from D.C.

Watch: 'Snownado' filmed over Texas lake

More: As winter storm moves into Northeast, Texans will see better weather ahead

Biden talked about his trip to Texas with Abbott and other governors as he addressed the National Governors Association winter meeting in a Thursday Zoom call.

“Gov. Abbott, I don’t want to ruin your reputation," Biden said. "But I look forward to coming down tomorrow to Houston to be with you. And I want you and the residents to know that we’re here to provide the federal assistance you need to support your state."

The state's other U.S. senator, Republican Ted Cruz, was embroiled in a scandal amidfrigid weather when reports surfaced that he had left Texas with his family to stay in Cancun, Mexico, while millions remained without power.

Cruz later said the trip was “obviously a mistake” after he returned from Mexico a day after it was confirmed he had left the country.

More: 5 board members of Texas utility grid operator ERCOT quit. They all live out of state.

Staff reporter Joey Garrison contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Cornyn wants to join Joe Biden on post-storm Texas trip

Recommended Stories

  • What Is Pete Buttigieg’s Net Worth?

    A 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who did not make it all the way through the primaries, Pete Buttigieg was confirmed as secretary of transportation on Feb. 4. He is the first openly gay...

  • Colorado GOP doubles down on Trump's baseless "stolen election" claims

    Top leaders in the Colorado Republican Party are doubling down on the baseless idea that voter fraud cost former President Trump the 2020 election.Why it matters: The Colorado GOP is embracing the same debunked claims of a stolen election that helped propel a mob of Trump supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRepublican state lawmakers cited the potential for fraud as the reason they introduced a handful of bills that would make it harder to vote.The top contenders for Colorado GOP chair, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler and current party vice chair Kristi Burton Brown, are advocating for a recount of the 2020 vote and review of the Dominion Voting Systems equipment in Colorado.Gessler, who worked with the Trump campaign on legal challenges in Nevada and Pennsylvania, recently wrote on Facebook that "a full and complete investigation will prove widespread election fraud. And maybe show that President Trump rightfully won the election!"Reality check: Colorado's voting system is considered one of the safest in the nation because it conducts risk-limiting audits that double-check the vote counts and machine integrity.Outgoing Colorado GOP chair Ken Buck, a Windsor congressman, says Trump deserves some blame for the riot and doesn't believe fraud altered the state's election results.Outgoing Colorado U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn, who was appointed by Trump, told The Colorado Sun he had concerns about misinformation from the president's team about the election.Our thought bubble: The state's most fervent Republican activists remain loyal to Trump, according to polls, so it's no surprise to see the issue define the race for the Colorado party's next leader."It will be dominated by Trump loyalists who believe the election was stolen, including here in Colorado, and (this) plays into their most basic fears and conspiracy theories," said Dick Wadhams, a former state party chair.Flashback: In December, an internal GOP investigation — led by Gessler — dismissed a complaint about its party caucuses in despite evidence of fraud.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin

    The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding, from Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field to beer league softball games at local parks, under a bill that a Republican lawmaker introduced Thursday. The sweeping proposal from state Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point, comes after the Dallas Mavericks did not play “The Star-Spangled Banner” before home games earlier this season. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban agreed to play the national anthem after the NBA reiterated its policy to require the song.

  • CAS reduces ban on Akmal, imposes fine of $27,000

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced the ban on international cricketer Umar Akmal to 12 months and fined him 4.25 million rupees ($27,000) for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code. Akmal was suspended in February 2020 for failing to report details of corrupt approaches made to him just before the start of the fifth Pakistan Super League. The PCB’s disciplinary panel last April found Akmal guilty on two charges of separate breaches and handed him a three-year suspension — with the periods of ineligibility to run concurrently.

  • Litman: Garland's vow can eradicate Trump's corruption of the Justice Department

    Merrick Garland's reassertion of norms, rather than the promulgation of legislation or regulations, is the right to way to fix Trump's catastrophic use of the Justice Department.

  • Why North Carolina needs to be honest about history and race

    North Carolina made clear that we are committed to moving backwards by taking out the word “systemic” in our social studies standards

  • From Trump impeachment to Texas blackouts: Rep. Joaquin Castro seeks accountability

    He had called out Trump for failing to send reinforcements to the Capitol. Soon after, he blasted Texas' governor as a freeze shut down power and water.

  • Stephen Miller tangles with Florida GOP freshman at House immigration meeting

    The former White House adviser spoke before the Republican Study Committee alongside other former Trump administration immigration officials.

  • Cherry Hill schools make African American studies a graduation requirement

    A New Jersey school district became a pioneer during Black History Month.

  • News: How Cowboys can sign Dak, the free agency track, McCoy gives back

    Also, Cowboys make a 2020 top 10 list, HBO possibilities, and the futures of Randy Gregory, Jaylon Smith, and third-string RB Rico Dowdle.

  • From the hinterland to Hollywood: how Indian farmers galvanised a protest movement

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is struggling to beat back his biggest political challenge in years from a protest movement which began with disgruntled farmers travelling to New Delhi on tractors and is now gaining wider support at home and abroad. Simmering in makeshift camps housing tens of thousands of farmers since last year, the movement has seen a dramatic growth in recent weeks, getting backing from environmental activists, opposition parties and even A-list Western celebrities. At its heart are three new farm laws passed by the government last September, thanks to the majority Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys in the lower house of parliament.

  • Knives out for Australia's Finch after New Zealand loss

    Critics led by former great Mark Waugh have questioned Aaron Finch's ability to captain Australia at the Twenty20 World Cup after another failure during their New Zealand tour.

  • ‘The First Lady’: O-T Fagbenle To Play Barack Obama In Showtime Anthology Series

    O-T Fagbenle is set to play President Barack Obama opposite Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama in Showtime’s anthology series The First Lady, headlined by Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. Davis executive produces, the series, directed and executive produced by Susanne Bier and produced by Lionsgate TV and Showtime. The First Lady, created by Aaron Cooley, is a […]

  • Republicans regroup around attacks on Biden administration —including Kamala Harris

    Republicans are planning to make Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration a focus of political attacks in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Fox anchor suspended after saying he was ‘annoyed’ at obese people getting Covid vaccine

    The anchor was called out “fatphobic” on social media

  • Daisy Ridley responds to Ted Cruz's defence of Gina Carano amid 'Mandalorian' controversy

    Daisy Ridley responds to Senator Ted Cruz's defence of Gina Carano after Lucasfilm fires her for offensive social media posts.

  • ‘The First Lady’ Anthology Series at Showtime Casts O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama

    O-T Fagbenle has been cast in the recurring role of President Barack Obama in the upcoming Showtime anthology series “The First Lady.” He will star opposite Viola Davis, who will play First Lady Michelle Obama. The show is described as a reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart […]

  • Why are House Democrats asking Biden to relinquish nuclear authority?

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. discusses whether president's 'mental acuity' is behind the request on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

  • When He Was Diagnosed With Type 2 Diabetes, He Immediately Got on the Bike. Now He’s Medication-Free

    Keith Ward keeps his A1C down with diet and plenty of riding.

  • Cori Bush calls out USPS board for being ‘millionaire white boys’ club’

    In Wednesday’s House hearing, she asked Louis DeJoy why the USPS board is entirely white and male. Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush pressed United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about diversity on Wednesday. In a hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Bush asked why — although the lower ranks of postal employees are largely people of color — the board is entirely white and male.