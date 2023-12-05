Sen. John Fetterman buys George Santos Cameo video to troll Sen. Bob Menendez

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman became one of the first Cameo customers of former Representative George Santos when he bought a video trolling embattled Senator Bob Menendez.

Days after Santos was expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives, he popped up on the personal video service billing himself as a “Former congressional ‘Icon.’”

Fetterman — who has called for Menendez to resign after he was indicted on bribery charges related to allegedly acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government — then hired Santos to record a video in which he sarcastically encouraged the New Jersey senator to remain steadfast.

“I thought my ethically challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems. So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice,” Fetterman wrote on X while attaching the personalized video.

“Hey Bobby! Look, I don’t think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away, you make them put up or shut up,” Santos said in the video. “You stand your ground, sir, and don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there.”

“Stay strong. Merry Christmas,” he signed off.

Santos reposted Fetterman’s message on X, as well.

“I love this! I wish I knew the Bobby in question! LOL,” he wrote.

Menendez offered a curt response to the social media chicanery.

“I don’t think Mr. Clickbait’s donors would appreciate him enriching George Santos,” Menendez told NBC News. “I’m surprised he didn’t ask his parents for the money.”

Santos is accused of stealing donors’ credit card information, violating campaign finance regulations and committing COVID-19 unemployment fraud.

Meanwhile, Menendez and his wife are accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of bribes” in the form of “cash, gold, the luxury convertible, and home furnishings,” according to the indictment.