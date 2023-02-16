Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for depression

92
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, still recovering from a stroke, has checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to seek treatment for clinical depression, his office said Thursday.

Fetterman, who has struggled with the aftereffects of a stroke he suffered last May, checked himself in Wednesday night, it said.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said in a statement.

Fetterman was evaluated on Monday by the attending physician of Congress, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, who recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed, Jentleson said.

“John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis,” Jentleson said. “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Fetterman, 53, is in his first weeks as a U.S. senator after winning the seat held by now-retired Republican Pat Toomey in a hard-fought contest against GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman overcame a stroke days before last May's primary election and spent the last five months on the campaign trail recovering from the stroke.

Last week, Fetterman stayed two days in George Washington University, checking himself in after becoming lightheaded. Fetterman’s office has said tests found no evidence of a new stroke or a seizure.

He continues to suffer the aftereffects of the stroke, in particular auditory processing disorder, which can render someone unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.

The stroke nearly killed him, he has said.

Fetterman underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to manage two heart conditions, atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy, and spent much of the summer recovering and off the campaign trail.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senator Fetterman in hospital for clinical depression -statement

    U.S. Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed medical center on Wednesday to receive treatment for severe clinical depression, his office said. The 53-year-old Pennsylvania Democrat, who suffered a stroke last year, was evaluated by the attending physician for Congress on Monday, who recommended inpatient care, his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said in a statement on Thursday. "While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," Jentleson said.

  • Fetterman checks himself into hospital for treatment with 'severe' depression, staff says

    Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman on Wednesday checked himself into a Washington hospital "to receive treatment for clinical depression," his chief of staff said on Thursday. "While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," Adam Jentleson said in a statement. Jentleson said that Fetterman was evaluated on Monday by Congress' attending physician, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, who "recommended inpatient care" at Walter Reed hospital.

  • John Fetterman Checks Himself Into Hospital for ‘Clinical Depression’

    Jon Cherry/ReutersSen. John Fetterman (D-PA) admitted himself to a Maryland hospital on Wednesday night for “clinical depression,” his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. “While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” the statement said.After undergoing an evaluation on Monday by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician for members of Congress, Fetterman heeded Monahan’s recommendation to

  • John Fetterman checks himself into Walter Reed for clinical depression

    Fetterman's chief of staff said the senator has experienced depression "off and on" throughout his life.

  • Sen. Fetterman has checked himself into hospital for clinical depression, aide says

    MARKET PULSE Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania on Wednesday night checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression, said a statement on Thursday from Fetterman’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson.

  • 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' model Sixtine Rouyre doesn't want to be 'just another pretty face': 'I really hope that in seeing me, people see themselves'

    The magazine's latest Rookie is preaches body neutrality and acceptance.

  • CNN's Don Lemon regrets saying Nikki Haley past her 'prime'

    Don Lemon startled some colleagues on CNN's morning show Thursday with his implication that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, at age 51, was past her prime. Lemon, with “CNN This Morning” co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, was discussing Haley's suggestion a day earlier that politicians over age 75 should be subject to mandatory mental competency tests. President Joe Biden is 80 while another GOP presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, is 76.

  • An Indiana public school went viral for its well-resourced 'behemoth' campus — spurring parodies and critiques on inequity in public schools

    Welcome to a public high school with a planetarium and a natatorium. "My school didn't have AC," one user commented.

  • Ryan Seacrest to leave 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in spring

    Ryan Seacrest has revealed he's leaving “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his “work wife.” Seacrest ends a six-year run alongside Ripa. The show will be rebranded as “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

  • Pete Buttigieg blames Trump for Ohio train derailment amid criticism: 'We're constrained'

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg partially blamed the recent derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals on the Trump administration reversing a safety rule.

  • Trump Grand Jury: Witness May Have Committed Perjury

    A Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election interference by former President&nbsp;Donald Trump&nbsp;and allies said they believe perjury was committed by one or more witnesses and concluded there was no "widespread fraud" that would have led to overturning President&nbsp;Joe Biden's win in the state, according to excerpts from a final report. Wendy Benjaminson has more on "Balance of Power." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • 2nd Amendment sanctuary measure overturned in Oregon

    Local governments in Oregon can’t declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries and ban police from enforcing certain gun laws, a state appeals court decided Wednesday, in the first court case filed over a concept that hundreds of U.S. counties have adopted in recent years. The measure in question, which was approved in Columbia County, forbids local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws and would impose thousands of dollars in fines on those who try. The state Court of Appeals ruled that it violates a law giving the state the power to regulate firearms.

  • Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan celebrate twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler turning 28

    Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are celebrating their twin daughters Aquinnah Fox and Schuyler Fox for their 28th birthday. Happy Birthday Aquinnah and Schuyler, you guys live your best lives X 2! Pollan also shared photos of Aquinnah Fox and Schuyler Fox in recent years, but her post also included some throwback photos of them from when they were kids.

  • Cops Reveal Contents of ‘Slighted’ MSU Gunman’s Suicide Note

    Michigan Department of CorrectionsThe gunman who killed three students and critically injured five others at Michigan State University may have targeted the school because it rejected him for a job opening in the past, authorities said Thursday.Officials emphasized the job rejection, which hasn’t been confirmed, is just one potential motive “being investigated.” Among the others, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez, is that 43-year-old Anthony McRae suffered from mental illness.

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • Why Dr. Phil Says He Believes Alleged Killer Alex Murdaugh’s Body Language And Statements To Police Don’t ‘Hang Together’

    Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife and son, who he adamantly denies killing. Murdaugh, 54, is charged in the June 7, 2021, deaths of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, who was shot multiple times with a rifle, and their younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, who was shot twice with a shotgun. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed near dog kennels at the family's hunting lodge in Colleton County. Alex Murdaugh claims he found their bodies after returning from visiting his mother’s home on the night of the murders. In the video above, Dr. Phil reviews a recording of Murdaugh’s interview with authorities inside a police vehicle on the family’s property. Why does Dr. Phil say that he believes Murdaugh’s statements to police during the interview, coupled with his body language, “just doesn’t hang together”? This episode of Dr. Phil, “Murdaugh Murders: The Trial,” airs Wednesday. And later, Dr. Phil and a panel of experts discuss key points and evidence from the trial, which began on January 23, 2023. Then, on Thursday’s episode, Murdaugh Murders: What The Housekeeper Saw,” hear what the panel says about a recorded statement that police claim sounds like a confession from Murdaugh. Check your local listing for airtimes. WATCH: Murdaugh Murders: Did Crime Scene Investigators Do A Thorough Probe? TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Shreveport Police officer has been arrested in the death of Alonzo Bagley

    Louisiana State Police announced Thursday morning that Alexander Tyler has been arrested in connection with the death of Alonzo Bagley.

  • Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years

    The recent discovery of a sunken speedboat turned out to be a treasure for an Arizona couple.

  • Biden wants 'sharper rules' on unknown aerial objects

    President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. is developing “sharper rules” to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects, following three weeks of high-stakes drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country. The president has directed national security adviser Jake Sullivan to lead an “interagency team” to review U.S. procedures after the U.S. shot down the Chinese balloon, as well as three other objects that Biden said the U.S. now believes are most likely “benign” objects launched by private companies or research institutions. While not expressing regret for downing the three still-unidentified objects, Biden said he hoped the new rules would help “distinguish between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not.”

  • Don Lemon Apologizes After ‘Completely Offensive’ Remarks Irk His Female Colleagues

    CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti