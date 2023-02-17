Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for clinical depression treatment

NextShark
Over a quarter of children rushed to the University of Chicago (UChicago) Burn Center between 2010 and 2020 suffered from instant ramen burns, a new study revealed. The paper, published in the Journal of the International Society for Burn Injuries on Jan. 20, reviews data gathered from the UChicago Burn Center, notably cases of scalding incidents among children below 18 years old. The study noted that of the 790 pediatric patients admitted to the hospital with scalding injuries from Jan. 1, 2010, to Dec. 31, 2019, 245 (31%) were children who suffered burns from handling or eating instant noodles.