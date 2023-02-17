Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for clinical depression, his office says

WASHINGTON—Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., checked himself into a hospital to "receive treatment for clinical depression," his chief of staff Adam Jentleson said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Fetterman's latest treatment comes as he is still in recovery from a May stroke that has required the use of closed captioning to help him communicate on the campaign trail and in the Senate.

He checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last night, Jentleson said.

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," he said.

Fetterman's wife, Gisele, said on Twitter Thursday afternoon she was proud of her husband.

"After what he's been through in the past year, there's probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John," she said. "I'm so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs."

Fetterman last year raised awareness about stroke victims and recovery, gaining cross-party support in the midterms from others in recovery.

Now, as a sitting senator, his condition is raising awareness about mental health, with many reacting on social media with well wishes and their personal stories about living with depression.

Fetterman was evaluated Monday by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of the United States Congress, Jentleson said in a statement. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed, and Fetterman agreed to receive care voluntarily.

"After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself," Jentleson said.

Fetterman was hospitalized last week after feeling lightheaded, and doctors at George Washington University hospital determined he had not had another stroke.

Gisele Fetterman requested privacy during "a difficult time."

"For us, the kids come first," she said of their three children. "Take care of yourselves. Hold your loved ones close, you are not alone."

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., who has publicly discussed her own struggle with depression, praised Fetterman for checking himself into Walter Reed.

"John is doing exactly what he should do, which is seek help," she said in a tweet Thursday. "Seeking help with you need it is a sign of strength, not weakness, something that John is demonstrating for all of us."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Fetterman is getting the help "he needs and deserves."

"Millions of Americans, like John, struggle with depression each day," he said Thursday in a tweet. "I am looking forward to seeing him return to the Senate soon."

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., said he admired Fetterman for openly seeking treatment.

"Back in 2010, I was hospitalized for depression," he said in a tweet Thursday. "I would not be alive, let alone in Congress, were it not for mental health care."

Fellow Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who is recovering from prostate surgery, said on Twitter, "Millions of Americans struggle with their mental health. I am proud of (Fetterman) for getting the help he needs and for publicly acknowledging his challenges to break down the stigma for others."

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Penn., lost her partner of 17 years, Kerry Acker, to suicide in 2019. She has since worked to raise awareness about mental health.

On Thursday, she applauded Fetterman for publicly seeking help for severe clinical depression.

"Having seen the struggles that so many people have, I credit John for being a leader who recognizes that the public needs to know that mental health issues affect everyone, and that seeking help is not something to be ashamed of," she said Thursday in a tweet.

Mental health resources:

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 any time day or night, or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522

Trans Lifeline: 1-877-565-8860 (para español presiona el 2)

Veteran’s Crisis Line: 988, then select 1, or text: 838255

Support Line for Physicians: 1-888-409-0141 - physiciansupportline.com

Help for Native American people: StrongHearts Native Helpline: 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483) or chat online

Resources for Black people: 988lifeline.org/help-yourself/black-mental-health

Ayuda en español: 988lifeline.org/help-yourself/en-espanol

Find treatment: findtreatment.gov

