Sen. John Fetterman discharged from Walter Reed after receiving treatment for depression

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman announced Friday he was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after voluntarily entering inpatient care in February to be treated for clinical depression.

"I am so happy to be home. I'm excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs," Fetterman said in a statement.

"I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn't about politics – right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help." Fetterman continued.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 any time day or night, or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial objects the U.S. military shot down this weekend at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 14, 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sen. Fetterman discharged from hospital after treatment for depression