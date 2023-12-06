Sen. John Fetterman's viral troll of expelled Rep. George Santos, Sen. Bob Menendez cost $343.20

In what may be a first on Capitol Hill, Sen. John Fetterman reportedly paid expelled Rep. George Santos $343 to troll Sen. Bob Menendez through a video message on Cameo.

"I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems. So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice," the Pennsylvania senator wrote on X.

An attached Cameo video shows the former New York representative, who was expelled after a 311-114 vote in Congress on Friday, giving Menendez advice on how to "stay strong".

"You stand your ground, sir," Santos said in the video. "And don't get bogged down by all the haters out there."

$343 for a Cameo

Santos became a Cameo creator just days after he was ousted. The former congressman's profile on the video message platform reads: "Former congressional 'Icon'!," and "The Expelled member of Congress from New York City."

He initially charged $75 for personalized video, which then increased to $200. A spokesperson for Fetterman told Business Insider that the Senator paid a total of $343.20 in total. The fee included an extra charge for delivering the video within 24 hours.

Santos delivered Fetterman's video in 16 minutes following the request, a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Ethics violations

Santos was expelled after a report from the House Ethics Committee found substantial evidence that he misused campaign funds for his personal benefit and committed federal crimes.

Menendez is also surrounded by accusations of ethics violations. Federal prosecutors accused him of taking bribes in exchange for illegally helping the Egyptian government.

