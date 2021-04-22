Sen. John Kennedy: I never dreamed Biden would be left of Lenin
Louisiana Republican sounds off on the 'defund the police' movement on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) may be set to throw his hat in the 2024 ring — even if former President Donald Trump does, too. Christie is "seriously considering" running for president in 2024, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with his thinking. The former New Jersey governor previously ran for president during the 2016 Republican primaries, but he ended his bid in February 2016 and backed Trump. The former governor, according to the report, has been talking up his 2024 potential to friends, telling them he would be the only person in the Republican field with both executive experience and who has previously run for president — in what Axios describes as a "clear shot" at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who's also seen as a serious 2024 contender. A source also told Axios that Christie "could run on a reputation for toughness that appeals to Trump's base minus the former president's recklessness." Among the other Republicans who may enter the 2024 primaries include former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Of course, there's also the question of whether Trump himself will run again, a possibility the former president says he is "beyond considering." But Axios reports Christie has been telling associates that whether Trump does seek a second term wouldn't affect his decision. Indeed, the former governor said in an interview in December that he wouldn't rule out the possibility of once again running against Trump. More stories from theweek.comLate night hosts preview Biden's climate summit, mock Tucker Carlson's Chauvin meltdown, tackle deer cloningAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health careThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdict
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador received the AstraZeneca shot against COVID-19 on Tuesday, urging trust in vaccines after several countries limited the use of AstraZeneca due to suspected links to rare blood clots. Lopez Obrador, 67, has said the benefits of getting inoculated outweighed the risks of the low-cost shot, which is a core pillar of Mexico's vaccination strategy. Ahead of rolling up his sleeve for the shot at the end of his regular daily news conference, Lopez Obrador said he wanted to encourage all older adults to also get their shots to be protected from the coronavirus.
Minneapolis and the country celebrated the guilty verdict against former Officer Derek Chauvin. The city has become a metaphor for what's next in the movement for racial justice.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a petition by Michael Cohen, the onetime personal lawyer and fixer for former President Donald Trump, to release him from home confinement in May, six months ahead of schedule. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said the petition was premature because prosecutors were not yet required, under a 2018 law allowing early release for some prisoners, to credit Cohen for hundreds of hours of work and courses he completed while imprisoned at a federal facility in New York state. The Manhattan judge also said Cohen had failed to exhaust his administrative remedies, and faced no irreparable harm because there was "no basis to conclude that Mr. Cohen's service of his sentence violates his constitutional rights."Cohen, 54, who represented himself, is serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes to which he pleaded guilty in December 2018.
After Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder, Tucker Carlson said the jury was motivated by fear of further protests if they acquitted.
Security forces detained at least 1,770 supporters of the jailed, hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny amid protests across Russia Wednesday, according to the independent monitoring group OVD-Info.The big picture: At least 30 protesters were arrested in Moscow, 805 in St. Petersburg and 119 in the Urals city of Ufa, among dozens of other cities, the group estimates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNavalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh was among those detained in the Russian capital, per aide Ruslan Shaveddinov.Of note: The arrests came as President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the West against interfering in the Kremlin's affairs, amid growing tension over the stricken Navalny and a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine.Putin said Russia's response would be "asymmetrical, quick and tough" if the West crossed a "red line," per the New York Times.Go deeper: Alexei Navalny's death "a matter of days," spokesperson saysLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
When tomorrow's COVID-19 vaccination numbers come out, they will show that "today we hit 200 million shots in the 92nd day in office," eight days ahead of scheduled, President Biden said Wednesday. "It's an incredible achievement for the nation ... an American achievement, a powerful demonstration of unity and resolve, what unity will do for us." With 200 million doses in people's arms, "the time is now to open up a new phase of this historic vaccination effort," Biden said. "To put it simply, if you've been waiting for your turn, wait no longer. Now's the time for everyone over 16 years of age to get vaccinated." He urged employers to give workers paid time off to get vaccinated and recover from any side effects, telling businesses they will be reimbursed. The pace of vaccinations is slowing, and a new Kaiser Family Foundation analysis projects that enthusiasm to get vaccinated may peak in the next two to four weeks, CBS Evening News reported Wednesday night. Anecdotally, correspondent Adriana Diaz found, the U.S. pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations dissuaded a significant number of people to opt out of getting any vaccine. "Unless we can convince more people who are sitting on the sidelines now, we're not going to have enough people vaccinated to hit herd immunity," Kaiser Family Foundation's Larry Levitt told CBS News. An average of 3.02 million doses of vaccine were administered each day over the last week, according to The Washington Post's vaccination tracker, which is an 11 percent drop over the previous seven days. More stories from theweek.comLate night hosts preview Biden's climate summit, mock Tucker Carlson's Chauvin meltdown, tackle deer cloningAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health careThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdict
Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya joined the DAZN Boxing Show to discuss a range of hot topics in the sport, from Jake Paul and Triller, his comeback to the ring and Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney.
The top remaining high school basketball recruit in the country is likely to take his talents directly to the professional ranks.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyAs Rep. Matt Gaetz combats allegations that he was involved in a sex ring, the Florida Republican’s latest campaign finance report reflects a public relations scramble that began even before he acknowledged being the focus of a federal investigation.The filing, which covers the three months between January and March, shows that Gaetz has incurred unprecedented fundraising expenses during a typically quiet period. In that time, Gaetz dropped six figures on a direct mail blitz, shelling out more for fundraising services than he did in all of 2020.Gaetz also paid $5,000 in “strategic consulting” fees to notorious political operative Roger Stone, and he gave money to a number of GOP Florida state lawmakers that he’s never supported before. The report also indicates that Gaetz—who cites his lack of friends in Washington as a point of pride—may be increasingly isolated; he’s received no contributions from his GOP colleagues.How Scandal-Plagued Matt Gaetz Became ‘Excommunicado’ at Fox NewsMore than anything, the filing reflects a concerted effort to bolster support ahead of the creeping shadow of the investigation. Gaetz has spent roughly $170,000 on direct mail outreach this year, $116,543 of it on one day—March 31. The previous day, The New York Times broke the news that the Justice Department was looking into whether the third-term congressman had sex with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel, a possible violation of federal sex-trafficking laws.Gaetz has also invested heavily in fundraising, paying Nevada-based Red Rock Strategies nearly $160,000 for fundraising consulting. That’s roughly $10,000 more than the campaign spent on fundraising services in 2019 and 2020 combined, according to The Daily Beast’s analysis of filings in the FEC database.Last week, Politico also reported that Gaetz recently spent six-figures on TV ads punching back against the accusations. The 30-second spots, slated to run in his panhandle home district and on select national cable networks, ask supporters to “fight back” against “a multi-week fake news cycle,” targeting CNN specifically. The ad buys came after the quarterly filing deadline and aren’t included in the latest report, but should appear in the next filing, which is due in July.However, one expense in particular will raise eyebrows: A $5,000 “strategic political consulting” fee to Drake Ventures, the company belonging to longtime GOP smear artist and Gaetz associate Roger Stone. On Friday, the DOJ sued Stone and his wife, Nydia, alleging that the couple owes millions in unpaid taxes and have used Drake Ventures to shelter more than $1 million.The campaign paid Stone’s company on March 24, just days before Gaetz’s father held an in-person meeting with a former DOJ prosecutor, according to a person familiar with the meeting. In a bizarre March 31 interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Matt Gaetz claimed that his father recorded that conversation at the direction of the FBI, alleging without evidence that the former prosecutor was at the center of a convoluted scheme to extort the congressman. The Gaetz campaign had never paid Drake Ventures until then.The report also suggests that Gaetz has few friends in Washington. While Gaetz swore off donations from corporate PACs, he kept the door open to donations from candidate committees. But he has so far reported no financial support in 2021 from friends in Congress such as Jim Jordan and Stephen Scalise, both of whom donated to his 2020 campaign. And while he made same-day $4,000 donations to Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY) in mid-February, Gaetz did not give money to any House colleagues.Gaetz did, however, send out $1,000 donations to five GOP Florida state senators on Jan. 26. Gaetz hadn’t donated to any of their campaigns previously.One of the contributions reflects Gaetz’s ties to Joel Greenberg, his longtime friend whose federal indictment on a range of offenses—including sex trafficking—led to the probe targeting Gaetz. The contribution went to Jason Brodeur, a longtime Gaetz ally who was also close with Greenberg through local GOP circles. Brodeur’s campaign drew scrutiny for dirty tricks, including an alleged sham candidate scheme. Brodeur has denied involvement and went on to win that race, now representing Greenberg’s Seminole County at the state level.Gaetz has also continued to rack up legal fees, a pattern established last summer around the time the DOJ investigation was reportedly launched. The Daily Beast reported earlier this month that weeks after Greenberg was first indicted—in June 2020—Gaetz paid the law firm Venable LLP $38,000, nearly four times the combined amount of legal fees incurred in the previous five years. The new filing reveals a $21,000 payment to Venable in February, bringing total legal expenses up to $85,000 since Greenberg was charged.Caleb Burns, a partner at Wiley Rein who specializes in campaign finance law, told The Daily Beast that spikes in legal fees are often accompanied by a parallel spike in fundraising.“The law permits candidates and officeholders to use campaign contributions for legal expenses that arise from their candidate and officeholder duties and responsibilities,” Burns explained. “But if an officeholder gets into a car accident on the way to the grocery store—which has nothing to do with running for or holding office—the law bars the use of campaign funds to cover any resulting legal expenses. Therefore, it is not uncommon for candidates and officeholders facing scrutiny for their political activities to raise additional funds into their campaigns to help offset associated legal expenses.”While the thrust of the Gaetz investigation is said to focus on the sex trafficking allegations, CNN reported earlier this month that federal investigators are also examining campaign finance irregularities as part of their broader inquiry. Gaetz can legally tap his campaign coffers for those expenses.The congressman has already raised money from the scandal. On April 7, Talking Points Memo published a fundraising email in which Gaetz slammed “The far-left New York Times” for reporting “salacious allegations against me in an attempt to end my career fighting for the forgotten men and women of this country.” The email added that it was “a shame that the Left tries to drag my dating life into their political attacks,” and included a donation link asking supporters to “fight back against the fake news.”Gaetz donor Richard Bell, who gave to the congressman late last month, told The Daily Beast that while he has liked Gaetz’s policies since he arrived in D.C., Gaetz “should pay the price” if the allegations are true.“I know there is a big expense in defending and felt I wanted to help out,” Bell said.Another recent donor, Florida resident Jerry Klinger, told The Daily Beast that he gave to Gaetz because he agreed with the congressman’s “small-government philosophy.” However, Klinger said that “the shadows that have come out since may have given me pause to reconsider.”Klinger expressed skepticism about the merits of the DOJ investigation, and said he has “no objection” if Gaetz uses his donation for legal expenses. But he pointed out that the congressman comes from a wealthy and influential family.“If daddy wants to pay for junior, that’s a different story,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
"No, at least I'm being honest - my neighborhood was looted. I don't ever want to go through that again," the Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Tuesday.
The ISS has been a symbol of international cooperation since the Cold War - but US-Russian relations are at their worst in years.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says the world is "addicted to being offended" and we need to "start talking to people you've written off."
There are more than one hundred types of cancers, and even more factors that can put you at risk of developing one of these diseases, according to the National Institutes of Health. There are a handful of general risk factors for all types of cancer that are quite well-known, like smoking, obesity, and a family history of the disease. However, according to wide-ranging research, you may also want to look at your skin—and not just for skin cancer. If you notice something in particular cropping up on your skin, you could be at an increased risk for several different types of cancer—13, in fact. Read on to find out more about the connection, and for more on your cancer risk, If You Have Type A Blood, You're at Higher Risk for This Kind of Cancer. People with psoriasis have an increased risk of developing 13 different types of cancer. Several studies have determined that psoriasis—a skin condition that results in scaly red patches on your body—is a risk factor for many cancers. The most recent research on the topic was a 2019 review of 58 studies published in JAMA Dermatology, which found that people with psoriasis are 18 percent more likely to develop cancer compared to those who do not have psoriasis. In particular, the study found that people with psoriasis had an elevated risk of developing lymphoma, nonmelanoma skin cancer (keratinocyte), esophageal cancer, liver cancer, and pancreatic cancer.Earlier studies have determined an associated risk with even more cancers, as well. According to one 2013 study published in the British Journal of Dermatology, researchers found that people with psoriasis are also particularly at risk for cancers of the oral cavity, larynx, pharynx, colon, lungs, and kidneys. And another 2013 review of 37 studies published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology concluded that psoriasis could increase one's risk of respiratory tract cancer and urinary tract cancer. And for more symptoms of cancer you may not know, If You're Sweating at Night, It Could Be a Sign of These Kinds of Cancer. Psoriasis most commonly appears as red patches on the skin. Psoriasis is a skin disease that appears as red, itchy, scaly patches on your skin that go through cycles of flare-ups, according to the Mayo Clinic. These patches are triggered by weather, stress, alcohol, infections, and certain medications, and will most commonly be on your lower back, elbows, knees, legs, soles of your feet, scalp, face, and/or palms. You may also experience other accompanying symptoms like dry, cracked skin that bleeds; itching; burning; soreness; thickened, pitted, or ridged nails; and swollen or stiff joints.The National Psoriasis Foundation says that 2 to 3 percent of the global population has psoriasis, including more than 8 million Americans. Unfortunately, as the experts at the Mayo Clinic note, the condition has no cure. And for more to look out for on your body's surface, If You See This on Your Skin, Your Heart Attack Risk Is Higher, Study Says. People with severe psoriasis are also more likely to die from cancer. If your psoriasis covers more than 10 percent of your skin, you have severe psoriasis, according to WebMD. And the 2019 meta-analysis published in JAMA Dermatology found that people with severe psoriasis are also 22 percent more likely to die from cancer than people who do not have psoriasis. In particular, people with severe psoriasis have an increased risk of dying from esophageal, liver, and pancreatic cancers.The researchers did not find a significant increased risk of cancer mortality among all severities of psoriasis, however. And for more up-to-date health information sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The link between psoriasis and cancer isn't clear yet, but it could be due to inflammation. While it's clear there is a link between psoriasis and cancer, researchers are still trying to determine the specific reason. According to Maryann Mikhail, MD, a board-certified dermatologist with expertise in psoriasis, there are a few theories as to why psoriasis may increase someone's risk of several types of cancer. One of the most prominent is that psoriasis heightens the level of inflammation in your body long term, and chronic inflammation has been linked to cancer."The thing to know is that psoriasis is not just a skin disease, it's a systemic disease that affects the body inside and out," Mikhail explains. "Also the skin is a marker for the level of inflammation—the more severe the skin disease, the more inflammation is circulating in the body." And for more concerning health connections, If You Notice This on Your Hands, Get Your Liver Checked, Doctors Say.
This is shaping up to be the longest — and worst — session in Idaho history, writes the editorial board.
The House will vote Thursday on the bill to admit Washington, D.C. as the 51st state. Proponents say Washington’s 700,000 inhabitants - more than Vermont and Wyoming - have no voice in the federal government, despite paying federal taxes.
It's unclear how some of the orders will be enforced.
Senate Democrats are spotlighting Georgia as they build their case for a broad overhaul of U.S. election law, arguing the new voting rules in the state are emblematic of Republican measures across the country that threaten access to the polls. A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday — which Democrats provocatively titled “Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote” — featured testimony from Georgia officials, including voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia state legislator who narrowly lost a bid for governor in 2018. Abrams said parts of the sweeping new Georgia law are intended to suppress minority votes.
"I’m glad that [Chauvin] was found guilty of all charges, even if he might not be guilty of all charges," he said, prompting audible groans from his colleagues.
A former DR Congo minister has been arrested in neighbouring Republic of Congo at the request of authorities in Kinshasa who have accused him of embezzlement, a police source said Wednesday.