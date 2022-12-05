Sen. John Kennedy Urges Georgia to Pick Herschel Walker Instead of 'High IQ' People

LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker (2nd L) poses with his wife Julie Blanchard (3rd L) U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) (L) and former executive director of the Christian Coalition Ralph Reed (R) during a campaign rally on December 4, 2022 in Loganville, Georgia. Herschel Walker continued to campaign throughout Georgia in hopes of defeating incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the upcoming runoff election on December 6. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)



From left to right: Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.); Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker; Walker’s wife, Julie Blanchard; and former executive director of the Christian Coalition, Ralph Reed.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) was a part of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s final campaign push on Sunday afternoon, two days before the runoff vote between him and sitting Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). While Walker himself had a number of odd things to say over the weekend, it looks like fake folksy Kennedy was intent on adding his voice to the bizarre chorus.



Kennedy, while wearing a sticker reading “RUN HERSCHEL RUN,” railed against “these high IQ stupid people” running around Congress at a campaign stop in Loganville, Georgia, on Sunday afternoon. “These high IQ stupid people have an answer for everything. You know why? Because they think they’re smarter and more virtuous than the American people,” he said.

Did that make no sense to you? Never fear, Kennedy gave rallygoers a list of how to identify this population: “These woke high IQ stupid people are easy to recognize. They hate George Washington. They hate Thomas Jefferson,” he said. “They hate Dr. Suess, and they hate Mr. Potato Head.”

To that end, the spud haters also, apparently, are going about their days carrying plastic bags full of hearty greens. “These high IQ stupid people walk around with ziplock bags of kale that they can eat to give them energy,” said Kennedy, who is notably an Oxford-educated lawyer pretending to be a regular man of the people. “If you want to eat kale, that’s up to you. I don’t eat kale. You know why? Kale tastes to me like I’d rather be fat.”

Kennedy also insisted Walker is both a “gentleman and a gentle man,” which is an offensively stupid thing to say about someone who has been repeatedly accused by former partners of physical abuse.

Former President Barack Obama visited Georgia last week to stump for Sen. Raphael Warnock, comparing Walker to a 7-year-old (one of the nicer options, in my opinion). Kennedy, for his part, was hurt by this: “I understand that President Obama just came to Georgia... He came to make fun of my friend Herschel Walker.”

After Kennedy mentioned Obama, a crowd member clearly shouted, “I still want to see his birth certificate!” But the senator should feel at home among racists: In October, he released a cartoonishy offensive campaign ad telling people who “hate cops” to “call a crackhead” next time they need help. (“Crackhead” is the racist and derogatory phrase popularized during the federal government’s war on drugs to vilify Black people arrested and charged with using crack cocaine.)

And Kennedy’s anti-Obama rhetoric didn’t stop there, instead offering the crowd a demented hypothetical: “President Obama wouldn’t do this, but if he told many members of the media to go join the Taliban, they’d say, Where’s the line?’” (I assure you, as a member of the media, we would not say that.)

Stay strong out there, Georgians. It’s going to be a long final 24 hours of this campaign.

