Sen. Johnson: Joe Biden lied to US public about China connections
Senate Homeland Security Committee chairman joins 'Hannity' to discuss Hunter Biden's business dealings
President-elect Biden blamed his throat clearing and coughing on a little cold
Hunter Biden failed to report “approximately $400,000” in income he received from his role on the board of Ukranian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings upon joining in 2014, according to a new report.Hunter Biden’s former business partner Eric Scherwin, then-president of Rosemont Seneca, told the president-elect’s son he would need to “amend” his 2014 returns to include the “unreported” income, according to NBC News. "In 2014, you joined the Burisma board and we still need to amend your 2014 returns to reflect the unreported Burisma income," Scherwin reportedly wrote to Hunter Biden in a January 16, 2017 email. "That is approximately $400,000 extra so your income in 2014 was closer to $1,247,328."NBC reported that the emails were made available by Rudy Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello, who said he was given a copy of one of Hunter Biden’s hard drives from the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware. It was unable to confirm the email’s authenticity, as was Fox News, which also viewed the email.The report comes after Biden last week confirmed he was under federal investigation for his “tax affairs.”Scherwin said in the email that in 2013 Biden’s taxes reported “$833,614 in income,” in 2014 “your taxes reported $847,328 in income. (To be amended at $1,247,328),” and in 2015 reported $2,478,208 in income.”Scherwin wrote that 2013 and 2014 were “normal years” when Hunter Biden's income “was based pretty much solely on income from Rosemont Seneca and Boies.”He detailed Hunter Biden’s “increased income in 2015,” noting that he received “$166,666 from Burnham (for RSA), $216,000 from Boies, $365,403 from Owasco (for RSA), $300,000 one time payment from Eudora (for the 1/3 of CitizensRx).”“The above represents all the cash you received directly,” Scherwin wrote. “In addition, you reported $1,000,000 of income that all went to RSB and you reported $188,616 in income that also went to RSB.” He continued: “You didn’t receive this in cash and it is in reality 'phantom income.'” “Since you couldn’t have lived on approximately $550,000 a year, you ‘borrowed’; some money from RSB in advance of payments," he added.The email appeared to be part of a discussion between Scherwin and Hunter Biden regarding his divorce, according to Fox News.Last week Hunter Biden said in a statement that he had learned "for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel" of an investigation into his tax affairs.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," he said.The Biden-Harris transition team said in a statement last week that “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks recent months, only to emerge stronger.”Hunter Biden has been a subject/target of the grand jury investigation, according to Fox News. A "target" means that there is a "high probability that person committed a crime," while a "subject" is someone you "don't know for sure" has committed a crime.
Turkey on Monday condemned U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences as a "grave mistake" and threatened to retaliate over a move it said would harm ties between the NATO allies. Washington imposed the long-anticipated sanctions on Turkey's top defence procurement and development body, its chairman and three other employees. Turkey's Foreign Ministry called the decision "inexplicable" given that Washington repeatedly rejected Ankara's offer to form a joint working group to allay U.S. concerns that the S-400s threatened NATO defences.
An effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum, partly fueled by outrage over the Democrat dining with friends at an opulent restaurant while telling residents to stay home.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said if the United States returns to the Iran nuclear deal, his country will follow within an hour.The deal was made during the Obama administration in 2015, lifting sanctions on Tehran in exchange for Iran reducing its uranium stockpile and dismantling its centrifuges. Rouhani said he will not discuss any changes to the accord or restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program, The Guardian reports. President Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, and Rouhani made his comments on the same day the Trump administration sanctioned two Iranian intelligence officials for allegedly playing a role in the 2007 disappearance and presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will rejoin the deal, believing it is one way to avert a nuclear crisis in the Middle East.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? Fauci: Americans without underlying conditions could get COVID-19 vaccine by late March, early April The GOP has 1 last shot to contest Trump's loss — and a 'negative percent' chance of success
All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December
Research scientist Tommy Thompson isn't incarcerated for breaking the law. Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt. “He creates a patent for a submarine, but he can’t remember where he put the loot,” federal Judge Algenon Marbley said during a 2017 hearing.
Like many others in March I was spending my days locked down in my London flat, listening to reports about how overwhelmed the NHS was and the struggle to get essential supplies. However where I differed is that all I could think about was Yemen. I am British, but I’m originally Yemeni, and regularly report from it for BBC News and the World Service. If the UK was struggling to cope, I thought to myself, just how would the authorities in Yemen fare? I was terrified for them: my family, my friends, the nation. But I mainly feared for my grandmother. She is in her late 70’s and ticked all the vulnerable categories. I began calling my sister who lives in northern Yemen every day asking her if there were any cases. But while I was terrified, she, like so many others in the war-torn country was oblivious to the threat. The Houthi authorities in the north hadn’t announced a single case. From London I set about trying to find out what was truly happening, but it was near impossible. The Houthis had imposed a blanket restriction on all Covid reporting from areas they control.
"There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.
Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock compared U.S. senators to "gangsters and thugs" in a 2017 sermon after the body passed the Tax Cuts and Job Act, the Washington Free Beacon reported.Warnock, the head pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, has drawn criticism from Republicans over other remarks from sermons as well as his defense of President Obama's former pastor, the Reverend Jeremiah Wright."While others were sleeping, members of the United States Senate declared war, launched a vicious and evil attack on the most vulnerable people in America," Warnock told congregants regarding the tax legislation. "Herod is on the loose. Herod is a cynical politician, who's willing to kill children and kill the children's health program in order to preserve his own wealth and his own power."Warnock went on, "On Friday night, the United States Senate decided by a slim majority to pick the pockets of the poor, the sick, the old, and the yet unborn in order to line the pockets of the ultra-rich. Don't tell me about gangsters and thugs on the streets, there are more gangsters and thugs in Washington, D.C., in the Capitol than there are…" The pastor paused as congregants applauded the sermon.The legislation was passed without the support of any Democratic senator. While Warnock's opponent Kelly Loeffler was not in the Senate at the time, Georgia Republican senator David Perdue cast his vote in favor of the bill.Republicans and Democrats are focusing resources toward the Senate runoff elections on January 5, pitting Warnock against Loeffler, as well the incumbent Perdue against progressive challenger Jon Ossoff. If Democrats are able to win both seats, the Senate will be split 50-50 along party lines, with incoming vice president Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday Tehran could move past a diplomatic quarrel with Turkey over a poem recited by President Tayyip Erdogan during a visit to Azerbaijan, which Tehran had called a threat to its territorial integrity. Iran summoned Turkey's envoy last week after Erdogan recited an Azeri-Iranian poem lamenting the 19th century division of Azerbaijan's territory between Russia and Iran.
A COVID-19 vaccine is officially being administered in the United States, and Dr. Anthony Fauci is predicting the "vast majority" of Americans could receive theirs by early summer.Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, spoke to MSNBC on Monday after the first American health-care workers began to receive Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will first be available to those at the highest risk, including health-care workers and then those with underlying health conditions, but Fauci told MSNBC that "the normal, healthy man and woman in the street, who has no underlying conditions" will "likely" be able to get it by "the end of March, the beginning of April."He noted, however, that this timeline will "depend on the efficiency of the rollout." Fauci also said that the more important question is when the U.S. could get enough of the population vaccinated to achieve herd immunity."At the end of the day, the real bottom line is, when do you get the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated so you can get that umbrella of herd immunity?" Fauci said. "And I believe if we're efficient about it, and we convince people to get vaccinated, we can accomplish that by the end of the second quarter of 2021, namely by the end of the late spring, early summer."Fauci added that "by the time we get into the fall," the "level of infection will be so low in society, we can start essentially approaching some form of normality."Earlier on Monday, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar predicted in an interview with Today that the COVID-19 vaccine could be available for the general population as early as the end of February."Late February, in the March time period, I think you'll start seeing much more like a flu vaccination campaign," Azar predicted. > NEW: Dr. Fauci estimates that Americans with no underlying conditions will begin to receive coronavirus vaccines at the end of March, beginning of April:> > "It really is going to depend on the efficiency of the rollout." pic.twitter.com/XecZvsrNGW> > -- MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 14, 2020More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? The GOP has 1 last shot to contest Trump's loss — and a 'negative percent' chance of success Top Senate Republicans acknowledge Biden's win after Electoral College vote, but not Mitch McConnell
The claim prompted the company to shut down the facility for cleaning, causing a loss of around $100,000, prosecutors said.
Germany’s health minister has increased his pressure on the European Union’s regulatory agency and demanded that a coronavirus vaccine will be approved before Christmas. The news agency dpa reported Tuesday that health minister Jens Spahn said “our goal is an approval before Christmas so that we can still start vaccinating this year, also in Germany.” Spahn is pushing for a quick approval of a new vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech and American drugmaker Pfizer that has already been authorized for use in Britain, the United States and other countries.
Buttigieg is expected to run for president again in the future. An opportunity in the federal government would catapult any such political plans.
The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.
Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite facing criminal charges she helped procure girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, on Monday forcefully proclaimed her innocence and proposed a $28.5 million bail package in a renewed effort to be freed from a New York jail this year. In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Maxwell also disclosed that she has been married since 2016, and with her husband would post a $22.5 million bond, mirroring their combined assets, to support her bail application. Most of the remaining bail would be guaranteed by friends and family.
Congress could announce a $1.4 trillion spending deal as soon as Monday that would avoid a government shutdown ahead of Friday's midnight deadline, three sources told Politico. The legislative text is reportedly expected Tuesday.One GOP aide told Politico that debate remains open on just a "few small items," but otherwise a compromise looks like it's in place.Politico notes the omnibus deal is expected to be the last major piece of legislation pushed through Congress in the lame-duck session, and the hope is that lawmakers will attach a COVID-19 relief package, in some form, to the larger bill. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is trying to get colleagues to sign up for a $908 billion stimulus that would be split into two pieces, but it has faced resistance from Senate Republicans and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who plans to reject it because it doesn't include stimulus checks. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? Fauci: Americans without underlying conditions could get COVID-19 vaccine by late March, early April The GOP has 1 last shot to contest Trump's loss — and a 'negative percent' chance of success
Hunter Biden, the President-elect's son, has been asked to disclose information related to Burisma as part of a tax investigation.
An “terrorist attack” on an oil tanker off the Saudi port city of Jeddah yesterday was caused by an explosive-laden boat, the kingdom’s energy ministry said, after the fourth assault on Saudi energy infrastructure in a month. The Singapore-flagged BW Rhine was hit “by an external source” while discharging refined oil products at Jeddah about 0400 on Monday local time, shipowner Hafnia said in a statement. A Saudi energy ministry spokesman did not identify who was behind the attack but the kingdom has blamed other recent attacks on Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen. “Terrorist acts against vital facilities go beyond the kingdom to target the security and stability of worldwide energy supplies and the global economy,” the ministry said in a statement. Jeddah port, the kingdom’s primary shipping point, was closed for an indeterminate duration following the incident, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. “The incident did not result in any casualties, and there was no damage caused to the unloading facilities, nor any effect on supplies," the ministry spokesman said. The 22 crew aboard were able to extinguish a blaze caused by the blast, Hafnia said. “It is possible that some oil has escaped from the vessel,” its statement read. “But this has not been confirmed and instrumentation currently indicates that oil levels on board are at the same level as before the incident.” The vessel was reportedly carrying over 60,000 metric tons of unleaded gasoline from an Aramco refinery at Yanbu for consumption in Saudi Arabia. Monday’s blast followed a series of other recent incidents in the Red Sea, a vital shipping lane for both oil and cargo. On November 25, a Greek-managed oil tanker was damaged at the Saudi terminal of Shuqaiq, south of Jeddah, which the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen described as a foiled terror attack. Days earlier, Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a cruise missile strike on an Aramco fuel depot in Jeddah that punctured a diesel storage tank and ignited a fire. Since Saudi intervened in Yemen’s war in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government, the Iran-backed Houthis have carried out numerous missile strikes and other attacks on Saudi Arabia. The United Nations has concluded that the missiles used likely originated in Iran. During November, the Saudi-led coalition also reported intercepting an explosive-laden drone and several explosive-laden boats launched towards the kingdom by the Houthis. Saudi Arabia recently accused the rebels of laying mines in the southern Red Sea. Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, said if the Houthis were responsible for Monday’s blast, it “would represent a fundamental shift in both targeting capabilities and intent.”