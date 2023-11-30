Sen. Joni Ernst receives Heimlich from Sen. Rand Paul when she chokes during Senate lunch

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst is thanking her colleague, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, after he performed the Heimlich maneuver on her Thursday during a Senate lunch as she was choking.

POLITICO congressional bureau chief Burgess Everett broke the news on X, writing that Ernst had choked on some food but was apparently OK.

Soon after, Ernst retweeted Everett and wrote: "Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul!"

A spokesperson for Ernst's office told the Des Moines Register that Ernst was "doing well."

Paul, a medical doctor and an ophthalmologist, was lauded by his Republican colleagues, including Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who called Paul a hero.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley posted a photo of himself and Ernst shortly before the incident, holding plates of barbecue from the Iowa Cattleman's Association. Washington Post reporter Liz Goodwin posted on social media that it was "Iowa day" and the Senators were having pork chops and ribeye steaks.

The Register has reached out to the Cattleman's Association and Paul's office for comment.

This story is developing and will update. USA Today and Phillip Bailey contributed reporting.

Katie Akin is a politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at kakin@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter at @katie_akin.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst recovers after Sen. Rand Paul gives her Heimlich