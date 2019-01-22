Sen. Joni Ernst says her husband physically attacked her after she confronted him about alleged affair

DES MOINES, Iowa – Years before her divorce, Sen. Joni Ernst was assaulted by her husband after she confronted him about his alleged affair with their daughter's babysitter, she wrote in court filings.

Ernst, a Republican who represents Iowa in the U.S. Senate, said that during her 26-year marriage with Gail Ernst, she was the victim of verbal and mental abuse and a physical assault after which a victim's advocate wanted to take her to a hospital, she wrote in public records connected to their divorce.

"Gail has been very cruel," she wrote. "This has been an extremely painful journey."

In August, Ernst announced that she and Gail Ernst were divorcing. The divorce was finalized this month.

In an affidavit filed in October, Joni Ernst described a history of emotional abuse that included her husband belittling her and becoming angry when she achieved her goals. She was interviewed by then-candidate Donald Trump to run for vice president, but she turned him down, describing the move as not the right thing for her or her family, she said.

Ernst, 48, a military veteran from Red Oak, was the first woman in Iowa elected to either chamber of Congress. She defeated Democrat Bruce Braley in 2014 to win a six-year term in the Senate after coming out victorious in a five-way Republican primary for the nomination. She has said she will seek a second term in the Senate in 2020.

Start the day smarter: Get USA TODAY's Daily Briefing in your inbox

Ernst's chief of staff, Lisa Goeas, declined to comment Tuesday. Joni Ernst's attorney did not respond to a request to comment, and a person who answered the phone at Gail Ernst's attorney's office hung up when a reporter asked to speak to the lawyer. Other efforts to contact the Ernsts were unsuccessful.

The details of affidavits by Joni and Gail Ernst were first reported Monday by Cityview, an alternative newspaper in Des Moines. A judge on Tuesday sealed most of the records in the divorce case at the request of the Ernsts. Under Iowa law, divorce records are automatically made public when the divorce is finalized. But parties can request to keep some records private.

'A very dark and troubling time'

Joni and Gail Ernst married after she graduated in 1992 from Iowa State University, according to court records. She wanted to pursue a master's degree from the University of Iowa but followed him to Georgia, where he was assigned in the U.S. Army, she said.

The couple moved from place to place. As she worked various jobs, Ernst called herself the "epitome of an Army wife," describing in court filings how she continued to drill for the Reserves and care for their daughter, who is now 19.

Throughout their marriage, Gail Ernst, 65, joked about their 17-year age difference, Joni Ernst wrote in her affidavit. He referred to her as his retirement plan, something she did not think was funny, she wrote.

When Gail retired from the Army in 2001, the couple moved back to Iowa. They have family members in the state and wanted to raise their own family here.

Joni Ernst deployed with the Iowa National Guard as a company commander from April 2003 to 2004 in Kuwait and Iraq. When she returned, she ran for and was elected Montgomery County auditor, serving from 2005 to 2011.

That was when, according to Joni Ernst's affidavit, her husband had a "special friendship" with their daughter's babysitter, who she said he spent time with even when their daughter was not there. She confronted him about it.

"We went through a very dark and troubling time in our marriage," Ernst wrote. "I very nearly filed for divorce after a night that we argued, and it became physical."

Joni Ernst said she fled to her mother's house with her daughter in the middle of the night. Gail Ernst followed soon after, crying and apologizing, according to her affidavit.

The next day, a victim's advocate at the courthouse performed an examination of Ernst's throat and head, she said; the advocate wanted to take Ernst to the hospital, according to the court filing. Ernst declined, writing that she was "embarrassed and humiliated" and did not want people to know about what she described as an assault.