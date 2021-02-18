Sen. Josh Hawley responds to Lt. Gen. Russel Honore comments: ‘Disturbing, downright crazy’
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., reacts to Lt. Gen. Russel Honore’s comments on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., reacts to Lt. Gen. Russel Honore’s comments on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’
Voting technology companies, media personalities and everyone in between may soon file lawsuits against the former president — that is, if his reported fears come true
While millions of Texans were without power in below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and told Sean Hannity that the failure of the state's power grid "shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America." Abbott said "our wind and our solar got shut down," which "thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power in a statewide basis." The main culprit for the Texas power outages is failures in the natural gas sector, though, so on Wednesday, Abbott walked back his comments. "I was asked a question on one TV show about renewable, and I responded to that question," Abbott said. "Every source of power that the state of Texas has has been compromised, whether it be renewable power such as wind or solar, but also, as I mentioned today, access to coal-generated power, access to gas-generated power, also have been compromised." For all of 2020, 40 percent of Texas energy came from natural gas–fired plants, 23 percent from wind turbines, 18 percent from coal, and 11 percent from nuclear power, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas power grid. But in the winter, only about 7 percent of ERCOT's capacity was projected to come from wind sources. "Texas is still fossil-fueled," and it's obviously silly to suggest "the Republicans who run the state had accidentally adopted a Green New Deal that eliminated fossil fuels and destroyed the reliability of the grid," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico. "The real problem in Texas is the freaky weather, and unfortunately, climate change is delivering a lot more freaky weather" — a phenomenon Texas Tech climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe calls "global weirding." Abbott, in explaining the Texas grid failures, pleaded Wednesday that "this is a once-in-every-120-year cold front that we have to respond to." But "today, only a fool expects a hundred-year drought or flood or snowfall event to happen once every hundred years," Grunwald said, and Texas — and America — need to prepare accordingly. More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughTrevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel spin Ted Cruz's Cancun misadventure into jokes, mortification, travel adsDemocrats introduce bill to bar 'twice impeached' presidents from Arlington Cemetery burial
"If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop ... they can do that," a lawmaker said. "But this is our hearing room."
The Biden administration is working on an executive order aimed at trying to prevent digital breaches like the massive SolarWinds hack, which affected government and private networks, a senior official said Wednesday.
The United States on Thursday told the United Nations Security Council it was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September. Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills informed the 15-member body in a letter seen by Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration was prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to a 2015 deal that aims to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Chief Executive of Dallas County says ‘the governor made a conscious choice’ not to prepare for current crisis, and was still to reach out on Thursday as thousands remained without power
While millions of Texans suffered from power outages, a slew of Fox News hosts and guests misled their viewers. We fact-checked their claims.
The media is trying to "stoke a nonstop Republican civil war" and "pit conservatives against one another," Haley wrote in the Wall Street Journal.
While the U.S. is expected to pledge $4 billion to help with global vaccine efforts, the Biden administration will not donate any of the country's doses until most Americans are vaccinated, a senior official told reporters on Thursday. The official said the U.S. is "focused on American vaccinations and getting shots into arms here" while also "determining the timeline when we will have a sufficient supply in the United States and be able to donate surplus vaccines." On Tuesday, President Biden said he expects every American who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by July. Worldwide, just 10 countries have administered 75 percent of all vaccines, with 150 countries yet to receive even a single dose. The distribution of vaccines has been "wildly uneven and unfair," United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said Wednesday, and "vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community." French President Emanuel Macron on Thursday called on the U.S. and European nations to donate up to 5 percent of the vaccine doses they have ordered. Biden is set to announce the $4 billion funding for global vaccine efforts during Friday's Group of 7 virtual meeting. The first $2 billion will be used to purchase vaccine doses for 92 countries, with the rest donated over the next two years to increase vaccine manufacturing and delivery, Politico reports. More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughTrevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel spin Ted Cruz's Cancun misadventure into jokes, mortification, travel adsTexas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze
Former president says he went on to play a lot of golf with the late radio host. ‘When he hit the ball, he hit it a long way’
Castor's rambling, hard-to-follow presentation on the first day of the impeachment trial was widely criticized by pundits and GOP senators.
Committee chair tells defence officials that QAnon supporters and others are considering a second attack on Congress, says ‘that is circulating online’
Tim Boyd caused severe backlash after telling residents he owed them ‘nothing’
AUSTIN, Texas — For the Republicans who have run Texas state government for years, trying to undermine the Democrats who lead the state’s largest cities has been a blood sport for years. They have sought to overrule local officials on disputes involving everything from pandemic restrictions and plastic bag bans to protections for immigrants. But this week, the collapse of the state’s power grid gave Democrats a chance to turn the tables. With the state reeling from a rare winter storm that caused widespread power outages, Democrats have mobilized public anger over the Republicans’ oversight of the energy industry, opening a new front in their battle to erode the party’s dominance of every statewide office and both chambers of the Legislature. While Democrats have made important inroads in recent election cycles, Texas Republicans have staved off the kind of game-changing gains that flipped states like Arizona and Georgia. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Those in the Legislature and those in the executive branch of government have been spending too much time trying to run cities and counties and not enough tending to state issues,” said Sylvester Turner, the Democratic mayor of Houston, the largest city in Texas and the fourth-largest in the country. “And now it’s coming back to bite them. Before you can try to run my house, you’ve got to make sure you’re running your own.” Such appraisals come at a time when Greg Abbott, the Republican governor, was already under fire for his handling of the pandemic. Even before thawing freezers forced health officials in Houston to scramble this week to administer thousands of vaccine doses, Latino leaders in hard-hit South Texas were pleading with Abbott to allow city officials along the border to put into place stricter mitigation measures. At the same time, a steady drip of other scandals has focused scrutiny on the Republicans wielding power at the state level in Texas. Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general, remains under a cloud of legal trouble as he responds to abuse of power claims including a lawsuit by former aides who say he took bribes from a real estate developer. The Republican-dominated Texas Legislature is also no stranger to intrigue. In one episode, a secret audio recording in 2019 by a conservative activist showed Dennis Bonnen, the former speaker of the Texas House, plotting against fellow Republicans by seeking to enlist the support of hard-line activists to take them down in primary challenges. As attention shifts to the electricity crisis, Turner, the Houston mayor, figures among Democrats who have been sounding the alarm for years that the state’s power grid was at risk of failing. After a 2011 debacle in which a rare winter storm knocked out power around the state, Turner, then a state representative, warned the following year that state regulators were giving utilities too much leeway. Other Democrats around the state are now issuing calls for sweeping changes in the state oversight of the industry. “A lot of areas of Texas probably already felt like it was in an emergency before the blackout — COVID case numbers, peak hospital numbers and the vaccine scramble,” said Ana Sandoval, a Democrat and member of the San Antonio City Council. “State leaders need to take the blindfold off and realize energy is not just about economics. It’s a life-and-death issue.” Some Republicans are joining in the calls for greater accountability. Abbott declared reform of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s grid, an emergency item for the Legislature. State Rep. Dade Phelan, the Republican speaker of the Texas House, called for hearings to examine the factors contributing to the grid’s collapse. “People are suffering right now because we have failed,” said state Rep. Tony Tinderholt, a retired military officer regarded as one of the most conservative members in the House. Like millions of other Texans, Tinderholt, his wife and two young children were left without power in their home in Arlington, and took refuge in a hotel. “And when I say ‘we’, I’m talking about the Legislature, ERCOT and the power companies,” Tinderholt said. Much of the rest of the United States features electricity systems that are interconnected, but Texas has long stood out for having its own grid. While the system has been praised by hard-line conservatives as an example of the state’s go-it-alone mettle, the unusual setup originated when the Democrats who once wielded control over Texas politics sought to shield companies in the state from federal regulators overseeing interstate electricity sales. The Republicans who rose to power in Texas in the 1990s had their own ideas about turbocharging the electricity industry. Around that time, Texas energy giants like Enron (before its spectacular collapse in a 2001 accounting scandal) were winning plaudits for aggressive moves into power markets around the United States and the world. George W. Bush, while governor of Texas before becoming president, overhauled the Texas electricity market in 1999 with a bid to introduce greater competition in parts of the industry. But energy experts say that state regulators appointed by the Republican governors in power for decades in Texas have been loath to do anything that might raise electricity prices. “They wound up basically creating an old-style Soviet bureau,” said Ed Hirs, an energy economics lecturer at the University of Houston, referring to ERCOT. “This is a controlled flight into terrain.” Republicans have overseen the Texas energy industry for decades, but Abbott, along with other prominent Texas conservatives, has sought to deflect responsibility by assigning blame for the storm crisis on renewable energy sources like wind and solar that were hobbled by the cold snap. In an appearance on Fox News, Abbott asserted that the reliance on wind and solar “thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power in a statewide basis.” Still, such a claim runs counter to Abbott’s own role and that of his Republican predecessors, like Rick Perry and Bush, in overseeing the growth of renewable energy sources in Texas. Earlier in the week, Abbott himself attributed the power failure in part to freezing in natural gas transmission systems. Wind generation in Texas, which still accounts for a relatively small fraction of electricity production in the state, actually exceeded projections in recent days. ERCOT officials say limited supplies of natural gas, along with frozen instruments at the natural gas, coal and nuclear facilities that dwarf renewables in supplying Texas’ electricity, are the main factors in the crisis. Still, prominent Republicans like Perry, the former Texas governor and energy secretary in the Trump administration, have blamed renewables. In a blog post on the page of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, Perry sought to warn Democrats against trying to introduce greater oversight of the electricity industry. “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry said. Beyond arguing over energy sources, Abbott, who succeeded Perry in 2014, was already on the defensive over complaints by Democrats and even some Republicans over the insular way in which he names people to state boards and commissions. Legislation aiming to put an end to the governor’s so-called pay-for-play nominations for donors has failed to advance in the Republican-controlled chambers. Abbott appointed all three of the commissioners on the Public Utility Commission of Texas that oversees ERCOT. As for ERCOT itself, the leader of its board does not live in Texas but in Michigan; its vice-chair is a professor who lives in California and teaches at a university in Germany. “No one should be pretending that the cause of this catastrophe is some mysterious entity that is somehow detached from state government,” said Rep. Chris Turner, leader of the 67 Democrats in the Texas House. “This entire episode represents a catastrophic failure of leadership.” Still, even some Republicans who have demanded answers about the electricity crisis view things differently. Kel Seliger, a former mayor of Amarillo and now a member of the Texas Senate, cautioned about making drastic changes. “I don’t think they planned for something that has the look of a catastrophe for a lot of people,” Seliger said. “How much generation would it take and how much would it cost the taxpayers to ensure that this didn’t happen? Then you have to weigh the costs against how often do we have this kind of thing.” But with the power outages dragging on for several days in parts of the state, Democratic leaders are openly voicing exasperation. “I don’t know what this means either,” Eric Johnson, the mayor of Dallas, said on Twitter in response to a statement by ERCOT using jargon like “load shed” — a term referring to the deliberate shutdown of part of a power system to avoid a broader failure — to explain the outages. “People are suffering, and they need some idea of what to expect.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company
A CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post that a rule prohibiting anchor Chris Cuomo from interviewing or covering his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, "remains in place today."Why it matters: Chris Cuomo hosted his brother for numerous segments of "Cuomo Prime Time" to discuss the coronavirus last year, when New York was at the epicenter of the pandemic and the governor was winning plaudits for his crisis management. Gov. Cuomo is now facing a federal probe and calls to resign over his handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChris Cuomo's show has not covered the controversy surrounding Gov. Cuomo — who was accused on Wednesday of threatening a Democratic state lawmaker over the alleged nursing home cover-up — despite other CNN programs reporting on the issue, according to the New York Post.It raises questions about whether the governor should have ever appeared on "Cuomo Prime Time," given the conflict of interest.What they're saying: "The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time," a CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post. "We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest." "As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively."Go deeper: Cuomo allegedly threatened a state lawmaker over nursing home scandalLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Facebook executives "took steps to conceal the problem" with its inflated Potential Reach metric, the unredacted court document says.
John Sullivan was arrested in January, 2021, and is facing charges of obstruction of Congress and interfering with police
Trump's app was reportedly unable to load content. Google said it removed the app after the developer failed to fix the issues.
The congresswoman was criticised by her Democratic colleagues for her ‘gun fetish’
Reports of water pipes burst by ice are widespread, and the upcoming thaw may further open the floodgates of damage.