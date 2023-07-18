Sen. Josh Miller enters no contest plea in court on vandalism charge. Here's what happened.

WARWICK – State Sen. Joshua Miller entered a plea of no contest in District Court Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of vandalism and obstructing a police officer stemming from an incident last month in which police said he keyed an SUV with a "Biden Sucks" bumper sticker parked in Cranston's Garden City Center parking lot, saying he thought the driver was one of the "gun nuts" who stalks him.

As part of the plea, Miller was ordered to pay restitution to the victim related to the malicious damage to property charge amounting to $2,800.50, which the court says he has done. He was also ordered to pay $250 to the Rhode Island Food Bank as restitution related to his obstruction charge.

According to court orders, the charges will stay on Miller's record for one year and then be expunged if he stays out of trouble with the law.

Why was Sen. Josh Miller arrested?

The Cranston police released a police report and body-camera video showing them talking to Miller on June 22 in the parking lot and at his home.

Miller reportedly initially denied the incident, then said he believed the car belonged to one of the "gun nuts" he said stalk and threaten him because of his work at the State House. He said he believed the owner of the car had referred to him by name and felt threatened, according to the arrest report.

Miller later reportedly said he keyed the other vehicle "because he was daring me to, basically." Police reviewed video surveillance from several stores in the shopping center during the investigation, Police Chief Michael Winquist said previously.

A "Re-elect Miller" bumper sticker on Miller's car, which was parked next to the damaged vehicle, helped the SUV operator identify him, police said. The police also released photos of the damaged vehicle – a black Nissan Pathfinder with a "Biden Sucks" bumper sticker.

Miller, who owns several Providence restaurants, was first elected to the Senate in November 2006 and has been "particularly active in health care reform efforts, as well as environmental initiatives," according to his biography on the General Assembly's website.

The state’s Republican Party has called on the liberal Democrat to resign.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time the senator has retaliated against someone he disagrees with politically,” said Chairman Joe Powers said in an earlier released statement “Whether it’s verbal attacks or, in this case, damage to personal property, Miller has shown disregard for anyone that is not aligned with his own party.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI Sen. Josh Miller in court over keying car with 'Biden sucks' sticker