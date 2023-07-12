Sen. Josh Miller will face another charge in SUV-keying case

State Sen. Joshua Miller will face a second charge, obstruction of a police officer, following an incident last month where he was accused of keying, or scratching, the side of a parked truck, Cranston's City Solicitor Christopher Millea confirmed.

Miller, who was previously charged with vandalism/malicious injury to property, is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in District Court. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Millea said the charge will be added to the complaint prior to arraignment.

He said via email, "The charge is a direct result of the totality of the circumstances surrounding the incident in question, and was the result of a full review and due diligence by my office and the Cranston Police Department after a lengthy review of all the police reports, video that was gathered from Garden City and elsewhere, the body, cam footage, and the witnesses."

The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year at the Adult Correctional Institutions, but Millea said, "Mr. Miller would never be looking at that sentence. It is only the maximum sentence allowable by law."

With news of the additional charge, the Republican Party of Rhode Island is calling on the liberal Democrat to resign.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time the senator has retaliated against someone he disagrees with politically. Whether it’s verbal attacks or, in this case, damage to personal property, Miller has shown disregard for anyone that is not aligned with his own party," Chairman Joe Powers said in a statement. "He is failing to represent every constituent in his district."

"Now that an additional charge of obstruction will be filed against Miller, he must do the right thing for his constituents," Powers said. "It’s Miller’s time to resign.”

In an incident that has drawn media coverage beyond Rhode Island, Miller was charged June 22 after an SUV with a "Biden Sucks" bumper sticker was "keyed," or scratched, along its passenger side in Cranston's Garden City Center parking lot.

The Cranston police released a police report and body-camera video showing them talking to Miller in the parking lot and at his home.

Miller reportedly initially denied the incident, then said he believed the car belonged to one of the "gun nuts" he said stalk and threaten him because of his work at the State House. He said he believed the owner of the car had referred to him by name and felt threatened, according to the arrest report.

Miller later reportedly said he keyed the other vehicle "because he was daring me to, basically." Police reviewed video surveillance from several stores in the shopping center during the investigation, Police Chief Michael Winquist said previously.

A "Re-elect Miller" bumper sticker on Miller's car, which was parked next to the damaged vehicle, helped the SUV operator identify him, according to the police. The police also released photos of the damaged vehicle – a black Nissan Pathfinder with a "Biden Sucks" bumper sticker.

A request for comment from Miller's attorney, John MacDonald, was not answered Wednesday. He previously said they would not comment until the case is concluded.

Miller, who owns several Providence restaurants, was first elected to the Senate in November 2006 and has been "particularly active in health care reform efforts, as well as environmental initiatives," according to his biography on the General Assembly's website.

