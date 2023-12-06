Sen. Kevin Cramer pleased with what appears to be headway on military promotions holdup

Dec. 5—GRAND FORKS — U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer on Tuesday said he is pleased a military promotions blockade undertaken by a fellow senator may be coming to an end.

Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota, serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee and regularly makes appearances at North Dakota bases and other military-themed events. He said the efforts of Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, to block military promotions due to Tuberville's disagreement with a military policy about abortion is expected to "come to a head" soon.

"I think in the next couple of days, you will see something," Cramer told the Grand Forks Herald on Tuesday morning.

"For me personally," Cramer said, "these are tough conflicts for someone who supports the military and also supports life. The thing I always say is that so far, Tommy Tuberville hasn't saved any babies, but he has hurt our military. I don't see this as a great use of political capital, quite honestly."

Tuberville has voted against hundreds of promotions since February, using that ability to protest a Department of Defense policy that permits time off and reimbursement for service members and close family members who seek abortions outside of their particular state.

He has since blocked approximately 400 military promotions — not rank-and-file promotions, but advancements for senior, high-ranking officers — and, according to critics, has threatened military readiness. The Senate is considering a rule change that would disallow this power in the future; Cramer said the pressure to make a rule change is "immense."

"I think one way or another, it is going to come to a head and you are going to see (the release of military promotion holds) fairly soon — either by his hand or by at least 60 members of the United States Senate. And I expect it could be a lot more than that," Cramer said.

According to reporting by CNN and The Hill, Tuberville said, "We will promote people in the very near future."

The Hill also quoted Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, from the Senate floor.

"Now it sounds like Sen. Tuberville has told Republicans he is trying to find a way out of the mess that he has created, though he has not yet provided many details. We are willing to give our Republican colleagues a chance to solve this problem on their own," Schumer said on Thursday. "But let me be clear: If Republicans are not able to get Sen. Tuberville to stand down quickly, we are going to hold a vote on our resolution to confirm these nominees before we leave this year. These reckless military holds must come to an end."

Cramer said he has encouraged Tuberville to change his tactic and said he is pleased it appears movement to end Tuberville's blockade will happen soon.