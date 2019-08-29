Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out. Here are the 3 big winners.

FILE - This June 27, 2019 file photo shows Democratic presidential candidates from left, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice-President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., on the second night of the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has exited the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Her supporters tended to be looking at lots of candidates, making it hard for her to find a lane.

Her exit specifically should help fellow Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, as their constituencies tended to overlap.

Sen. Cory Booker may also stand to gain, as he suffers from a similar issue as Gillibrand — and her exit makes it easier for him to overcome it.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York has decided to exit the race for the presidency, and for the first time this cycle a candidate's exit could have a serious effect on the dynamics of the Democratic race.

While Gillibrand struggled to carve out a consistent percentage of the electorate who placed her as their first choice — the information that most pollsters tend to ask about in their horse-race polling — she was more popular than those numbers let on, based on Insider's polling.

We conduct a recurring SurveyMonkey Audience poll of Americans each week or so asking more than 1,000 respondents about the candidates they'd be satisfied with as nominee. We concentrate on the responses of people who say they're registered to vote and will most likely participate in the primary process.

This allows us the unique perspective of figuring out the overlaps and the intraparty rivalries that are forming at this phase in the race. When a candidate exits, that helps their friends, not their ideological rivals.

And based on our data, Gillibrand's departure has the most potential upside for Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Gillibrand dropped out at a smart time

First, the stark reality of the senator's situation.

Though considered a compelling candidate early in the race — in the first five of our surveys, which ran from late December to late February, an average of 26% of people familiar with Gillibrand said they'd be satisfied with her as nominee — that number slipped as peers such as Warren and Harris surged.

By comparison in the five most recent polls, running from early July to mid-August, just 19% of those who knew of her said they'd be satisfied if she were the nominee.

Though polling at this stage in the race is preliminary at best, candidates who want to be president ideally prefer such figures to go up, not down.

Gillibrand was well-liked, but her supporters liked lots of people

Looking at the polls since mid-May, the average Gillibrand supporter responded to our survey with eight candidates they would be satisfied with as nominee. That means the average Gillibrand supporter was weighing seven other people, which leads me to believe that she was having issues sealing the deal with constituents. Only 3% of those satisfied with her listed her as the sole candidate they'd be satisfied with, and only 7% of her fans had it between her and one or two rivals.