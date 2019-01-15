Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand moves toward launching 2020 presidential campaign

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Tuesday moved toward launching a 2020 presidential campaign by forming an exploratory committee.
The New York Democrat announced her intentions on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” ahead of a trip to Iowa this weekend.
With this move, Gillibrand became the fifth Democrat to jump into a presidential primary race that could ultimately feature dozens of candidates. Sen. Elizabeth Warren along with former Obama Cabinet member Julian Castro and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are among those who have taken steps toward a 2020 run. Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are also expected to enter the race soon.