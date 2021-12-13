Sen. Klobuchar pivots to honor Bob Dole when Jake Tapper asks if mask-less Ted Cruz endangered her

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., deflected a question from CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Sunday regarding whether she felt endangered by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, when he sat next to her without a mask at the National Cathedral last week.

The anchor pulled up a clip that showed a masked Klobuchar sitting next to a mask-less Cruz during the funeral service of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, who died last week at the age of 98.

Tapper brought up the fact that Klobuchar is a breast cancer survivor, which he suggested made her more vulnerable to a potential virus from an unmasked Cruz, who has been vaccinated.

"You're a breast cancer survivor," Tapper pointed out to Klobuchar. "You're still recovering, I guess."

When Klobuchar pointed out that she is "100% better," Tapper interjected to say, "You're still at risk of infection because of this fight that you won. What was going through your mind there, where Ted Cruz pulls up next to you and doesn't have a mask on, even though the rules are, ‘Please wear a mask to protect … other people?’"

"Properly worn face masks are required of our staff, volunteers, visitors, worshippers and vendors," according to the rules of the National Cathedral.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 6, 2021. Picture taken October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo Reuters

"I think people should wear masks especially when they're in settings when they're supposed to," Klobuchar replied. "I think part of our duty as civic leaders is actually to model behavior. Because it's not just about masks. It's also about vaccines."

After noting that Cruz has been vaccinated, Klobuchar then attempted to pivot the conversation to Dole.

"What I don't want to get lost here is why we were there," she said. "We were there to honor Bob Dole and his memory. Bob Dole was all about consensus, bringing people together. And let's not forget that."