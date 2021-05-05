Sen. Kyrsten Sinema could be the 50th vote for — or against — Biden's ambitious legislation. So what does she want?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There are only two ways that any of President Biden’s big post-pandemic plans — modernize America’s infrastructure, combat climate change, expand education and shore up the safety net for working families— are surviving a 50-50 Senate. Otherwise, much of Biden’s legislative agenda is DOA. And Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona could be the one to kill it.

Recommended Stories

  • Solving racial and economic justice is ‘not just about ideas, it's about action’: Color of Change President

    Rashad Robinson, Color of Change President & Carmen Rojas, CEO of MargueriteCasey Foundation, join Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous&nbsp;and Kristin Myers to discuss closing the wealth gap and restore equity through grassroots movement.

  • Former Acting CDC Director on why it's 'really important' to pay attention to COVID-19 variants

    Dr. Richard Besser, Former Acting CDC Director, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation President & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • FDA's expected approval of Pfizer's COVID vaccine for adolescents: Yahoo News Explains

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years old. Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains what to expect in terms of the vaccine’s efficacy, side effects and when Americans can expect the vaccine to become available to younger age groups.

  • Facebook oversight board upholds Donald Trump ban for now

    Facebook’s suspension of former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection was upheld by an independent oversight board on Wednesday, but the panel also said that Facebook can’t indefinitely keep Trump in limbo and must reach a “proportionate response.”

  • Adele shares makeup-free photo as she celebrates her 33rd birthday

    More than a decade after exploding onto the music scene with her 2008 debut album "19" — a nod to her age at the time, and ultimately followed by "21" and "25"— Adele is ringing in her 33rd birthday.

  • CDC’s Walensky clarifies guidance for summer camps

    At Wednesday’s White House COVID-19 response team briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, responded to a question about mask guidance for summer camps.

  • Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and mom Christene on new series 'From Cradle to Stage'

    Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his mom Christene, discuss starring in the new series from Paramount + apprioriately titled, From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.

  • Biden on GOP efforts to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from House leadership: 'I don't understand the Republicans'

    Responding to a reporter’s question about GOP efforts to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from the No. 3 position in the House Republican leadership, President Biden said, “I don’t understand the Republicans.”

  • CVS teams up with U.S. employers to vaccinate working Americans

    CVS announced that it would be working with U.S. employers to open up on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Anjalee Khemlani and Chief Medical Officer at CVS Caremark Sree Chaguturu discuss what this initiative will mean for the future of working Americans.

  • How Biden’s tax plan would impact states across the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance's Denitsa Tsekova breaks down the states most affected of President Biden’s tax proposals.

  • Amy Schumer pays 'emotional' tribute to Chris Fischer on their son's birthday

    Amy Schumer is marking her son Gene's 2nd birthday with an "emotional" tribute to husband Chris Fischer, whom she married in 2018.

  • Lady Gaga dognapping case: New details of crime outlined in felony complaint

    New details have emerged in the Lady Gaga dognapping case. Late last week, five arrests were made in the shooting of the star's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and theft of her French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji — and the felony complaint now offers details about the circumstances around the violent crime.

  • Biden discusses how the Restaurant Revitalization Fund will help restaurants

    Delivering remarks at the White House on Wednesday, President Biden explained how the Restaurant Revitalization Fund will help an industry struggling from COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo reveals what he texted to Trey Lance on Draft night

    Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza spoke with San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo about his experience during the 2021 NFL Draft process, what he texted to No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance on Draft night, and what he expects from the 49ers this year. Jimmy was joined by his father, Tony&nbsp;Garoppolo, a professional electrician. The father and son duo are working together to promote the need for skilled technical workers. On May 4, students at hundreds of SkillsUSA chapter high schools across the United States will be recognized for their dedication to pursuing a career in the trades such as residential wiring, building trades and renovations, HVAC or plumbing.

  • The DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike Lindell

    It looks like the Democratic National Committee is getting ready for a possible pillow fight in 2024. The DNC has "has quietly assembled a core team" that's looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, and not long after President Biden's inauguration, it "started gathering 'oppo' on over 20 Republican politicians and has identified 49 GOPers who could run," Politico reports. Evidently, they have their eye on a "wide range of people," not just the possible candidates you'd expect like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), but also "unconventional candidates" — like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. "DNC officials believe social media has made the barrier to entry lower for presidential candidates and that there will be a crowded field again if Trump doesn't run," Politico writes. Fox News host Tucker Carlson is also reportedly one of these "unconventional" candidates the DNC has identified. Lindell has been repeatedly pushing false allegations of voter fraud in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, and he's even claimed that former President Donald Trump "will be back in office in August." The pillow magnate "has told associates" that Trump "is encouraging him to run for governor of Minnesota" in 2022, Politico reported last year. Still, a 2024 presidential run by Lindell might appear unlikely, especially given the possibility that Trump himself seeks another term. But even if there's a small chance, it seems the DNC doesn't want to be asleep at the wheel. More stories from theweek.comPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiverAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket

  • Atlanta forced to reinstate policeman charged with killing Black man

    ATLANTA (Reuters) -The city of Atlanta on Wednesday reinstated a police officer fired over the fatal shooting of a Black man last year after an oversight board ruled that he was terminated without due process. The Atlanta Civil Service Board said the city failed to follow its own procedures when Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms dismissed Garrett Rolfe, who is white, without a hearing. Rolfe is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and other crimes in the case.

  • U.S. embassy in the doghouse in China after student visa post backfires

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The resumption of student visa applications at U.S. missions in China got off to an acrimonious start this week when netizens took exception to an American embassy social media post they interpreted as likening Chinese students to dogs. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, whose time in office was marked by tense relations in Beijing, had in January last year barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who were in China from entering the United States after the coronavirus outbreak.

  • House Call: What Do Your Water Glasses Say About You?

    Handblown, individually tinted, and designed by Lateral Objects, these glasses come in contrasting colorways that are inspired by beaches around the world. Get it now! Coming from Bormioli Rocco, Italy’s largest glass manufacturer, it’s clear these are classics.

  • Republicans promote pandemic relief they voted against

    Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said it pained her to vote against the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan.” Every Republican in Congress voted against the sweeping pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden signed into law three months ago. The Republicans' favorite provisions represent a tiny sliver of the massive law, which sent $1,400 checks to millions of Americans, extended unemployment benefits until September, increased the child tax credit, offered housing assistance for millions of low-income Americans and expanded health care coverage.

  • Rental car companies are turning to used car auctions to regrow fleets amid a massive shortage sending prices skyrocketing

    The global chip shortage is hindering rental-car companies from being able to quickly regrow fleets as demand continues to rise.