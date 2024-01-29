Sen. Kyrsten Sinema spent over $200K on 11 taxpayer-funded private flights since 2020

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema reportedly spent about $210,000 of her taxpayer-funded office budget on private flights, often for travel within Arizona.

Sinema, I-Ariz., has flown privately 11 times since 2020, including five times last year, according to the Daily Beast. On some of the trips, Sinema took members of her staff.

These publically expensed flights join other flights that were billed to her campaign and underwritten by donors.

Hannah Hurley, a Sinema spokesperson, cited travel efficiency.

"Arizonans know it can take hours to get from Prescott to Yuma. Senator Sinema maximizes her time in Arizona to connect with as many constituents in every corner of the state as possible," she said in a written statement.

During a two-day period, for example, Sinema visited Parker, Safford, Casa Grande and Yuma, places that are about 650 miles apart when driving.

Sinema has not indicated whether she intends to run for a second six-year term. Her campaign spending over the past year suggests she has been running all along. She faces an April deadline to file signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

Members of Congress have allocated budgets for staff, supplies and other expenses. The flights did not add to her office spending, but it came at the expense of spending in other ways.

One cross-country flight came in August, when Sinema spent $50,000 traveling from Washington to the Grand Canyon with four of her staffers, the Daily Beast said.

That day, President Joe Biden flew to Arizona to formalize the creation of a national monument, Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni. Democratic Reps. Ruben Gallego and Raúl Grijalva of Arizona greeted Biden as he arrived on Air Force One. Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., also attended Biden’s event. Gallego is running for Sinema’s seat.

Sinema, who left the Democratic Party in December 2022, traveled to the event separately by private plane.

The private travel for Sinema comes as she faces ethics complaints over her campaign’s spending practices, which have overlapped with marathons and foreign travel.

Change for Arizona 2024, a political action committee known as Replace Sinema, opposes Sinema and has endorsed Gallego. Last year, the PAC filed a complaint to the Federal Election Commission saying Sinema spent $70,000 over 12 months, beginning in 2021 on charter travel services.

The Daily Beast reported that Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., has no such private flights on his official spending. Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot and astronaut, has billed his campaign for renting planes he has flown himself.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema spent big on taxpayer-funded private flights