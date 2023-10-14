Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's campaign fundraising skidded in summer, raising viability questions

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s campaign fundraising plummeted in the most recent three-month quarter, as her overall collections continued to slide since leaving the Democratic Party last year.

Sinema, I-Ariz., pulled in $826,000 between July and September, a fraction of the $1.7 million her campaign raised in the prior quarter. She raised $2.1 million in the first three months of the year.

Her latest number seemingly extends Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego’s streak of outraising Sinema’s campaign to three straight quarters and could spark renewed speculation about Sinema’s viability in a three-way race.

Gallego’s campaign said it raised $3 million in the latest quarter, but it has not formally filed the report that is due by Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In a campaign finance report filed late Friday, Sinema maintained her overall cash advantage in the race, with $10.8 million, though it only grew $41,000 in the latest quarter. Gallego’s campaign has gained on her since the beginning of the year, but still only claimed $5 million entering October.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, a Republican, hasn’t indicated his campaign’s finances yet for the most recent quarter. Kari Lake, who officially announced her bid for the GOP this week, won’t file a fundraising report until the next reporting period in January.

Sinema’s flagging cash picture comes as she remains officially mum about whether she will seek another six-year term. Her campaign’s report once again suggested a slimmed-down but active spending effort with operating expenses dipped from $808,000 to $699,000.

Gallego generally has led in the scant public polling in the race, with Sinema often coming in third in a three-way race. The polling has included a mix of Republican candidates, though Lake is widely regarded as the GOP's frontrunner.

Lake's hold on the GOP may have tightened this week with an immediate video endorsement Tuesday from former President Donald Trump at her campaign kickoff in Scottsdale.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kyrsten Sinema's Senate fundraising skidded in summer