  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's thumbs-down on minimum wage vote reminds some of John McCain

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, sided with Republicans and seven other senators from her party to vote down a minimum wage increase amendment to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. It was the way she did it that drew condemnation on social media and some comparisons to the late John McCain.

Sinema stood on the House floor and flashed a thumbs down when her name was called to vote. While hand signals are not an uncommon way for senators to vote, some thought it was callous given the nature of the vote.

Hand gestures have been more frequently used during the COVID-19 pandemic while lawmakers wear masks during their votes. Sen. Mark Kelly, Arizona's other Democratic senator, used a thumbs up to register his support for the amendment on Friday.

Sinema's actions were reminiscent to many of a similar move by the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., whose thumbs-down on a move by Republicans to overturn the Affordable Care Act in 2017 became an iconic moment.

Sinema's name trended on Twitter alongside McCain's on Friday. Some drew comparisons between the lawmaker because they voted against their own parties. Others said Sinema's vote would hurt workers strapped in a challenging economy, as opposed to McCain's vote to preserve health care for many.

What we know: The Senate is debating Biden's COVID stimulus bill. When can you expect help?

Sinema said in a statement explaining her vote that she believes the minimum wage hike should be worked on as an issue separate from the COVID-19 relief bill.

"No person who works full time should live in poverty," Sinema said. "Senators in both parties have shown support for raising the federal minimum wage and the Senate should hold an open debate and amendment process on raising the minimum wage, separate from the COVID-focused reconciliation bill."

The amendment was introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., backed by other progressive senators. He pushed the amendment forward after the Senate's parliamentarian ruled the measurecould not be included. The parliamentarian said the provision raising the wage from $7.25 to $15 by 2025 would have to be removed and considered as a standalone bill or as part of other legislation.

The other Democrats to vote against the amendment were Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Tom Carper, D-Del.; Jon Tester, D-Mon.; Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.; and Joe Manchin, W.V. Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, also voted against the minimum-wage amendment.

Critics said Sinema's thumbs down displayed insensitivity. Some were confused by her vote given her previously stated support for an increase in wages, including some progressive lawmakers.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said Sinema's perceived change from a 2014 tweet supporting increased wages to "gleefully voting no is really disturbing."

Imagine having the nerve, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrote on Twitter, "to go home and ask minimum wage workers to support you after going back on your own documented stance to help crush their biggest chance at a wage hike during their longest drought of wage increases since the law’s very inception."

"Did Sinema really have vote against a $15 minimum wage for 24 million people like this?" asked Sawyer Hackett, a senior adviser to former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

What do Republicans dislike so much? Biden's relief bill isn't getting the bipartisan support of previous stimulus packages.

The Senate stalled for about nine hours on Friday while senators negotiated proposed changes to the stimulus package's unemployment benefits, amid voting on a flurry of amendments dubbed a "vote-a-rama." The chamber is poised to press forward after Manchin said he would support a compromise deal.

Contributing: Ledyard King, Nicholas Wu and Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY; Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, The Arizona Republic

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kyrsten Sinema's thumbs-down on minimum wage hike compared to McCain

Recommended Stories

  • Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema votes against $15 minimum wage with a dramatic thumbs down

    Sinema appeared to curtsy as she gave her thumbs-down to the Senate clerk, prompting some progressives to condemn her for appearing enthusiastic.

  • Dramatic footage of moment police attacked while breaking up 40-person house party

    Bottles were thrown at police and seven officers got injured as they shut down the event in Mapperley, Nottinghamshire.

  • Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes

    As the trial approaches for a white Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, prosecutors are putting the time Derek Chauvin’s knee was on the Black man's neck at about nine minutes. The fact that the figure has evolved probably won't matter at Chauvin’s trial, which begins Monday with jury selection. One former prosecutor says it’s common for such details to be fine-tuned as prosecutors build a case.

  • Senate Democrats Overcome Impasse, Reach Agreement to Advance Covid Relief Bill

    Senate Democrats have reached a new agreement with Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) to extend the weekly unemployment benefits at $300 a week through Sept. 6, according to a Democratic aide.

  • Maybe Kyrsten Sinema Could Vote Against a Living Wage With a Little Less Enthusiasm?

    Meanwhile, Joe Manchin is doing Joe Manchin things.

  • Firm behind Keystone pipeline hires Biden-linked lobbyists

    The company behind the Keystone XL pipeline broadened its advocacy team with Biden-linked lobbyists in January, public records show.Why it matters: The K Street hires weren't enough to save the pipeline, which President Biden effectively canceled during his first days in office. But they could help ensure similar projects don't meet the same fate.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's new: TransCanada Pipelines, TC Energy's principal operating subsidiary, retained a former senior Biden aide to lobby for the company in January.The company hired Putala Strategies and its eponymous principal, Christopher Putala, a former senior aide when Biden was in the Senate.Putala's lobbying registration filing, posted publicly on Thursday, said he will work on "matters concerning energy policy, including pipelines, storage facilities and power generation origination."Putala was officially hired Jan. 20 — the day his former boss was inaugurated as president.Five days earlier, TC Energy had hired another prominent lobbyist: the brother of Biden White House counselor Steve Ricchetti.Jeff Ricchetti's firm said it would work on "legislative issues affecting energy infrastructure, the safe and efficient transportation of natural gas and liquids energy, renewable electricity policy and alternative fuel sources like renewable natural gas and hydrogen."Ricchetti's hire was first reported this week by Bloomberg.What they're saying: In a statement to Axios, TC Energy spokesperson Marc Palazzo described the new lobbying hires as an extension of both Ricchetti's and Putala's prior advisory work."Chris Putala and Jeff Ricchetti have advised our company for the better part of a year and are part of a diverse team of advisors that provide strategic advice and counsel on a wide range of issues,” Palazzo said. Between the lines: In spite of those early Biden-era hires, the president rolled back U.S. government approval for Keystone XL during his first days in office, a move hailed by environmental policy advocates who'd campaigned against it for years.Keystone XL may be dead, but TC Energy has a history of developing cross-border pipelines, and said in January it has "a robust portfolio of other similarly high-quality opportunities under development."Its Biden-connected lobbying team could help ensure it can at least make its case to the White House more effectively in the future.No company — particularly in the energy space — wants to land at the center of a political firestorm. Lobbyists with the ear of the president and senior staff could allow a company to open channels of communication with top policymakers before the political or public relations campaigns take over.Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from TC Energy.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

    After spending much of 2020 taping his weekly HBO show from his home due to the coronavirus, Bill Maher returned to his L.A.-based studio last September — though with a limited studio audience and live guests who were kept at least six feet apart from one another. That same set-up continues for the 19th season of “Real Time,” which returned in mid-January and saw Maher hilariously booting Donald Trump from the White House. In a recent episode, the comedian even introduced viewers to a new segment that gives an inside look into the Republican party’s newly elected senators (more on that below). There is a new episode of “Real Time” this week on March 5. Maher returns at 10 p.m. and will speak with guests including MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni and radio host Charlamagne Tha God. Also Read: Bill Maher: It Makes Perfect Sense That Christians Are Into QAnon (Video) In one of his first “New Rules” segments of 2021 on Jan. 21, Maher introduced a new class of Republican senators after sending off Trump, former VP Mike Pence and other members of Trump’s cabinet who left to make way for the Biden administration. And just in case you thought Maher has softened his opinion of Republicans now that Trump has left the White House, the segment was pointedly called “Hello, Douchebags.” “Republican restock douchebags with the efficiency of an Amazon warehouse,” Maher joked as he started the bit. “They churn out new crazy like the Hallmark Channel makes Christmas movies. So I thought it might be prudent moving forward if we took a moment at the beginning of the year to get to know the up-and-comers — the douchebags to keep an eye on. The new, fresh-faced, hate-for-profit, truth-bending opportunists that you’ll be cursing out for years to come.” In that spirit, Maher noted that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who expressed support for the seditious Capitol riot Trump instigated on Jan. 6, is “the far-right JFK with a little dash of KKK.” Maher also joked, “Washington insider says he’s among 2021’s most punchable faces.” Also Read: Bill Maher Could Barely Believe Marjorie Taylor Greene's Insane 'Jewish Space Lasers' Thing Is Real Other targets on Maher’s list included Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Lauren Boebert. He also ripped into Sen. Marjorie Taylor Green, calling her “the congresswoman who makes most people say, ‘How is she not a teacher from Florida who f—s her students?’ I don’t know, but holy s–t, is this lady crazy? She does not listen to lobbyists and special interests. No, she listens to microwaves.” Maher continued to book high-profile political guests in 2020, and recent episodes of “Real Time” have featured Al Franken, Adam Schiff, Bernie Sanders, Al Gore and Bill de Blasio. As is customary for Maher on “Real Time,” he doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to commentating on and satirizing policy decisions — in his last show of 2020, Maher ripped into both President Trump and Rudy Giuliani and their bungled attempts to convince the public that the 2020 election was somehow falsified or inaccurate. Maher joked that when a judge says “order in the court,” Giuliani typically responds with, “a Tanqueray and tonic!” Read original story Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week? At TheWrap

  • Parents Could Get Up To $5,000 With The Next Stimulus Bill

    This story was originally published on February 8, 2021. Right now, the next COVID relief bill is being debated in the Senate. If it passes, it will return to the House for a final vote before arriving on President Biden’s desk. It’s possible that there could be significant amendments to the bill made in the Senate — such as keeping a $15 federal minimum wage hike in the bill after the Senate Parliamentarian found that the original provision broke budget reconciliation rules, altering the amount of federal unemployment benefits that will be given, and further restrictions on the $1,400 stimulus payments. While a lot is still in flux, one thing that seems likely to remain in the final version of the legislation is some much-needed assistance to parents who have dependents, including an extra $1,400 per dependent for qualifying households, and a revision to the Child Tax Credit that would put cash in people’s hands more quickly. Raising children in this country is enormously expensive, but the general attitude of American politicians has been to limit assistance to families by not offering things like government-funded childcare or extended parental leave — two things that are common practice elsewhere around the world. It’s no surprise, then, that the U.S. has one of the highest child poverty rates among OECD countries, a designation that mostly includes the wealthiest, most industrialized nations in the world. But now, there appears to be growing interest in expanding the effectiveness of existing welfare programs for families with children. In early February, Sen. Mitt Romney proposed that each child five years old and younger receive $4,200 over the course of a year, and that children between six to 17 years old receive $3,000 per year. A similar proposal is included in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that will hopefully pass by next week. Eligible parents will receive a tax credit of $3,600 per year for children under 6, and $3,000 for children between 6 and 17. That’s a big boost from the current law, which gave up to $2,000 per child in tax credits. According to the Center of Poverty & Social Policy at Columbia University, this mix of benefits in Biden’s relief plan could cut child poverty by half in the U.S. Similar to the COVID stimulus checks, the child tax credit would be tied to income, with reduced benefits for single-adult households who make over $75,000 and for couples making over $150,000. Some critics note that imposing income limits on the measure could unnecessarily complicate its rollout, compared to a flat payment regardless of income. Unlike the existing Child Tax Credit, which is applied when you file your tax return, this benefit is intended to be sent out monthly — if you have a child under 6, you’d receive $300 every month. Yet treasury officials have admitted that the IRS may not actually have the resources to distribute them on a monthly basis. It’s a good time to remember that the IRS has been heavily defunded over the past decade, which not only makes it inefficient at sending payments such as proposed child benefits and stimulus checks, but also makes it difficult for the agency to properly audit wealthy taxpayers and corporations that should be contributing more to the nation’s tax revenue. As it exists in the COVID relief bill now, the new child benefit would start in July and last for a year, but Democrats have said that they want to turn it into a permanent program. Unlike some benefits, this benefit will not be garnished if you currently owe taxes. The Child Tax Credit is one of the biggest child assistance programs that exist in the U.S. But this new change is seeking to make it a cash assistance program that would put money in people’s hands on a periodic basis instead of merely reducing the amount of taxes you owe. Currently, you can’t actually receive the full $2,000 credit if you owe nothing in taxes — it’s only “refundable” up to $1,400. It’s time for the U.S. to catch up to other countries that have, for a long time now, been giving cash assistance to parents to combat child poverty. The good news is that the Biden administration and Democrats have been focusing on how to quickly help families with children in the next stimulus bill. Recently, Senator Cory Booker introduced a proposal to start a federal “baby bond” program that would put $1,000 in a savings account for every child born in the U.S., and up to $2,000 per year after that until the child turns 18. These proposals mark a departure from much of the country’s prevailing attitude toward welfare assistance, and their general resistance toward offering direct benefits in lieu of subsidies or, say, food stamps. But the positive impact of the direct stimulus payments and the flat $600/week unemployment boost that many Americans received through July 2020 are concrete evidence of what studies have already suggested — that the fastest, cheapest, most effective way of lifting people out of poverty is to just give them cash. No strings attached. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What To Know About Biden's COVID-19 Relief PlanIs $50,000 Student Debt Cancellation Coming Soon?

  • Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema compared to Marie Antoinette for voting against minimum wage hike

    Eight Democratic senators voted against Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) effort to get a minimum wage hike included in the COVID-19 relief bill, but one senator in particular seems to be taking the most heat for it. Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) voted against an amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour over five years, which Sanders introduced after the Senate Parliamentarian ruled the increase couldn't be included under budget reconciliation. She and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) were two moderate Democrats who were expected to oppose the move, since Sinema has said she thinks the issue of a minimum wage hike should be debated separately. pic.twitter.com/a2VkwKcY8r — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) March 5, 2021 Though Sinema's vote wasn't a surprise, critics were still baffled. The Arizona senator, after all, had been pushing for a higher minimum wage for years, calling it a "no-brainer" back in 2014. As The New Republic notes, citing her election win margins, the proposal to raise the wage "is almost definitely more popular than the senator herself in her home state of Arizona ... Hundreds of thousands more Arizonans voted to raise the minimum wage than to make Kyrsten Sinema a senator." Over on Twitter, "Marie Antoinette" began trending after reporters noted she had brought a "large chocolate cake" into the Senate to share with staffers. An opinion column in the Arizona Republic raged, "Sinema apparently just wants the little people to eat cake." Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mt.), Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.) Maggie Hassan (N.H.), Angus King (I-Maine), Chris Coons (Del.) and Tom Carper (Del.) also all voted against the amendment, but none faced the same level of public ire. One possible explanation? The Washington Post's Greg Sargent points out Sinema has the largest number of constituents affected by the failed wage hike. Here are the numbers of people who make under $15 per hour in states of senators who voted no on the hike, as of 2019: Sinema: 839KManchin: 229KCarper: 106KCoons: 106KHassan: 146KShaheen: 146KKing: 158KTester: 126K From this study I reported on:https://t.co/JTq3SNVnuR — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 5, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'Why the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingBernie Sanders is forcing other senators to go on the record about a $15 minimum wage

  • Senate bill narrows who can receive $1,400 stimulus checks. Here’s who’s eligible

    It's estimated that the change to the bill will affect more than 7 million families across the United States.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • ‘I collided with the establishment’: Inside the Wallis and Edward TV interview that rocked the monarchy five decades before Meghan and Harry

    Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Oprah interview recalls the last time two royal exiles agreed to a televised sit down with the BBC in 1970

  • Americans favor confronting China on human rights despite risk to economic ties, survey finds

    American attitudes toward China have soured significantly in the past three years, with 70% of those surveyed for a report published on Thursday saying Washington should stand up to Beijing over its human rights record even if it damages economic ties. Nearly 9 in 10 respondents to a Pew Research Center survey of more than 2,500 Americans conducted in February said they saw China, the world's second largest economy, as a competitor or enemy rather than a partner, the U.S.-based center said. "Americans want more focus on human rights – even at the expense of economic ties – in bilateral relations with China," the report said.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Live stimulus updates: Senators reach agreement on $300 unemployment benefit after hours of negotiations

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.

  • Lake of the Ozarks Realtor Offered $1.5K to Have Her Former Mother-in-Law Killed: Prosecutors

    Camden County JailA prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent and self-described “cheer mom” has been arrested for allegedly trying to put a hit out on her former mother-in-law. Prosecutors in Camden County say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, offered to pay $1,500 to people in St. Louis to make her former mother-in-law’s death “look like an accident.” She was reportedly concerned about the woman causing problems with her relationship with her kids.Bauman was recorded discussing the scheme, according to a press release from the Camden County prosecutor’s office. She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.The realtor also is said to have made no secret about her alleged plans. After sending a text message to her daughter that said, “Your grandmother will die,” Bauman allegedly plowed ahead with the plan and pushed for her former mother-in-law to be killed in the small town of Hermann.Her alleged murder-for-hire plot fell apart when an attorney for a person who was solicited to hire people to carry out the killing contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.“We’re very appreciative of what the witness did in this case,” Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham said Friday. “We encourage anyone to contact law enforcement if there’s a crime or suspected crime.” “A local realtor had several political connections and the witness was aware of these political connections,” Cunningham said. “Out of an abundance of caution, DDCC was used to avoid any hint of impropriety,” he said, referring to the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.Bauman, who describes herself as a realtor, an artist, an entrepreneur, and a “cheer mom” on her Facebook page, frequently posted online about her “track record of success.” While she was most well-known as a realtor, with nearly 20 years in the industry, she also apparently set a world record in a boating race last year. Her LinkedIn account also mentions work in pharmaceutical sales and an acting and modeling career, with appearances on Days of Our Lives and in Nike commercials.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kim Kardashian calls out tabloids for comparing her to a whale and shaming her on a 'weekly basis' during her 1st pregnancy

    The 40-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star reshared several offensive magazine covers about her pregnancy weight gain in 2013.