Sen. Lamar Alexander has seen no evidence of voter fraud, says Biden should receive briefings

Tyler Whetstone, Knoxville News Sentinel
·4 min read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander isn’t ready to say former Vice President Joe Biden is president-elect, but he’s close. In the meantime, he said, Biden should have been getting presidential briefings for weeks.

Alexander made the comments Thursday afternoon in an exclusive interview with Knox News, his first about the election.

“It looks like he has a very good chance to be (president-elect),” he said about Biden, “and if there’s any chance that he will be — and it looks like there is a very good chance — I believe the Trump administration ought to provide the Biden administration with all the transition materials and sources and meetings necessary so we have a smooth transition so both sides are ready on day one.”

The briefing is more important, he said, because it will contain some of the roll out measures for the COVID-19 vaccine, something the next president needs to be ready to implement.

Alexander has no objection to recount requests by President Donald Trump's team, he said, because the recounting reinforces the validity of the results.

“What I would hope is that the (loser) of this election would follow Al Gore’s example and put the country first, congratulate the winner, help him off to a good beginning to a new term, whether it’s Trump or Biden,” he said. “Right now, it looks like there’s a very good chance it will be Biden.”

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 30, 2020, before the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 30, 2020, before the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Alexander made his comments before the Georgia secretary of state's office reaffirmed the state’s presidential election results Thursday night after a week-long hand recount. The count confirmed Biden’s victory, earning him 16 electoral votes and flipping the Deep South state for the first time since 1992.

Alexandertweeted a statement nearly two weeks ago that encouraged a peaceful transfer of power. Thursday he said it should be graceful.

“It’s OK in a close election to count and recount and resolve disputes," he said. "But when that’s done, we need a prompt and orderly – and I think most of us would appreciate – a graceful transition, if there is to be a transition to a different administration.”

No evidence of voter fraud

Alexander said he is not aware of any instances of voter fraud as Trump's campaign has alleged without evidence. He compared the election results to the scientists working on a vaccine: he trusts their process and judgment.

"I look at that the way I look at the vaccine," he said. "I know for a fact that the career scientists at the FDA are making the decision about whether the vaccine works and it’s safe. And they haven’t been interfered with. So, I’m going to accept their judgment.

“And in the case of this election, I know what the process is," he continued. "The states have the responsibility of conducting the election, counting the votes and recounting the votes if necessary. And the courts have the responsibility for looking to see if there are any irregularities that should overturn the result. And if the state authorities tell me that the election is a fair election then I’m going to accept their decision.”

Former Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker's account tweeted sharp criticism of Trump on Friday morning and called out his fellow Republicans for standing by as the president tries to question a legitimate and fair election.

"While the president has the right to legitimate legal challenges, responsible citizens cannot let the reckless actions by him and his legal team stand," said the tweet on Corker's account. "Republicans have an obligation when the subject is of such importance to challenge demagoguery and patently false statements."

Late Thursday night, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah tweeted that Trump was trying to subvert the will of the people.

“Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the president has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election,” Romney wrote. “It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president.”

Romney’s comments came after it was reported Trump hoped to meet Friday with the Republican leaders of the Michigan House and Senate at the White House. The meeting takes place in the heat of Trump’s continued longshot bid to retain the presidency by overturning election results in key states such as Michigan, a state he lost by about 154,000 votes.

Both members have said they have no plans for any longshot maneuvers aimed at the Republican legislature naming an alternate set of pro-Trump electors for Michigan.

USA TODAY and the Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Lamar Alexander: Joe Biden 'looks like' winner, should get briefings

Latest Stories

  • Giuliani, flailing, says Venezuela, Clinton and Soros hatched 'centralized plan' to steal election for Biden

    In another bizarre press conference, the president's personal lawyer lobbed unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in a desperate-sounding bid to overturn election results.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Catholic leaders likely to take oppositional stance against Biden's views on abortion

    Biden has "given us reason to believe that he will support policies that attack some fundamental values we hold dear as Catholics," said Archbishop José Gomez.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Ernst Slams Powell’s ‘Absolutely Outrageous’ Allegation That Candidates Paid to Skew Election Results

    Senator Joni Ernst (R., Iowa) slammed allegations by Trump campaign legal counsel Sidney Powell on Thursday that Democratic and Republican politicians may have paid to change the general-election results.President Trump’s legal team brought forward various accusations of voter fraud during a press conference. Lawyer Rudy Giuliani alleged that there was a “national conspiracy” to steal the election for Joe Biden, although he did not reveal evidence for the claim, while Powell implied that politicians from both parties may have paid to skew the results.“We have no idea how many Republican or Democratic candidates in any state across the country paid to have the system rigged to work for them,” Powell said.> Interview: https://t.co/IOeNXqCnl5> > -- Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 19, 2020“That is an offensive comment,” Senator Ernst said on the Guy Benson Show. “For those of us that do stand up and represent our state in a dignified manner, we believe in the honesty, we believe in the integrity of our election system.”Ernst added, “I do believe that if there is fraud out there, it should be brought to the courts' attention. . . . I think all of us agree on that. But to insinuate that Republican and Democratic candidates paid to throw off this election, I think is absolutely outrageous.”Ernst defeated Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, a well-funded candidate Democrats hoped could help overturn the Republican Senate majority, by 7 percentage points. Major political forecasters including FiveThirtyEight, Cook Political Report, and Inside Elections rated the race a “tossup.”Commenting on the press conference, Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) pointed out that the Trump campaign has not backed up many of its allegations of voter fraud with evidence."Based on what I’ve read in their filings, when Trump campaign lawyers have stood before courts under oath, they have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud—because there are legal consequences for lying to judges," Sasse said in a statement to National Review. "Wild press conferences erode public trust."

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church dies of COVID-19

    Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died after contracting COVID-19, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday. Church bells tolled in Belgrade and many people flocked to the capital's main St Sava cathedral to mark his death at the age of 90, a decade after becoming Patriarch. A conservative who wielded considerable political influence, Irinej was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Nov. 4 and had been in a military hospital in Belgrade since then.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Trump's top election law adviser once called him 'one of the greatest threats to our liberty'

    Jenna Ellis, a top legal adviser for the Trump campaign, has remained steadfast in her support for President Trump in the days post-election, as he refuses to concede the race to President-elect Joe Biden. But she wasn't always so fond of the commander-in-chief, CNN reports.Back when Trump was running for the first time in 2016, Ellis made several comments on her Facebook page and on local Colorado radio shows deriding him. Writes CNN, she, at one time or another, described Trump as an "idiot," a "bully," and "dirtbag," while also arguing that he did not espouse American or Christian values. During a 2016 radio appearance, while referring to Trump seeking stricter libel laws, she said he was "one of the greatest threats to our liberty."Ellis also went after his supporters, writing that she "could spend a full-time job just responding to the ridiculous illogical, inconsistent, and blatantly stupid arguments supporting Trump" before stating that his backers didn't "care about facts or logic."Of course, stories like this haven't been uncommon throughout the Trump era -- there are numerous people in his administration, as well as now-loyal lawmakers, who had strong words for the president before he took office before eventually becoming prominent defenders of his leadership -- and Ellis said in a statement Wednesday that she had changed her mind over time. But NBC News' Benjy Sarlin makes the case that Ellis' comments and posts, particularly those that alluded to a potential authoritarian streak, are especially damaging, given that she's boosting his efforts, based on unfounded claims of voter fraud, to overturn the results of an election he lost. Read more at CNN. > This is not an unusual arc, but the specific context here really is worth drilling down on. She went from warning Trump is an aspiring dictator to *personally spearheading his efforts to overturn an election he lost* https://t.co/tE5vFBqhhE> > -- Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 18, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • 'NorCal Rapist' suspect found guilty on all 46 charges from attacks dating back to 1991

    DNA samples linked Charles Waller, 60, to the assaults stretching across 15 years on nine women in six counties across Northern California.

  • Don't use Gilead's remdesivir in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, WHO says

    Gilead's remdesivir should not be used for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, regardless of how ill they are, as there is no evidence the drug improves survival or reduces the need for ventilation, a World Health Organization panel said on Friday. "The ... panel found a lack of evidence that remdesivir improved outcomes that matter to patients," the guideline said. "Especially given the costs and resource implications associated with remdesivir ... the panel felt the responsibility should be on demonstrating evidence of efficacy, which is not established by the currently available data," it added.

  • Irked Illinois governor to Speaker: End 'political circus'

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said taxpayers “don't deserve a political circus” on Thursday when he gave powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan a choice: Answer questions about a federal bribery investigation which implicates him, or give up the gavel after three decades of iron-grip control. It was the strongest statement yet from the Democratic governor, coming a day after federal prosecutors delivered bribery and conspiracy indictments on Madigan's closest confidant and three others in an ongoing probe of a decade-long scheme involving ComEd. The utility giant has admitted handing out $1.3 million in no-work lobbying jobs and sub-contracts to Madigan allies in exchange for favorable legislation.

  • Trump's extrajudicial attempt to 'stay in office' would have 'terrified most of the founders,' historian says

    President Trump's remaining lawyers and their improvised strategy of claiming fraud and spinning software conspiracies to overturn Trump's sizable loss to President-elect Joe Biden have been laughed out of court. Trump is losing recounts, and his increasingly strenuous efforts to stop certification of Biden's victory in Michigan and other states are running into hard deadlines, unshakable math, and resistance from the Republican leaders of state legislatures to overturn the will of their voters.Trump's remaining strategy, led by lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is to try and cast enough doubt about the vote-counting in big, heavily Democratic cities to force Republican lawmakers, badgered by Trump-loving constituents, to intercede on Trump's behalf, a senior campaign official told Reuters. The theoretically constitutional plan is to get GOP state legislators in at least three states Biden carried to declare the election "failed," allowing them to name their own slate of pro-Trump electors, then hope the Republican U.S. Senate and Democratic-controlled House to deadlock on rival slates, throwing the election to a GOP-dominated special House session."Trump's chances of succeeding are somewhere between remote and impossible, and a sign of his desperation," David Sanger writes at The New York Times. But the fact that "Trump is even trying has set off widespread alarms." Historians and legal experts describe Trump's scheme as "the words and actions of an attempted coup," The Washington Post reports."We have never seen anything like this before," presidential historian Michael Beschloss told the Post. "This is a president abusing his very great powers to try to stay in office, even though it is obvious to everyone that he has been defeated in the polls. That is a prospect that terrified most of the founders."The claims being made by "Trump's zombie reelection campaign" are "superficial and almost universally ridiculous," Philip Bump writes at the Post. "But just because all of this is an anti-democratic effort to wrench the election away from the candidate selected by American voters, and just because it's ludicrous and clumsy, doesn't mean it can't work." Mike Godwin, the lawyer most famous for Godwin's Law, agreed.> This is what coups look like at the outset. Ridiculous plots that are wholly unlikely to succeed. Until they start succeeding.> > — Mike Godwin (@sfmnemonic) November 19, 2020> pic.twitter.com/ZWzOu9rZgG> > — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) November 19, 2020> "I don't want to be alarmist," Beschloss said, but "this is what many of the founders dreaded."More stories from theweek.com America is buckling Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Dashcam footage released in fatal police shooting of 2 teens

    One family member believes the shooting incident stems from mistaken identity. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage in the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the deaths of 16-year-old A.J. Crooms and 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. It was 2020’s fifth officer-involved incident in Brevard County resulting in death.

  • Oxford COVID-19 trial will look at interim Phase III data after 53 infections: investigator

    Oxford University will start an initial analysis of data from its late-stage trial of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with AstraZeneca <AZN.L> after 53 infections among its volunteers, the study's chief investigator said on Thursday. The Oxford Vaccine Group's director, Andrew Pollard, said in a media briefing there were "lots of cases" of infections in its Phase III trial in Britain, Brazil and South Africa. The first two sets of interim data from vaccine trials from Pfizer <PFE.N> and BioNTech <BNTX.O> last week and Moderna <MRNA.O> on Monday were released after more than 90 infections among volunteers.