Sen. Leahy, Set to Preside Over Impeachment Trial, Taken to Hospital

Senator Patrick Leahy (D., Vt.), the president pro tempore who is set to preside over the impeachment trial of former President Trump, was taken to the hospital Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

“This evening, Senator Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well,” spokesperson David Carle said in a statement. “He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician. Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated.”

The 80-year-old senator’s hospitalization comes hours after he was sworn in to preside over the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, which is expected to begin the week of February 8.

Leahy, a former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is the highest-ranking senator due to his tenure — he has served in the Senate since 1975.

