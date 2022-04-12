Sen. Lena Taylor files claims with Milwaukee for more than $110,000 after water damage to her private property

State Sen. Lena Taylor of Milwaukee

The City Attorney's Office has shot down two claims totaling to more than $110,000 from Sen. Lena Taylor for water damage incurred at Taylor's property on the city's west side Concordia neighborhood.

Taylor's claims allege the city's failure to install a concrete sub-base under the asphalt and fill the excavation with road slurry resulted in a sinkhole as well as the sewer collapsing at her 3428 W. State St. property.

The senator first reported a loss of $93,600 in April 2021 as a result of cleanups, plumbing, repairs, property loss as well as lost rental at the property. Taylor submitted a second claim following events on Oct. 13, 2021, for $20,000 for plumbing services.

In August 2020, the Department of Public Works reported a two-foot sinkhole around a water box at the property and Milwaukee Water Works addressed the issue and also confirmed no leaks were found.

Taylor had first complained to the city as early as November 2020 regarding a backwater issue at the property, according to a letter from the City Attorney's Office.

Following an investigation of the main sewer, it was determined that the backwater was caused by an internal building lateral issue and that there was no failure to the city's sewer system nor any reported sewer facilities problems in the surrounding area. The damage was deemed Taylor's responsibility.

A follow-up investigation of the sewer main in August 2021 also confirmed that it was "functioning properly, and is in good working condition," according to the City Attorney's Office.

City Attorney Tearman Spencer's office issued a denial to Taylor's damages claims, citing a lack of evidence that proved the city was negligent in the matter.

Resolutions were set to be issued during a Monday afternoon Common Council committee, but members held without acting on the proposals from the City Attorney's Office.

Taylor did not respond to a request for comment.

The next Judiciary and Legislation committee meeting is expected to take place on May 2.

A notice of claim, as Taylor has filed, is a required precursor to a lawsuit.

Contact Vanessa Swales at 414-308-5881 or vswales@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Vanessa_Swales.

