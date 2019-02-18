Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for Senate investigation after McCabe's '60 Minutes' interview

WASHINGTON – Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe's remarks to CBS' "60 Minutes" sparked calls for a congressional investigation — even before the full interview aired Sunday night.

According to "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley, McCabe told him that senior FBI officials discussed the possibility of President Donald Trump's Cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. Pelley said McCabe also confirmed earlier reports, which had said he heard Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discuss the possibility of wearing a wire to record his conversations with the president.

McCabe, who was fired from the FBI last year, walked back Pelley's characterization of what he said, and his spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said his comment about the 25th Amendment had been taken "out of context."

"To clarify, at no time did Mr. McCabe participate in any extended discussions about the use of the 25th Amendment, nor is he aware of any such discussions," Schwartz said in a statement on Friday. "He was present and participated in a discussion that included a comment by Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein regarding the 25th Amendment."

The 25th Amendment, ratified after the assassination of President John Kennedy, outlines the procedures for the vice president to assume office. Section Four of the amendment says that the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet can rule "that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

In a statement last week, a Justice Department spokesperson described McCabe's "recitation of events as inaccurate and factually incorrect."

Rosenstein "never authorized any recording that Mr. McCabe references" and believes "there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment," the statement said. "Nor was the DAG in a position to consider invoking the 25th Amendment."

Trump responded Thursday to the news of McCabe's interview by calling him a "disgrace to the FBI and to our Country" who was trying to pretend to be a "poor little Angel." He also repeated many of his past criticisms of McCabe, who he says helped start the "Russia hoax" and was biased in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe pretends to be a “poor little Angel” when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal & the Russia Hoax - a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey. I.G. report on McCabe was devastating. Part of “insurance policy” in case I won.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2019

....Many of the top FBI brass were fired, forced to leave, or left. McCabe’s wife received BIG DOLLARS from Clinton people for her campaign - he gave Hillary a pass. McCabe is a disgrace to the FBI and a disgrace to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2019

On Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he plans to conduct a Senate investigation into what he characterized as "an attempted bureaucratic coup."

"We're going to find out what happened here and the only way I know to find out is to call the people in under oath and find out, through questioning, who's telling the truth because the underlying accusation is beyond stunning," Graham said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, added that he would subpoena McCabe and Rosenstein if they did not agree to testify voluntarily.

Last fall, former FBI lawyer James Baker testified in closed-door congressional hearing that McCabe and FBI lawyer Lisa Page told him that two Cabinet members were ready to back the use of the 25th Amendment, Fox News reported Sunday.

Graham's "coup" comment echoed criticisms from other Republicans and Trump supporters who have long claimed there is a "deep state" conspiracy of career Justice Department officials against the president. They believe that the opening of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into a potential conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russians trying to sway the 2016 election is a part of that conspiracy.

"When is someone going to finally investigate the investa(g)tors?" tweeted the president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., on Friday. "If this isn’t an attempted coup I don’t know what is. Regardless of party if you’re not troubled by this, you’re part of the problem."