Sen. Lindsey Graham challenges Sen. Dick Durbin over 'assault' against Clarence Thomas
Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Lindsey Graham sparred over ethics concerns in the Supreme Court in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“Virtually every member of the Democratic caucus except maybe one or two are for expanding the number of judges to dilute the conservative majority that exists today.”
Wisconsin's conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a hospital could not be forced to give a deworming drug to a patient with COVID-19, saying a county judge did not cite a legal basis for ordering the facility to administer ivermectin. Ivermectin became popular among conservatives after commentators and even some far-right doctors held up the antiparasitic drug as a miracle cure for the coronavirus and other illnesses. The Wisconsin lawsuit is one of dozens filed across the country seeking to force hospitals to administer ivermectin for COVID-19.
The ABC host also quipped that "no good" can come from their alliance
Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed into law on Tuesday a bill barring state officials from investing public money to promote environmental, social and governance goals, and prohibiting ESG bond sales. The bill is one of the furthest-reaching efforts yet by U.S. Republicans against sustainable investing efforts, and a clear political message from DeSantis, a likely presidential candidate. Florida's law now creates some questions of how it will operate in practice, analysts said.
President Joe Biden extended an invitation to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to visit the White House on May 9 to discuss the debt ceiling
Six Colorado news outlets, including Newsline, are suing Denver Public Schools to gain access a recording of the district board’s March 23 executive session in which board members discussed school safety plans and emerged with a new policy. Members of the district’s Board of Education held a special meeting following a shooting last month at […]
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday gave his first public response to an IRS supervisor-turned-whistleblower who claimed to have information for Congress about potential mishandling of the yearslong federal investigation into President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden. Among the allegations laid out in a letter to lawmakers last month was that the whistleblower would contradict Garland's testimony on Capitol Hill that the Hunter Biden probe has remained free from any improper political interference, sources have told ABC News. In an unrelated news conference Tuesday morning, Garland was asked whether he stood by those previous statements.
Superintendent Curtis Johnson emailed board members asking for help identifying two people who entered the library without authorization last month and took photos of books.
A Senate hearing Tuesday underscored how ethics reform at the Supreme Court has become a partisan issue amid a series of recent controversies.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott told outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that if she does not like having busloads of migrants sent to the self-declared sanctuary city to contact the White House.
The Hillsdale Community Schools Board of Education no longer has a right to representation on the board of trustees for Hillsdale Community Library.
Prince Andrew wishes everyone would forget his scandalous association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but that’s probably not going to happen anytime soon. The disgraced royal’s 2019 BBC interview, where he tried to downplay his friendship with Epstein, is the subject of a new British television documentary, Andrew: The Problem Prince. Former TV journalist Emily […]
If the conservative justices abandon the doctrine just because they have the votes, they will reinforce the message from Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health last year that relying on precedent is out the window.
“We’re taking important steps to improve access to and quality of health care.” - Gov. Brian Kemp
“His continued attempts to garner sympathy based on false statements about his own conduct ... and statements portraying himself as a victim are repugnant,” the government said of Lloyd Cruz.
REUTERS/Brendan McDermidThe former president’s rape trial moved into a pivotal phase on Tuesday, as jurors heard from a former businesswoman who reinforced E. Jean Carroll’s rape story—by testifying that Donald Trump shoved his hand up her skirt during a cross-country flight.“Trump decided to kiss me and grope me,” testified Jessica Leeds, an 81-year-old woman who recalled a dreadful business flight to New York nearly four decades ago.“There was no conversation. It was out of the blue… it was li
Steven Crowder is part of a growing right-wing chorus calling for an end to modern divorce laws
The child welfare system is overloaded with racial disparities that impact Black families, experts say.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), has claimed that militants from his PMC destroyed an armoured vehicle while Major General Ihor Tantsiura, commander of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was inside it.
Former Grey’s Anatomy star Isaiah Washington is reflecting on his upbringing in a puzzling post to social media which revealed that some of the best elementary school teachers and neighbors he had were Klu Klux Klan members.