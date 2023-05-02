Sen. Lindsey Graham challenges Sen. Dick Durbin over 'assault' against Clarence Thomas

ABC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday gave his first public response to an IRS supervisor-turned-whistleblower who claimed to have information for Congress about potential mishandling of the yearslong federal investigation into President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden. Among the allegations laid out in a letter to lawmakers last month was that the whistleblower would contradict Garland's testimony on Capitol Hill that the Hunter Biden probe has remained free from any improper political interference, sources have told ABC News. In an unrelated news conference Tuesday morning, Garland was asked whether he stood by those previous statements.