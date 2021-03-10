Sen. Lindsey Graham fear-mongers about migrant children crossing the US-Mexico border and baselessly claims they could become 'terrorists'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eliza Relman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sen. Lindsay Graham on Fox host Sean Hannity&#39;s Monday night program.
Sen. Lindsay Graham on Fox host Sean Hannity's Tuesday night program. Screenshot/Fox News

  • Graham told Hannity that migrant children crossing the US-Mexico border could become "terrorists."

  • There's no evidence to support Graham's claim that ISIS has or will infiltrate the Southern border.

  • He argued that the Biden administration should return to Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, baselessly warned that migrant children crossing the US-Mexico border may grow up to become "terrorists," rehashing an evidence-free GOP talking point in his criticism of President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

Graham, who supported President Donald Trump's harsh immigration policies and border crackdown, invoked the upcoming 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to make his point.

"It's going to be an economic crisis for our cities along the border, and eventually is going to be a national security crisis, because they're children today but they could easily be terrorists tomorrow," Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night. "Al Qaeda and ISIS would love nothing more than to hit us again ... to show that they are still alive and well ... this border insecurity is a great way for terrorists to come into our country."

Graham's assertion is a reflection of years of GOP fearmongering. Trump similarly claimed without evidence that "unknown Middle Easterners," who he implied were terrorists, had infiltrated migrant caravans approaching the US border in 2018. At the time, a US counterterrorism official told The New York Times that there was no evidence of ISIS or other Sunni terrorist groups attempting to infiltrate the Southern border.

The number of migrants and unaccompanied migrant children crossing the border has surged since Biden took office, overwhelming both temporary detention facilities and the Department of Health and Human Services shelters children are supposed to be moved to.

Graham argued that Biden shouldn't have reversed Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy, which barred Mexican and non-Mexican asylum-seekers from staying in the US as their claims were processed and forced tens of thousands into dangerous refugee camps.

The Biden administration has begun implementing its immigration policies, which include loosening Trump's restrictions on refugees and asylum seekers, expanding family-based immigration, allowing millions of undocumented foreign workers to become legal residents and citizens, and cutting back on mass deportations.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that the Biden administration's decision to allow more unaccompanied children across the US-Mexico border was a more "humane" response to the issue than the Trump administration's anti-immigrant policies, which included family separation.

"That is a policy decision which we made because we felt it was the most humane approach to addressing what are very difficult circumstances in the region," Psaki said, "and that means there are more children, kids under the age of 18 of course, coming across the border."

White House chief of staff Ron Klain said this week that the Biden administration "inherited a real mess" on the border and insisted that it is "focused on this like a laser."

"We are doing our best to surge capacity to the border, particularly for these children who arrived here without parents, to house them in a way that is safe, to house them in a way that's humane and help ultimately reunite them with either family they have in this country or sponsors who are willing to take them in in this country," he told Punchbowl News. "That takes time and that is not something you can do overnight."

Republicans have already indicated that they intend to center their 2022 campaigns on immigration, having learned from Trump, who successfully ran on promises to build a US-Mexico border wall on Mexico's dime.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Public trust in military and police falls, but numbers for Congress and media are worse, says survey

    Trust in the president rose to 30 percent, trust in Congress doubled — to just 10 percent — and trust in the media fell from 16 to 14 percent.

  • Democrats Are Rapidly Evolving On The Filibuster

    Key holdouts on nixing the 60-vote threshold include Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin. But the party is definitely warming to an idea that is gaining momentum.

  • Jimmy Carter: Georgia Republicans are trying to ‘turn back the clock’ on voting rights

    Former president ‘disheartened, saddened and angry’ with GOP efforts to roll back voter access as states mull hundreds of restrictive legislation after Democratic victories in 2020

  • Saudi court denies activist’s appeal, upholds her travel ban

    A court in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday denied the appeal by one of the kingdom's most prominent political activists that would have allowed her to travel freely, her supporters said, weeks after her release from prison. Loujain al-Hathloul, whose 1001-day detention drew fierce international criticism of the kingdom’s human rights record, had hoped to lift a five-year ban on traveling outside Saudi Arabia that the court imposed as a condition of her release. The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh, which handles terrorism and national security charges, confirmed al-Hathloul's original sentence on Wednesday, a rubber-stamp decision on the publicized and politicized case.

  • Biden administration won't defend Trump immigration rule

    A Trump-era immigration rule denying green cards to immigrants who use public benefits like food stamps was dealt likely fatal blows Tuesday after the Biden administration dropped legal challenges, including before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court won’t weigh in on the legality of the so-called public charge rule because of an agreement by the Biden administration and the parties and states challenging it. The moves were the latest outgrowth of the Biden administration’s effort to undo Trump administration immigration policies.

  • Was Obi Toppin robbed in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

    Michelle Margaux and Sal Licata discuss whether or not Obi Toppin was "robbed" in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, or if Anfernee Simons was a worthwhile winner.

  • U.S. to buy 100 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    Mr. Biden is expected to announce the order during an event with the heads of Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

  • Mexican officials close migrant camp over inhumane conditions

    FOX News correspondent Griff Jenkins has the latest from the border on 'Special Report'

  • David Jolly: Lindsey Graham cares about power, not principles

    Fmr. Republican congressman David Jolly reacts to Lindsey Graham who's arguing Trump will either save - or destroy - the Republican Party.

  • Waffle House offers minimum wage model backed by Sen. Lindsey Graham

    Waffle House President and CEO Walt Ehmer says a gradual increase to the minimum wage would satisfy workers, businesses and lawmakers from both parties.

  • Officers seen dancing at BLM rally later stormed Capitol

    The sergeant proudly noted that he and his officer friend were ‘willing to put some skin in the game.’ Two police officers who once appeared to support Black Lives Matter activists in their rural Virginia town have been revealed to be among the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6. Rocky Mount Police Sergeant Thomas Robertson and Officer Jacob Fracker were charged just a week after the deadly insurrection that resulted in five people dead by the end of the day.

  • Alaska becomes first U.S. state to make vaccine available to everyone 16 and older

    Alaska has become the first U.S. state to make COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone age 16 or older, eliminating eligibility requirements for people who work or live in the state. Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, announced the new rules on Tuesday for his state of about 730,000 people. More than one quarter of Alaskans have received least one vaccine shot, second only to New Mexico, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Tucker and Hannity Mock CNN Host’s Looks: ‘That Is Traumatic!’

    Fox NewsFox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity ridiculed and laughed at CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter for wearing shorts during a television hit, claiming that the sight of Stelter’s “fully exposed” thighs left them “traumatized.”During Sunday’s broadcast of his program Reliable Sources, Stelter did a somewhat lighthearted segment on news broadcasting during the coronavirus pandemic, pointing out the “ups and downs” of TV hosts and analysts patching in from in-home studios.At one point, the CNN host said he could “relate” to some of the “embarrassing moments” that have gone viral, sharing an image of himself wearing a suit jacket and tie but no pants while noting he only had only two minutes’ notice before airtime.Carlson then decided to end his primetime show on Monday night by poking fun at the sight of a pantsless Stelter, using an image of a weightlifting Chris Cuomo to help set up his joke. (Carlson has regularly tweaked and derided Cuomo over his habit of posting images and videos of his workouts.)“We told you Chris Cuomo was the only CNN anchor who likes showing off his chiseled physique. We were wrong,” the Fox News host quipped. “On Sunday, the dwarf king aired footage of himself—oh, his chief minion rather—wearing no pants!”(“Dwarf king,” by the way, is Carlson’s favorite nickname for CNN president Jeff Zucker. Carlson has also referred to Stelter in the past as Zucker’s “house eunuch.”)“The footage shows the little media hall monitor—calves and thighs fully exposed—when he appeared for a television report on CNN. Your move, Chris Cuomo!” Carlson added before laughing maniacally at his own segment.Signing off, a still giggling Carlson told his fellow Fox News star: “Hannity, see what you can do with that.”“OK, now you just traumatized me with Humpty Dumpty and I’m going to have that image seared into my memory for the rest of my life,” Hannity moaned, using his preferred monicker for Stelter.“Did you have to ruin my life? Ohhh, that is traumatic,” the Fox host added as Carlson snickered. Hannity wrapped up the bit by dramatically waving his hands over his face as if he felt faint.Carlson—who was accused of “fat-shaming” Stelter in 2019 after he sent him jelly doughnuts in a prank—and Hannity aren’t the only Fox personalities who have taken ad hominem potshots at the CNN host over his looks. A few months ago, Fox host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery likened Stelter to a potato and said he was “ham-headed.”CNN’s Brian Stelter Blasts ‘Hypocrite’ Hannity on ‘The View’Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Anti-Pelosi Ad Ends With A Chilling Sound Effect

    "What exactly are you implying with that?" one critic asked the Colorado Republican, in light of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

  • U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer moves to bring Haaland nomination to final vote

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday moved to bring a final vote on President Joe Biden's nomination to head the Interior Department after two Republicans pushed for more debate on her positions on oil and gas development. Republican Senators Steve Daines and Cynthia Lummis earlier in the day put holds on Biden's nomination of U.S. Representative Deb Haaland to head the department, in a move that likely only delays her confirmation for a few days until next week.

  • The agency that regulates British TV is investigating 'Good Morning Britain' after it received more than 41,000 complaints about Piers Morgan's rant over Meghan Markle

    Morgan resigned after widespread fallout from his tearing into Dutchess Meghan Markle, following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this week.

  • Gov. Greg Abbott in South Texas says Biden administration 'invites illegal immigration'

    Gov. Greg Abbott. a second-term Republican, offered harsh words to the new Democratic administration's approach to border policy.

  • Amanda Gorman's Inaugural Poetry Reading Immortalized In Stunning Street Art Murals

    Artists across the U.S. are honoring the poet's powerful performance at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

  • Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Husband leaving me 'harder' than imprisonment in Iran

    Kylie Moore-Gilbert has spoken of her heartbreak on discovering her husband left her while she was imprisoned in Iran. The British-Australian academic, 33, told Sky News that she discovered only on her release that he had begun an affair with a university colleague who had campaigned to free her. She said that she began to think something was wrong when he stopped telling her he loved her on their infrequent phone calls. Dr Moore-Gilbert spent 800 days in Iranian prison after being arrested at an academic conference and charged with spying. She was released in November as part of a prisoner swap. “It has been harder for me to process and come to terms with that [the affair], than it has been to come to terms with what happened in Iran,” she said. It was only when Dr Moore-Gilbert was flown home that her mother told her of the infidelity of her husband, Ruslan Hodorov.

  • Tucker Carlson called Meghan Markle a 'narcissist' in a rant targeting high-profile women like Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton

    The Fox News host brushed aside numerous claims the Sussexes made to Oprah Winfrey and accused Meghan of claiming fake victimhood over "dresses."