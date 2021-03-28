Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while as they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Ardrey
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
lindsey graham
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham said the new Republican-backed law in Georgia that places heavy restrictions on voting doesn't make "sense."

A provision of a new law signed last week by Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp puts stricter requirements on providing identification for voters casting absentee ballots, limits the number of drop boxes for ballots, gives state officials more power over how elections are run, and bars volunteers from giving food and water to people waiting in line to vote.

In an interview on "Fox News Sunday" anchor, Chris Wallace asked Graham: "Senator, why on Earth, if Americans are willing to wait for hours to vote would you make it a crime for people to come and give them a bottle of water?

"Well, all I can say is that doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me," the South Carolina Republican responded. "I agree with you there."

As Insider's Grace Panetta reported, Section 33 of SB202 says, "No person shall solicit votes in any manner or by any means or method, nor shall any person distribute or display any campaign material, nor shall any person give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink, to an elector, nor shall any person solicit signatures for any petition, nor shall any person, other than election officials discharging their duties, establish or set up any tables or booths on any day in which ballots are being cast."

The law was met with criticism from Democrats including President Joe Biden, who referred to the new voting law as "Jim Crow in the 21st Century."

In 2020, Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1991. Democrats in the state saw another major victory when they won Georgia's Senate runoff elections in January.

When asked about Republican voting restrictions and shown a clip of Biden calling those efforts "sick," and "un-American," Graham said that Biden used the "race card."

"You know what's sick is for the president of the United States to play the race card, continuously, in such a hypocritical way," Graham said.

He added: "Every time a Republican does anything we're a racist. If you're a white conservative you're a racist. If you're a Black Republican, you're either a prop or Uncle Tom. They use the racism card to advance a liberal agenda and we're tired of it.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls Trump 'an utter failure' after the former president said that the Capitol rioters posed 'zero threat'

    Kinzinger has been one of the most prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump's outsized influence over the direction of the party.

  • Eric Trump: The Biden administration turned Trump immigration policy into ‘absolute junk'

    Eric Trump discusses Biden immigration policy, Hunter Biden scandals and coronavirus vaccines.

  • Graham slammed for touting 'straight NRA propaganda,' 'survivalist' AR-15 fantasy in interview

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday dismissed Democrats' chances of passing legislation that would ban assault weapons in the United States, telling Fox News' Chris Wallace "it won't get 50 votes, much less 60." He then told Wallace he owns an AR-15, explaining that if a natural disaster occurred in South Carolina and the police couldn't protect his neighborhood, his house would be "the last one the gang will come to" because he could defend himself with the weapon. That prompted some quick online criticism. Talking Points Memo's Josh Marshall called Graham's comments "survivalist [fan fiction]" that "tells you a lot [about] the trouble this country is in." Rolling Stone's Tim Dickinson said the remarks were "straight NRA propaganda," while Bloomberg's Francis Wilkinson blasted Graham for imagining going into survival mode during a disaster rather than providing his constituents with "leadership, guidance, or assistance." pretty standard. survivalist fanfic coming right from a US senator. https://t.co/EbHFf5iQzv — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesBirx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemicIs nuclear fusion the answer?

  • Elizabeth Hurley, 55, uses nude photo to shut down 'ridiculous' reports she's doing a reality TV show with her son

    The British actress says she and son Damian are not shooting a "Waltons"-style TV show.

  • ‘He’s toast’: GOP leaves Raffensperger twisting in the wind

    The Georgia GOP secretary of state who bucked Donald Trump is up against serious resistance within his own party.

  • Halle Berry Responds to Racist Comments from Fired New York Radio Host: 'All Black Women are Beautiful'

    Halle Berry has responded to comments that a now-fired Buffalo, New York radio host made about her, Serena Williams, and Gayle King's complexions.

  • Dad stuffed baby wipe into infant’s mouth before she choked to death, Ohio cops say

    The dad has been charged.

  • Forgotten 1938 novel portraying horrors of life in Nazi Germany set to become bestseller

    A German-Jewish author who was killed by the Nazis is set to become a bestseller decades later after his book on living under regime was rediscovered by publishers. Ulrich Alexander Boschwitz was killed, along with 362 fellow passengers, when the British ship on which he was travelling to England was torpedoed by a German submarine in 1942. He was just 27. His powerful novel, written in 1938 and called The Passenger, is a prophetic and chilling portrait of the terror of life under the Nazi regime and is being compared to masterpieces by Franz Kafka and Hans Fallada. It was written shortly after Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass in November 1938 which symbolised a new and terrifying level of Nazi persecution, with Jews beaten, arrested and murdered as synagogues, hospitals, homes and businesses were attacked. Deeply affected by the horrors, Boschwitz worked feverishly on The Passenger, the story of a German-Jewish man on the run from the Gestapo across a homeland that is no longer home. Amid the violence of Kristallnacht, Otto Silbermann escapes German stormtroopers who bang at his door. He takes train after train in trying to cross the border, always in danger of being arrested or denounced and terrified that a fellow passenger will discover his Jewish identity despite his Aryan looks. "The truth is I don't have the right to be an ordinary human being," the character says.

  • Toomey, Murphy say expanded background checks on gun sales could pass Senate

    "Make it more difficult for people that we all agree should not have firearms, make it more difficult for them to get firearms," Sen. Pat Toomey R-Pa., said.

  • From $15 million to $0: As racial tensions simmered, Trump administration sought to defund DOJ 'peacemaker' unit

    Trump's budget tried to zero out the $15 million of DOJ's Community Relations Service, which works on the nation's most intense flashpoints on race.

  • The Wall Is Literally Crippling People. Does Biden Care?

    Guillermo Arias/GettyIt was so dark at 1 a.m. that Jhonatan Cortéz could hardly see the wall separating Tijuana from San Diego in front of him. As he pulled himself up, hand over hand, he was both determined and terrified. He couldn’t go back to El Salvador, where he would lose the opportunity to use the culinary degree he’d just earned and instead be forced to join a gang. He had to get to the U.S. to safety, and climbing this wall was his only option. He was about halfway up the second barrier when Border Patrol spotted his group. He used all his might to scramble up and over, and then slipped and fell hard, some 30 feet onto U.S. soil. He sprinted about 45 feet before collapsing in pain, the adrenaline was pulsing so hard he hadn’t realized his ankle was totally mangled.With the border still closed for most migrants, a growing number who have no safe way to present their asylum claims have taken desperate and sometimes fatal measures, like climbing the border wall. To countless migrants escaping violence, economic and climate devastation (and in many cases trying to reunite with family and loved ones) the only feasible option for entering the U.S. is to risk injury and death.That’s not a political mistake; it’s by design. Biden now joins a long tradition of presidents who’ve added to the immigration enforcement strategies of border militarization and prevention through deterrence. Right now, though, Biden must overturn the deadly policies that keep the border shut to asylum seekers. Until that happens, the human casualties of these policies, and in particular title 42, fall on the shoulders of this administration.‘It Takes Time’: Biden DHS Secretary Blames Border Crisis on TrumpTrump created two central policies that halted asylum at the border. First a law often known as Remain in Mexico and formally called the Migrant Protection Protocols or MPP in 2019, which forced asylum seekers to wait for their hearings in dangerous border cities in Mexico. COVID-19 then allowed them to reinstate a 1940s public health ordinance and turn away virtually all asylum seekers and immigrants. This policy, called Title 42, dealt asylum a final blow. While the Biden administration is making slow progress undoing MPP and the harm it’s caused, they have embraced and defended Title 42. With the border shut, asylum-seekers are desperately scrambling for other ways to get in.“Believe me, you would have never seen a Cuban person climb the wall before all this,” Lisbet Mendozo told The Daily Beast, referring to MPP and Title 42. “You’d turn yourself in [at the port of entry]. Maybe you’d wait two weeks or a month, but it didn’t matter because you knew they’d eventually let you in.”Mendozo is a Cuban asylum-seeker who was returned to Mexico herself two years ago on the day that MPP went into effect. She suffered extreme hardship and abuse in Ciudad Juarez while she waited for her asylum case to be heard. Mendoza told The Daily Beast that she knows countless Cuban women in her same situation who decided to “put their fate in God’s hands,” as she put it, and scale the wall.Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services supervising attorney Marysol Castro represented two such Cuban women. In their desperation to get to the U.S. and out of Ciudad Juarez, both tried to scale the border wall, fell, and suffered injuries so severe Customs and Border Protection (CBP) couldn’t return them back to Mexico.“When she landed she was unable to even get up,” said Castro, referring to one of her clients who fell in December 2020. “She just laid there until CBP picked her up and took her to the hospital.” After eight surgeries over two weeks in the hospital where they treated her like a prisoner, CBP put her on a plane to Florida to be with her husband.“What's really crazy is even though she went through so much and she's in so much pain, she's relieved and happy to not be in that situation she was in there,” Castro said.Charlene D’Cruz of Lawyers for Good Government represented a Central American woman who broke both legs, her jaw, ribs, “basically every bone in her body” falling from the wall. “The only reason she got to stay is because she was broken up literally in pieces.” D’Cruz said of her 27-year-old client.Jhonatan Cortéz, by contrast, broke only one ankle when he fell, and was sent back to Mexico in the middle of the following night. He, like the over 536,000 people expelled under Title 41 in 2020 and 2021, was not screened to determine whether he had fear of returning to his home country, or was a victim of human trafficking. While he did get initial treatment in San Diego, doctors have told him he will require further surgeries that his family is trying to raise funds for if he is ever to use his right foot again. Courtesy In the weeks after Biden came into office and it became clear that he would not revoke Title 42, hospitals, medical schools, and public health programs came together to pen a letter urging the Biden administration “to rescind – and not extend or re-adopt – xenophobic, cruel, and unlawful policies implemented by the Trump administration under the pretext of public health...”But instead he has doubled down on a policy that stands in such contrast to his campaign promises. A report on Title 42 co-authored by the Haitian Bridge Alliance points to the fact that more Haitians have been removed by the policy and sent back to grave danger in the weeks since Biden took office than during all of the 2020 fiscal year. While Gerline Jozef, the executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, was not surprised, she did hope that things would be different with Biden. Instead, she says, “The Biden administration is using Title 42 as a weapon against migrants and asylum seekers.”Jozef knows all too well that while asylum wears the facade of a humanitarian project, the process is at its core entirely a matter of politics—politics that don’t consider the humanity of those most vulnerable migrants like the mostly Black migrants from Haiti and different nations in Africa that her organization represents.Why, if not politics, would the U.S. deny almost 90 percent of Mexican claims, while granting nearly 80 percent of those from Eritreans?“It would be a diplomatic sucker punch for the U.S. to openly acknowledge that Mexico either persecutes or cannot protect its own citizens, but it has no problem making that same assessment about Eritrea,” writes John Washington, author of The Disposed: A Story of Asylum at the US-Mexican Border and Beyond. “Consider the ‘humanitarianism’ that drove the United States to welcome Cuban Refugees at the same time it staged a Cuban invasion and slammed the door shut on fleeing Haitians,” he writes.This is why unlike Castro and D’Cruz’s clients, Cortéz wasn’t planning to seek asylum. He didn’t have a chance. Courts not only do not favor asylum seekers from El Salvador (their denial rate hovers around 85 percent), but Jeff Sessions removed gang violence from asylum eligibility in 2018. His fears aren’t credible, in this political climate. By hoisting himself off of Tijuana terra firma, and up and over the wall to San Diego, Cortéz was trying to decide his own destiny instead of leaving it to our rigged system.“The U.S. government has promised the world that it would protect vulnerable migrants,” said the young chef. “It’s not doing that at all.”This past year was the deadliest on record for migrants crossing the Arizona desert. We don’t know how many of those remains belonged to people whose specific fears would have fit the ever-narrowing definition of asylum had the ports of entry been open, but that shouldn’t matter. No one should be forced to scale a wall, swim a river, nor traverse dangerous wilderness to reach the U.S.“They’ve risked it all so they can give back,” Jozef says of the migrants her organization represents. “Honestly with their determination, and the way they are able to survive, it is mind-boggling for anyone to see these people as anything but an asset to these United States. How do we not have a system to welcome those people that we know, we know, will give their all for this country?” said Josez, echoing countless Biden stump speeches.Immigration reform is a long row to hoe with decades worth of damage to undo and heal from. Biden may be better than the last president, but that his administration has not reopened the border to asylum seekers yet is deeply concerning. The Biden administration has an immediate obligation to remove Title 42 as a first step towards a more humane immigration strategy than the one he inherited.Outside our gates wait tens of thousands of individuals with unwavering perseverance and dedication to seek safety, and contribute their talents to this country. If we as Americans can’t muster outright hospitality, let us at least invite them in with the dignity that all human beings deserve.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Catholic church silently lobbied against a suicide prevention hotline in the US because it included LGBT resources

    The US Conference of Catholic Bishops opposed the creation of the National Suicide Hotline because it provided resources for queer and trans people.

  • As spring break crowds fade in South Beach, residents demand change

    As spring breakers gathered in South Beach on Saturday, about 80 residents held a rally outside Miami Beach City Hall with a broad complaint that the city’s nightlife industry has gotten out of hand and elected leaders need a better approach before the party crowds return for Memorial Day weekend.

  • Georgia GOP election official who debunked Trump's fraud claims defends state's new voting restrictions

    Gabriel Sterling, a Republican election official in Georgia, made a name for himself late last year when he defended the integrity of his state's presidential vote and frequently debunked former President Donald Trump's claims of fraud. Now, though, he's defending a controversial new state voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last week that critics say will particularly affect voters of color. In an interview with MSNBC's Joshua Johnson on Friday night, Sterling did not appear to agree with his fellow Georgia Republicans, including Kemp, who argued that reforms were necessary after the 2020 election, even though there's no evidence of widespread fraud despite multiple recounts and an audit of ballot signatures. "Politicians gonna politic," but that doesn't mean there aren't "good things" in the law, he said, praising the switch from signature verification to identification number verification, in particular. “Politics is gonna politic” top GA elections official @GabrielSterling tells @NBCJoshua. “They wanted to do this in response to a lot of the fraudulent claims of the president, absolutely. But it doesn’t mean there aren’t good things [in the law].” pic.twitter.com/Fz8Cy3K5zy — The Week with Joshua Johnson (@TheWeekMSNBC) March 26, 2021 "Nothing in this bill suppresses anyone's vote," Sterling wrote on Twitter later. "Those saying so are just stirring the pot and raising money. The claim of voter suppression has the same level of truth as the claims of voter fraud in the last election." The Week's Bonnie Krisitian writes that there are indeed "some common sense reforms" in the bill, as Sterling argues, but other measures, like criminalizing both photographing your own ballot and giving people food and water while they wait in line to vote or reducing the number of absentee ballot boxes available and limiting the time someone can request an absentee ballot, are "blatantly restrictive." Read more at The Week. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesBirx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemicIs nuclear fusion the answer?

  • Piers Morgan calls for end of 'cancel culture' in defence of free speech after disbelieving Meghan's interview

    Piers Morgan has launched an impassioned attack on cancel culture and a defence of free speech in recounting his departure from Good Morning Britain for what he said was not believing the Duchess of Sussex. As the end of a five-page diarised article in the Mail on Sunday, in which he said his doubting of Meghan was condemned as "a racist hate crime", the controversial media figure said it is time to "cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture". While also rounding on the Duke Of Sussex for his part in a "disgraceful betrayal" of the Queen, Morgan said the intense fallout from his voicing disbelief of Meghan in her interview with Oprah Winfrey was "outrageous". Highlighting that there are differences between "someone's truth" and "actual truth", Morgan said he could not be labelled racist simply because he did not believe parts of Meghan's interview. He also noted that her credibility had subsequently been eroded by news that she and Harry had not been married in private three days before their official wedding, as she had told the US chat show host. Morgan also insisted he was not making light of Meghan attesting to have had suicidal thoughts while in the royal family, but doubted her claim that she was told by court officials not to seek help. He said it is outrageous that Sharon Osbourne has now quit US show The Talk as she was "driven out for the crime of defending me" against her colleague who said Morgan was racist "simply because I disbelieve Meghan Markle". But he said what had happened to him and Osbourne in the past fortnight "isn't really about Ms Markle". "She (Meghan) is just one of many whiny, privileged, hypocritical celebrities who now cynically exploit victimhood to suppress free speech, value their own version of the truth above the actual truth, and seek to cancel anyone that deviates from their woke world view or who dares to challenge the veracity of their inflammatory statements," Morgan wrote. "No, it's about a far bigger issue than one delusional duchess, and that's everyone's right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it."

  • Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson walked off 'This Is the End' set after refusing to shoot Channing Tatum gimp scene

    The scene in question was one of the movie's most graphic, starring Danny McBride as a cannibal who has Tatum on a leash as his gimp.

  • Biden tells Johnson they should build massive global infrastructure plan to rival China

    Joe Biden said he suggested to Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday that they should have a massive infrastructure plan to rival China's Belt and Road initiative. The US president, in his second call with the British Prime Minister since taking office, said he was concerned that Beijing's project would significantly expand its economic and political influence. "I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Mr Biden told reporters. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping involving development and investment initiatives that would stretch from East Asia to Europe.

  • Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch after being denied clear winner for Portugal

    Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch and threw his armband to the floor after being denied an added-time winner in their World Cup qualifying 2-2 draw against Serbia. The Juventus forward thought he had scored at the death as although his angled shot was cleared by defender Stefan Mitrovic, television replays appeared to show the ball crossing the line. However, with no goal-line technology or VAR available in Belgrade his effort was not allowed. A furious Ronaldo was booked for protesting before marching off down the tunnel at the final whistle and hurling away his captain's armband in disgust.

  • Former candidate suspected of murdering missing 12-year-old

    Steve Pankey, who twice ran for governor of Idaho, is charged in the 1984 kidnapping and murder of Jonelle Matthews.

  • Maine GOP overwhelmingly rejects Collins censure

    There will be no censure for Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Several of Collins' Republican colleagues in Congress who either voted to impeach or, like Collins, convict former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot earlier this year drew the ire of their state Republican parties. Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.), for example, joined Collins in voting to convict and were quickly censured back home for their decisions, while Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) faced a harsh rebuke that stopped short of censure. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) also avoided a statewide censure, though certain counties went through with it. Collins, meanwhile, appeared to have a lot less trouble than the others. Maine's GOP overwhelming rejected a resolution to censure Collins on Saturday, with only 19 of the 60 voters backing it. That prompted the centrist senator to call the decision "a testament to the Republican Party's 'big tent' philosophy that respects different views but unites around core principles." More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesBirx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemicIs nuclear fusion the answer?