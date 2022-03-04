  • Oops!
Sen. Lindsey Graham targets Putin over invasion of Ukraine, calls for someone to 'take this guy out'

Tamia Boyd, Greenville News
·2 min read
On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted a call out for someone to “take this guy out”, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” the tweet read.

Graham proceeded to say, “You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service.”

In reply to his original tweet, Graham says the only people who can fix the problem are the Russian people. His post comes in the wake of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

”Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate," Graham tweeted.

Graham's original tweet garnered more than 21,000 comments, 15,000 retweets and 16,000 likes by Friday morning.

World: Russian troops halt attack of nuclear power plant but remain in control. How dangerous could this be?

Politics: What is an armistice? Here's what you need to know during talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Just days prior, Graham echoed other GOP lawmakers and called for sanctions targeting Russia’s oil and gas industry.

At an event on Monday, Graham says the one thing we haven’t done that would make the biggest difference is to sanction the oil and gas sector of the Russian economy.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Lindsey Graham: Targeting Putin would be 'great service' for Ukraine

