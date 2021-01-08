Sen. Lindsey Graham taunted by Trump supporters at airport

Tonya Pendleton

A crowd followed Graham through the airport in D.C., telling him ‘this is how it will be for you from now on.’

Sen. Lindsey Graham may not be welcome back in South Carolina or anywhere else if Donald Trump’s supporters have anything to say about it.

While Graham was in Reagan National Airport heading back home, a group followed him, shouting insults as he was escorted to his flight by police.

The incident took place earlier today when Graham was heading to the gate for his flight to South Carolina, it is believed.

A mob of Trump supporters shouted insults at him, which were captured on video by a reporter from Politico and conservative activist/actress Mindy Robertson. The video was posted to social media.

“Traitor!” “Audit the Vote!” people in the crowd yelled, including a woman in a shirt with Trump on the front and Q on the back in an apparent reference to the conspiracy group QAnon, which believes Trump is being targeted for protecting the world from a powerful pedophile ring. Other people called Graham a “piece of s–” and said, “You don’t represent us anymore.”

A woman yelled “One day, he will not be able to walk down the street — it is today!”

Most of the crowd was unmasked in violation of aviation and airport policy.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Holds A News Conference On Yesterday&#39;s Pro-Trump Mob Attack On The Capitol
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. Sen. Graham condemned the pro-Trump mob’s action of storming the Capitol the day before. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump’s supporters were angered by Graham distancing himself from the president. Though the Republican senator became one of Trump’s closest allies throughout his Presidency, Graham was openly critical of the president after the Capitol breach this week.

“It breaks my heart that my friend, a president of consequence, would allow yesterday to happen, and it will be a major part of his presidency,” Graham said on Thursday at a press conference. “It was a self-inflicted wound.”

Those words didn’t sit well with the Trump community, who viewed Graham as an ally, and that was on display in the airport clash. Robinson posted the video to her Twitter account, saying: “All America wants is for you to AUDIT OUR VOTE and purge this election of this massive corruption…and you won’t do it. We’re not letting this “slide” so expect more of this.”

Graham, according to Robinson and Business Insider, did not make his flight.

At the press conference Thursday, Graham lamented the likely end of his relationship with Trump. That he acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris would soon be in power was apparently the final straw for his hecklers.

“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way,” Graham said. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on January 20.”

Utah senator Mitt Romney was also harassed at an airport recently by angry Trumpers after refusing to support efforts to challenge the election results.

