Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a slain Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, new book claims

Then-President Donald Trump gestures as Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks about an upcoming afternoon vote in the Senate during an event in the White House on November 6, 2019. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Sen. Lindsey Graham snapped at late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick's mother about criticizing Trump, Politico reported.

The moment is detailed in ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone's new book, according to Politico.

The book reportedly claims that Graham threatened to end a meeting if she made remarks about the former president.

Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly told the mother of Brian Sicknick, the officer who died following the Jan 6 riot, that he would end a meeting with her if she kept talking bad about Trump.

The alleged interaction was recounted by ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone in his new book, "Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop's Battle for America's Soul," Politico reported.

According to the report, Graham — a staunch Trump ally — told Gladys Sicknick, "we're going to end the meeting" if she made ill remarks against the former president.

A medical examiner determined that her son, Officer Sicknick, suffered two strokes and passed away on January 7, a day after fighting back pro-Trump. The rioters stormed the Capitol building while Congress certified the 2020 election results for now-President Joe Biden.

In an interview with CNN during the summer, Sicknick's brother, Ken, blamed Trump for the attack, saying that "he's really at fault for riling up the crowds and getting his sycophants following whatever word he said."

Two men, identified as Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios, were indicted in connection to Sicknick's death. Khater, accused of using pepper spray on Sicknick and two other officers, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, the Department of Justice announced last month.

His co-defendant, Tainos, pleaded guilty in July to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, per the DOJ.

More than 900 people have been charged, and nearly 400 have pleaded guilty in connection to the attack.

