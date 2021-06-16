Sen. Manchin outlines policy demands on election legislation

Erin Doherty
·1 min read
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) outlined a list of policy demands on election legislation Wednesday, Politico reports, opening the door for potential compromise with his Democratic colleagues on their expansive election and anti-corruption bill.

Why it matters: Manchin is the only Democratic senator who has not signed on to the voting rights bill, which he has said is too partisan.

  • If Manchin is willing to compromise, it may present a way forward for Senate Democrats who say the legislation is urgently needed to deal with new election restrictions passed in Republican-led states.

Driving the news: Manchin outlined areas of support and additions to the For the People Act, the Democratic bill passed by the House in March.

  • The demands include banning partisan gerrymandering; requiring voter identification with new alternatives, such as a utility bill; mandating at least 15 consecutive days of early voting; and making Election Day a public holiday.

Catch up quick: The For the People Act's reforms include allowing voters to register securely online or on Election Day, preventing voter purges from registration records, and restoring voting rights for felons, Axios' Fadel Allassan reports.

Flashback: Manchin said earlier this month that election legislation should be forged by both parties coming together.

  • "The truth, I would argue, is that voting and election reform that is done in a partisan manner will all but ensure partisan divisions continue to deepen."

Worth noting: Manchin remained steadfast on his views against eliminating the filibuster that requires 60 votes to pass legislation, according to the Washington Post.

