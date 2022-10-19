Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL): "Imagine someone decides, 'Oh, there’s a drop box, I’m just gonna put some explosive in it.'"

Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, and Representative Val Demings, a Democrat from Florida, got into a heated debate about voter fraud during the Florida Senate debate.

RUBIO: “There’s danger involved in drop boxes. People need to think about it. Okay, imagine if someone decides oh there's a dropbox, I'm just going to put some explosives in it and blow it up and burn all of those ballots and now those votes don't count at all okay? There is, there's something with elections, there are two things that are very important: number one, the count has to be accurate, the votes have to be counted accurately, but the other is, there has to be public confidence. The public has to believe that the elections were fair and balanced. And that's what I've always been in favor of but what they want is a federal takeover of the elections. I do not want a federal takeover of our election system. I oppose it.”

MODERATOR: “That's time, Senator. Congresswoman.”

DEMINGS: “That's nonsense. Okay, that we want a federal takeover? We passed the Voting Rights Advancement Act in the House of Representatives because of the unbelievable voter suppression efforts that were going on by the Senator and his party.”