Sen. Marco Rubio says some of his colleagues laugh at his UFO inquiries: 'There's a stigma on Capitol Hill'

Sen. Marco Rubio told "60 Minutes" that fellow lawmakers don't always take UFOs seriously.

The Florida Republican is anticipating a report from the intelligence community on UFOs.

"Some of my colleagues are very interested ... and some kind of giggle when you bring it up."

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said many of his fellow lawmakers on Capitol Hill do not take the possibility of UFOs existing seriously.

Appearing in a "60 Minutes" segment on the Pentagon acknowledging that there are unidentified aircraft consistently encountered by US forces that no one can explain, Rubio shed some light on how the topic plays out in Congress.

"There's a stigma on Capitol Hill. Some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kind of giggle when you bring it up," Rubio said.

As the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Rubio has been pushing for a forthcoming report from the intelligence community what the government knows about UFOs.

While potential involvement of extra terrestrial life makes some of his colleagues laugh, Rubio said he finds the mysterious flying objects to be a deadly serious issue.

"Anything that enters an airspace that's not supposed to be there is a threat," Rubio said.

The "60 Minutes" segment included infrared radar footage from American aircraft encountering speedy and shifty objects that moved at hypersonic speeds despite having no wings or signs of exhaust from a propulsion system.

Some of the footage showed the objects rotating while traveling at high speeds.

Rubio said the goal of his committee upon reviewing the forthcoming report will be to standardize how pilots and other military personnel can log and track any encounters with UFOs.

"That there be a place where this is cataloged and constantly analyzed, until we get some answers," Rubio said. "Maybe it has a very simple answer. Maybe it doesn't."

