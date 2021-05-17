  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sen. Marco Rubio says some of his colleagues laugh at his UFO inquiries: 'There's a stigma on Capitol Hill'

Jake Lahut
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
marco rubio ufo report
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Sen. Marco Rubio told "60 Minutes" that fellow lawmakers don't always take UFOs seriously.

  • The Florida Republican is anticipating a report from the intelligence community on UFOs.

  • "Some of my colleagues are very interested ... and some kind of giggle when you bring it up."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said many of his fellow lawmakers on Capitol Hill do not take the possibility of UFOs existing seriously.

Appearing in a "60 Minutes" segment on the Pentagon acknowledging that there are unidentified aircraft consistently encountered by US forces that no one can explain, Rubio shed some light on how the topic plays out in Congress.

"There's a stigma on Capitol Hill. Some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kind of giggle when you bring it up," Rubio said.

As the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Rubio has been pushing for a forthcoming report from the intelligence community what the government knows about UFOs.

While potential involvement of extra terrestrial life makes some of his colleagues laugh, Rubio said he finds the mysterious flying objects to be a deadly serious issue.

Read more: How Marjorie Taylor Greene became the Voldemort of Congress. Few lawmakers even want to say her name.

"Anything that enters an airspace that's not supposed to be there is a threat," Rubio said.

The "60 Minutes" segment included infrared radar footage from American aircraft encountering speedy and shifty objects that moved at hypersonic speeds despite having no wings or signs of exhaust from a propulsion system.

Some of the footage showed the objects rotating while traveling at high speeds.

Rubio said the goal of his committee upon reviewing the forthcoming report will be to standardize how pilots and other military personnel can log and track any encounters with UFOs.

"That there be a place where this is cataloged and constantly analyzed, until we get some answers," Rubio said. "Maybe it has a very simple answer. Maybe it doesn't."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Everything we can expect from Disney's upcoming 'Enchanted' sequel titled 'Disenchanted'

    Stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel will return for the film, which will stream exclusively on Disney Plus in 2022.

  • Canadian dollar steadies as housing activity calms in April

    The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, consolidating some recent gains as Wall Street edged lower and domestic data showed activity easing in Canada's red-hot housing market in April. Canadian home sales fell 12.5% in April from March, with the average selling price also declining slightly on the month, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed. Separate data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed housing starts falling 19.8%.

  • Boost for European fighter jet as Paris, Berlin, Madrid seal deal

    France, Germany and Spain said Monday that they had reached agreement on the next phase of their plans to build a joint European fighter jet, capping months of negotiations over how to share the work and the intellectual property.

  • U.S. Senate votes to open debate on China tech bill

    The U.S. Senate voted 86-11 Monday to open debate on a measure authorizing more than $110 billion for basic and advanced technology research over five years in the face of rising competitive pressure from China. The Endless Frontier Act would authorize most of the money, $100 billion, to invest in basic and advanced research, commercialization of the research, and education and training programs in key technology areas like artificial intelligence (AI). Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate will debate the bill for a week or two beginning on Tuesday.

  • Jeopardy! Low-Key Predicted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Reunion

    This is wild.

  • Investment firms took positions on stocks hit by Archegos implosion, Gamestop

    Several investment firms purchased shares in ViacomCBS Inc, Baidu and Discovery Inc, which made big market moves linked to the implosion of investment firm Archegos Capital Management, while others on Monday disclosed bets against retail-trading favorite GameStop Corp. A number of investment managers bet on companies that plummeted when large banks sold them in a hurry amid the collapse of Archegos at the end March. Other funds used the first quarter to take out put option positions, which are bearish bets, in GameStop.

  • Darvish fans 10 and doubles, Machado HR, Padres beat Rockies

    Yu Darvish struck out 10 in seven brilliant innings and also doubled and scored, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 7-0 Monday night for their fourth straight win. The Padres are 6-1 since last Tuesday, when star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus before a game at Colorado and right fielder Wil Myers and first baseman Eric Hosmer were pulled from the game. A positive test was returned for Myers while Hosmer was put in the contact tracing protocol.

  • The Latest: Germany quarantines all in 2 high-rise buildings

    Health officials say they have quarantined the residents of two high-rise buildings in the western German town of Velbert after several people tested positive with the coronavirus variant first detected to India. The variant may spread more easily but the country has lagged behind in doing the testing needed to track it and understand it better.

  • This extra large Philips air fryer is $100 off at Sur La Table: ‘Cooks everything so delicious and without oil’

    Get cooking in half the time. T

  • Lionel Richie calls Caleb Kennedy's 'American Idol' exit is 'one of those unfortunate decisions' after controversial video

    American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have broken their silence about Caleb Kennedy's abrupt exit.

  • Tennis-Proud Swiatek adds top-10 ranking to her resume

    Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.

  • India reports record day of virus deaths as cases level off

    India’s total virus cases since the pandemic began swept past 25 million on Tuesday as the country registered more than 260,000 new cases and a record 4,329 fatalities in the past 24 hours. The numbers continue a trend of falling cases after infections dipped below 300,000 for the first time in weeks on Monday. India has recorded nearly 280,000 virus deaths since the pandemic began.

  • Taiwan mobilises diplomats to seek out COVID-19 shots

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is mobilising its diplomatic corps to secure a speedier delivery of COVID-19 vaccines - a quest that has become more urgent since a sudden rise in domestic cases on an island that has vaccinated less than 1% of its population. Taiwan has reported more than 700 new domestic infections during the past week, leading to new curbs in the capital, Taipei, and shocking a population that had become accustomed to life carrying on almost normally with the pandemic well under control. Taiwan, a major semiconductor manufacturing hub, has only received about 300,000 shots so far for its more than 23 million people, all AstraZeneca Plc vaccines, and those are rapidly running out.

  • Space Force lieutenant colonel fired for ‘loss of trust’ after claiming that ‘Marxists’ had infiltrated the US military

    Matthew Lohmeier has been relieved from his post at Space Force after allegedly criticising the US Military for being “Marxist”

  • In race for vaccines, US neighbors see chance to play Washington and Beijing against each other

    As Latin American countries scramble to vaccinate their residents, two leaders there are looking to gain geopolitical leverage.

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president ‘too unhealthy’ for 2024 run as lawyers say Giuliani treated like ‘terrorist’

    Latest developments as they happen

  • Russia's northernmost base projects its power across Arctic

    During the Cold War, Russia's Nagurskoye airbase was little more than a runway, a weather station and a communications outpost in the Franz Josef Land archipelago. Now, Russia's northernmost military base is bristling with missiles and radar and its extended runway can handle all types of aircraft, including nuclear-capable strategic bombers, projecting Moscow's power and influence across the Arctic amid intensifying international competition for the region's vast resources. The shamrock-shaped facility — three large pods extending from a central atrium — is called the “Arctic Trefoil” and is painted in the white-red-and-blue of the national flag, brightening the otherwise stark vantage point on the 5,600-kilometer (3,470-mile) Northern Sea Route along Russia's Arctic coast.

  • Australian businessman trapped in India dies from Covid

    Mr Kant is believed to be the second Australian to die in India amid a temporary travel ban on citizens.

  • Rudy Giuliani's attorneys say prosecutors are treating their client like 'a terrorist'

    Rudy Giuliani is arguably a lot of things, but he isn't the "head of a drug cartel" or "a terrorist," his lawyers say, and shouldn't be treated as such. In a redacted letter made public on Monday, Giuliani's attorneys asked a Manhattan federal judge to unseal the affidavits in support of a November 2019 search warrant that prosecutors used to secretly obtain files from Giuliani's Apple iCloud account. At the time, Giuliani was serving as the personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, and his attorneys say the iCloud files collected likely included "material relating to the impending impeachment, the welfare of the country, and to national security." The judge is deciding whether a "special master" should be appointed to Giuliani's case to protect attorney-client privilege. Giuliani's attorneys have asserted that the unsealed affidavits will help prove their argument that "this unilateral, secret review was illegal," The Associated Press reports. Giuliani's legal team described him in the letter as a "distinguished lawyer," and accused prosecutors of treating him "as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani and his most well-known client — the former president of the United States." Federal prosecutors are looking closely at Giuliani's ties to Ukraine and whether he violated federal laws regarding lobbying for foreign countries, AP reports. Before the 2020 presidential election, Giuliani went to Ukraine to try to dig up dirt on then-candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and has said the work he conducted in the country was on behalf of Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterBiden, harboring low expectations, wants Israel and Gaza to give 'calm' a chanceThe GOP's blatant disregard for democracy

  • Joe Biden resumes tradition ignored by Trump, releases tax returns showing $600,000 income

    Couple reported donating 5 per cent of earnings to charitable causes