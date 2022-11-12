Sen. Mark Kelly on his re-election win
Sen. Mark Kelly on his re-election win, in a speech at Barrio Café in Phoenix on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly delivered a victory speech Saturday after defeating Republican challenger Blake Masters in Tuesday's election results.
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly urged Arizonans to let go of “conspiracies of the past" on Saturday, calling for unity a day after winning reelection to a crucial Senate seat. Arizona was central to former President Donald Trump's push to overturn the 2020 election and cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory. Kelly pressed to move past false claims of a fraudulent election that have shaped the state's politics for the past two years.
Sen. Mark Kelly discusses Arizona's process of vote counting saying "nobody should think for a second that somebody's trying to cheat somebody else."
Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly gives 'victory remarks' after defeating Republican Blake Masters to win a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, according to AP projections.
Arizona Senate election results: Sen. Mark Kelly widened his lead over Blake Masters, complicating the GOP's path to control of the Senate.
Democrats took a key seat in Arizona on Saturday, edging them closer to unexpectedly keeping control of the US Senate.
