Sen. Mark Kelly on his re-election win

Reuters

Some Canadian employers say they plan to hold onto their workers even if the economy slips into a recession rather than risk not be able to rehire later, which should put a lid on job losses and soften the economic blow of the slump. Canada's jobless rate dropped to a record low of 4.9% over the summer and has since edged up to 5.2%. "I don't anticipate layoffs at all," said Mark Seymour, CEO of trucking service Kriska Transportation Group in Prescott, Ontario.